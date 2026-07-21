Levi & Korsinsky Notifies Investors of Pending Investigation Into Securities Claims Involving Pentair plc (PNR)

NEW YORK, July 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pentair plc (NYSE: PNR) investors were hit on July 14-15, 2026 as shares fell after the Company cut FY2026 earnings guidance by roughly 30%, moving GAAP EPS to $3.90-$4.10 and adjusted EPS to $4.60-$4.80. Investors who held PNR through the July reset may have losses tied to that earnings-number change. Affected PNR shareholders are encouraged to submit your PNR loss information. You may also call (212) 363-7500.

Levi & Korsinsky is investigating potential securities law violations involving the earnings figures Pentair presented to investors before the July reset.

On April 28, 2026, Chief Executive Officer John L. Stauch told investors: "For the full year, we are increasing our adjusted EPS guidance midpoint to approximately $5.35, with a range of $5.30 to $5.40." The July reset put adjusted EPS at $4.60-$4.80, a midpoint of $4.70, about $0.65 below the April midpoint.

Pentair's July update also placed GAAP EPS at $3.90-$4.10 while adjusted EPS was set at $4.60-$4.80. At the midpoint, adjusted EPS was $0.70 per share higher than GAAP EPS, and PNR shares moved lower after investors received the reset.

If you lost money in Pentair shares after the July 2026 earnings reset, send your Pentair loss details or call (212) 363-7500.

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP -- Top 50 securities litigation firm (ISS, seven consecutive years). Over 70 professionals. Hundreds of millions recovered.

Frequently Asked Questions About the PNR Investigation

Q: What is the PNR securities investigation about? A: A securities investigation is pending concerning Pentair plc (NYSE: PNR) regarding potentially inaccurate or incomplete statements about FY2026 earnings expectations. Shares declined after the Company reduced FY2026 earnings guidance on July 14, 2026, causing losses for shareholders.

Q: Who is eligible to participate in the PNR investigation? A: Investors who purchased PNR stock or securities and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses -- not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: Which statements are being investigated as potentially misleading? A: The investigation concerns whether Pentair gave investors an accurate view of FY2026 earnings expectations before the July 2026 reset to GAAP EPS of $3.90-$4.10 and adjusted EPS of $4.60-$4.80.

Q: What documents do I need to participate? A: Brokerage statements or trade confirmations showing purchase dates, share quantities, prices paid, and any subsequent sale dates and prices.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: If the investigation proceeds to court action, a lead plaintiff is the investor the court appoints to represent affected investors. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses.

Q: What if I already sold my PNR shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought PNR and sold at a loss may still participate in the investigation.

Q: What if my PNR losses are small -- is it still worth contacting a lawyer? A: Yes. There is no minimum loss amount required to participate in the investigation.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: There is no upfront cost to participate. Securities investigations and any resulting actions are generally handled on a contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com

Tel: (212) 363-7500\

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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