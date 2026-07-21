Mophie Introduces New Signature and Standard Series Powerstation Plus Lineups for an Elevated Portable Power Experience

SALT LAKE CITY, July 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mophie®, a leading power brand and innovator in intelligent charging products for mobile devices, today announced its newest Powerstation® Plus lineup, a collection of four versatile power banks designed to meet the evolving needs of today’s mobile consumers. The new lineups introduce a clear tiered approach to portable power and balance performance, design, and value across two distinct tiers: Signature and Standard.

“With the new Powerstation Plus lineups, our goal was to give consumers the flexibility to choose the experience that best fits their lifestyle, whether that’s premium materials and enhanced performance or reliable, everyday power,” said Brian Oleksa, chief marketing officer at Mophie. “And this is just the beginning, with an even more advanced tier coming later this year.”

Introducing Signature vs. Standard: A New Tiered Experience

The Powerstation Plus lineup is thoughtfully segmented into two series:

Signature Series — Elevated Design and Performance

The Signature Series represents a more refined portable charging experience. These models feature:

Faster power output – up to 30W on the Powerstation Plus Signature series model that contains a 10K mAh internal battery Integrated braided, magnetic USB-C cables for enhanced durability The ability to charge more devices simultaneously (up to three at once on 10K models) Premium materials, including soft-touch and metallic finishes , deliver a more elevated look and feel







Designed for consumers who expect both performance and sophistication, the Signature Series blends higher-end craftsmanship with advanced functionality.

Standard Series — Reliable Power, Everyday Value

The Standard Series delivers dependable performance in a streamlined, accessible package. These models feature:

Solid fast-charging speeds (15W–20W) for everyday use Integrated USB-C cable for convenience without added bulk Dual-device charging capability Lightweight, portable designs focused on simplicity and practicality







Ideal for users seeking straightforward, reliable power on the go, the Standard Series prioritizes efficiency and portability at an approachable price.

A Complete Portable Power Ecosystem

The new lineups include:

Powerstation Plus mini 5K Signature Series (MSRP $ 44 .95) – A compact, premium power bank containing a 5,000 mAh internal battery with 20W fast charging and a braided magnetic USB-C cable for effortless portability. Delivers up to a 50% battery charge in 30 minutes. 1

– A compact, premium power bank containing a 5,000 mAh internal battery with 20W fast charging and a braided magnetic USB-C cable for effortless portability. Delivers up to a 50% battery charge in 30 minutes. Powerstation Plus 10K Signature Series (MSRP $59.95) – A premium power bank containing a 10,000 mAh internal battery with up to 30W fast charging, dual braided magnetic cables, and the ability to charge three devices simultaneously. Delivers up to a 50% battery charge in 20 minutes. 2

– A premium power bank containing a 10,000 mAh internal battery with up to 30W fast charging, dual braided magnetic cables, and the ability to charge three devices simultaneously. Delivers up to a 50% battery charge in 20 minutes. Powerstation Plus mini 5K Standard Series (MSRP $29.95) – An ultra-portable power bank containing a 5,000 mAh internal battery with up to 15W fast charging and everyday convenience in a lightweight design.

– An ultra-portable power bank containing a 5,000 mAh internal battery with up to 15W fast charging and everyday convenience in a lightweight design. Powerstation Plus 10K Standard Series (MSRP $39.95) – A streamlined power bank containing a 10,000 mAh internal battery with up to 20W fast charging and dual-device charging via an integrated USB-C cable and port. Delivers up to a 50% battery charge in 30 minutes.1





Designed for Life on the Move

Each Powerstation Plus device is engineered with mobility and convenience in mind. Integrated USB-C cables eliminate the need to carry extras, while additional USB-C ports allow users to charge multiple devices simultaneously. All models are FAA-compliant for transport in carry-on luggage.

Availability

The Powerstation Plus lineup is available now through Mophie.com, and Amazon.com. Each product includes a two-year manufacturer’s warranty to offer peace of mind with each purchase.3

1 Based on a 30-minute charge from 0% on an iPhone 17 Pro using a 20W Power Delivery (PD) charger and an Apple USB-C to USB0-C cable. Results will vary by charging configuration and device.

2 Based on a 20-minute charge from 0% on an iPhone 17 Pro using a 30W Power Delivery (PD) charger and an Apple USB-C to USB0-C cable. Results will vary by charging configuration and device.

3 Mophie warrants these products against defects in materials and workmanship under normal use for a period of two (2) years from the date of retail purchase by the original end-user consumer. See Mophie.com/pages/warranty-policy for more details.

About Mophie

Mophie, a ZAGG brand, is a leading brand in power and an award-winning designer and manufacturer that empowers the mobile world to Stay Powerful®. Widely acclaimed for innovative mobile solutions, Mophie is the proud developer of the original Juice Pack®. As an innovator in wireless charging, portable chargers, cables, and wall adapters, Mophie products are recognized for style and engineered for performance, providing a seamless integration of hardware and design. Mophie products are available in more than 130 countries, and can be found at Apple, Best Buy, Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile stores, as well as other leading retailers. Visit Mophie.com and follow us on Facebook, X, and Instagram.

Media Contacts:

Mophie

Jeff DuBois

801-506-7336

jeff.dubois@zagg.com

Ampliphi Communications

Joshua Heath

801-413-8554

josh@ampliphicommunications.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9bcd448c-4427-4386-8721-3f913c0deefa