The Helicopter Company Signs LOI with Bombardier at Farnborough International Airshow 2026 for a Fleet of Up to 60 New State-of-the-Art Jets

THC expands into business aviation as the natural next step of its growth

THC and Bombardier signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) toward firm order for 12 aircraft including 5 Challenger 3500, 5 Global 5500 and 2 Global 8000 aircraft, with purchase options for 48 more aircraft across these platforms(1)

FARNBOROUGH, United Kingdom, July 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Helicopter Company (THC), Saudi Arabia’s leading commercial helicopter operator, today announced its strategic move into fixed wing business aviation for the charter and management of jets. THC and Bombardier signed a LOI towards finalizing a firm order for 12 aircraft, including 5 Challenger 3500, 5 Global 5500 and 2 Global 8000 aircraft, with purchase options for 48 more aircraft across these platforms.(1) The signing ceremony took place at the Farnborough International Airshow, currently taking place in the United Kingdom until 24 July. The ceremony was attended by CEO of THC, Captain Arnaud Martinez, and Head of Aviation & Security at the Public Investment Fund, Muhammad Ovais Yousuf, and leadership from Bombardier, including CEO Éric Martel and company Chairman Pierre Beaudoin.

With the launch of this new segment of operations, THC, a Public Investment Fund (PIF) company, enters the business aviation sector as a natural extension of the journey it has been on since its founding in 2018. The new business stream is designed to meet growing demand for private and general aviation, driven by Saudi Arabia’s expanding tourism sector, business activity, and emerging destinations.

“As a portfolio of companies, THC was always poised to expand beyond rotary-wing aviation into fixed-wing operations,” said Captain Arnaud Martinez, Chief Executive Officer of THC. “Our vision has always been to become the General Aviation Champion from Saudi Arabia to the world.”

“Bombardier’s aircraft are uniquely positioned to meet the evolving needs of customers around the world, offering exceptional versatility, dispatch reliability and a world-class customer experience,” said Éric Martel, President and Chief Executive Officer, Bombardier. “We are honored that The Helicopter Company has selected Bombardier to support its future fleet ambitions. This is a powerful symbol of our companies’ shared customer-centric DNA and vision for economic growth in the region. This signing also represents a significant endorsement of our aircraft, our people and our long-term commitment to supporting growth in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.”

The new business aviation segment addresses a growing demand in Saudi Arabia's business aviation market. By combining a unique identity with a highly personalized, customer-centric experience, THC aims to become the region's leading business aviation operator and the national carrier of choice in private charters and business aviation.

To launch, the company intends to operate up to 60 aircraft spanning Bombardier’s industry-leading Challenger and Global aircraft families, including the Challenger 3500, Global 5500 and Global 8000. As such, the fleet will combine efficiency, long-range capability and premium passenger comfort across the super-midsize, long-range and ultra-long-range segments, to establish a modern and highly capable aircraft fleet, built to match Saudi and regional demand.

“Every investment we make is guided by the same philosophy - to build an integrated aviation ecosystem that supports Saudi Vision 2030 through innovation, operational excellence and long-term value creation.” Captain Arnaud further commented.

“Fleet commonality, advanced aircraft technology and a commitment to more efficient and sustainable operations are fundamental to that approach, enabling us to deliver the highest standards of safety and service while positioning Saudi Arabia at the forefront of modern aviation."

“As demand continues to grow across the region for the super-midsize category, the Challenger 3500 is ideally positioned to meet customer expectations for performance, comfort and reliability. The Global 5500 continues to set the benchmark in its class with industry-leading range and outstanding versatility, while the flagship Global 8000 – the pinnacle of business aviation - ushers in a new era of business aviation performance and capability,” added Éric Martel. “Our team looks forward to working hand-in-hand with THC to support their ambitions and success throughout the lifecycle of their soon-to-be extensive, bespoke fleet. Through planned local investments dedicated to supporting THC’s operations and the strength of our global support network, we are committed to delivering the resources, expertise, and service wherever their operations take them.”

This foundation now underpins THC's expansion into fixed-wing business aviation, supporting the growth of Saudi Arabia's general aviation sector while attracting investment and advancing localization to build a robust aviation ecosystem in the Kingdom.

About The Helicopter Company (THC)

THC was established as part of Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF)’s strategy to activate new sectors in Saudi Arabia that support the realization of Vision 2030 by creating an entire new ecosystem for general aviation services and introducing safe and efficient transport services across the kingdom. THC is Kingdom’s leading commercial helicopter operator and has been operating since mid-2019. THC currently has 60+ aircraft that serve diverse segments, including Emergency Medical Services (EMS), aerial work, private charters and tourism in the Kingdom.

For more information, please visit: https://helicopter.com.sa/

LinkedIn: The Helicopter Company

For any media queries on THC, please contact:

Tania Ahmed

thc@kekstcnc.com

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(1) The exercise of options would be at the discretion of THC. Also see forward-looking statements disclaimer hereinafter.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

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