HELE Shareholder Alert: Investors With Losses May Seek to Lead the Class Action in Helen of Troy Limited Securities Lawsuit - Contact SueWallSt

NEW YORK, July 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Institutional investors holding positions in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ: HELE) during the period April 24, 2024, through October 8, 2025, may wish to evaluate lead plaintiff opportunities in a pending securities class action. Request an institutional investor loss assessment . You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at jlevi@SueWallSt.com or (888) SueWallSt.

Helen of Troy shares suffered multiple corrective declines during the Class Period, including a 27.7% single-day drop on July 9, 2024, a 22.7% decline on July 10, 2025, and a 25% decline on October 9, 2025. The window to apply for lead plaintiff closes on August 3, 2026.

Notice to Institutional Holders

Pension funds, mutual funds, endowments, and other institutional investors that acquired HELE shares during the Class Period face distinct considerations. The securities action contends that Helen of Troy and certain senior officers made materially misleading statements about the progress of Project Pegasus, a global restructuring initiative, while the Company allegedly lacked adequate resources and budget to achieve its stated savings targets of $75 million to $85 million. Institutional holders who purchased shares in reliance on these representations may have incorporated artificially inflated valuations into portfolio models.

ERISA and Fiduciary Considerations

Plan fiduciaries who held HELE in defined benefit or defined contribution portfolios should assess whether the alleged misrepresentations affected investment decisions or asset allocation. The lawsuit asserts that management repeatedly characterized Project Pegasus as "on track" and generating "fuel" for growth, even as the Company's operational performance deteriorated across multiple quarters. Fiduciaries owe a duty of prudence that includes monitoring securities litigation affecting portfolio holdings and evaluating whether participation as lead plaintiff serves the interests of plan beneficiaries.

Fiduciary Obligations and Recovery Options

Institutional investors with the largest documented losses are typically best positioned for lead plaintiff appointment under the PSLRA

Lead plaintiff status provides direct oversight of litigation strategy, settlement negotiations, and counsel selection

Participation carries no out-of-pocket cost; counsel is compensated on a contingency basis approved by the court

Fiduciaries who fail to evaluate lead plaintiff opportunities in cases affecting portfolio holdings may face questions about their monitoring obligations

The action covers all purchasers of HELE common stock between April 24, 2024, and October 8, 2025

Multiple corrective disclosures revealed the alleged gap between management's public optimism and the Company's actual operational trajectory





Portfolio Impact Assessment

With approximately 23.1 million shares outstanding and institutional ownership representing a significant portion of the float, the cumulative stock declines during the Class Period represent substantial aggregate portfolio losses across the institutional investor community. The complaint details a pattern in which the Company allegedly maintained positive projections about restructuring progress while internal realities reflected budget constraints, organizational dysfunction, and an inability to achieve targeted labor efficiencies at its Tennessee distribution center.

Contact us to learn more about institutional recovery options or call Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at (888) SueWallSt.

"Institutional investors play a critical role in securities class actions. In the Helen of Troy matter, pension funds and asset managers that held HELE during the Class Period should evaluate whether serving as lead plaintiff aligns with their fiduciary responsibilities to plan participants and beneficiaries." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

WHY SUEWALLST: SueWallSt is powered by Levi & Korsinsky LLP. Levi & Korsinsky LLP has established itself as a nationally-recognized securities litigation firm that has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. The firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

Frequently Asked Questions About the HELE Lawsuit

Q: Who is eligible to join the HELE investor lawsuit? A: Investors who purchased HELE stock or securities between April 24, 2024, and October 8, 2025, and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses, not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: What is the HELE lead plaintiff deadline? A: The deadline to apply for lead plaintiff appointment is August 3, 2026. This deadline applies only to investors seeking to serve as lead plaintiff. Class members who do not apply may still participate in any recovery without taking action before this date.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the entire class. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Being appointed does not increase individual recovery but gives direct oversight of how the case is run.

Q: What documents do I need to make a claim? A: Brokerage statements or trade confirmations showing purchase dates, share quantities, prices paid, and any subsequent sale dates and prices.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities class actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: What if I already sold my HELE shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold them. Investors who bought during the class period and sold at a loss may still participate.

Q: Can I join a different law firm's lawsuit instead? A: Multiple firms often file competing complaints. The court consolidates and appoints a single lead counsel. Contacting Levi & Korsinsky before August 3, 2026, ensures your losses are considered.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

jlevi@SueWallSt.com

Tel: (888) SueWallSt

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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