Octrado Publishes Study Estimating Prop-Trading Ecosystem at USD 20 Billion





TEL AVIV, Israel, July 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Octrado has announced the publication of a new study examining the scale and structure of the retail proprietary-trading market, including a market-size estimate developed through combined bottom-up and top-down modelling.

The study analyzes a market segment that currently lacks unified public statistics due to its combination of proprietary trading platforms, licensed brokers, technology providers, and various funded-account programmes. Octrado’s analysis incorporates market-infrastructure data, regulated-market macroeconomic figures, platform metrics, and provider samples.

Based on this analysis, the study estimates the primary prop-trading market, defined as the direct annual revenue generated by proprietary trading firms, at USD 4.0 billion to USD 4.5 billion. It further estimates the broader ecosystem value, which includes downstream brokerage fees and notionally allocated trading capital, at approximately USD 20 billion.

The study frames prop-trading as a fast-growing new layer of capital access rather than an isolated product. Retail trading apps now count more than 100 million users a year, growing at roughly 20% CAGR (WEF/BCG), while global OTC FX turnover reached USD 9.6 trillion a day in April 2025, up 28% on 2022 (BIS). Platform data reflects the same momentum: the cTrader ecosystem alone lists more than 40 prop firms, over 500 active challenges and more than 500,000 prop traders. Octrado describes prop-trading as a new organisational layer built on top of existing brokerage infrastructure, in which the entry filter is no longer a trader's own capital but proven risk discipline.

Growth, however, comes with hard selection. Sample data from FPFX Tech indicates about 14% of accounts pass the evaluation and only 7% of all participants reach a payout. The study concludes that prop-trading democratises access to opportunity, not to outcomes, and that transparency, stable infrastructure and clear legal boundaries will decide the sector's next phase.

About Octrado

Octrado is a dynamic investment company built on transparency, innovation, and professional trader support. Rather than developing our own proprietary platform, we rely on the globally trusted MetaTrader 5 (MT5) environment, allowing our clients to trade on a stable, proven, and technologically advanced system recognized worldwide.

Octrado LTD. is a limited liability company regulated as a Securities Dealer by the Seychelles Financial Services Authority of Seychelles (“FSA”) with license number SD013 and with company number 8417634-1 to carry out certain categories of financial investment business as permitted under the Seychelles Securities Act 2007.

For more information users can visit: https://octrado.com/en/trading

Risk Warning - This marketing material is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice, a recommendation, or an offer or solicitation to buy or sell any financial instruments.

Trading in securities involves significant risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Prices of securities may fluctuate significantly and may result in a total loss of your investment. Investors should be aware that losses may exceed potential profits when buying and selling securities. In certain market conditions, you may sustain losses that exceed your initial investment. Securities and contracts for differences are complex financial instruments that require a high level of knowledge and understanding. You should carefully consider whether you understand how these instruments work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Contact

Analytical team

Octrado

support@octrado.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5d6f6e72-0ade-4581-808b-6bedd48190fe