GTM Shareholder Alert: ZoomInfo Technologies, Inc. Securities Class Action Lawsuit - Investors With Losses May Contact SueWallSt

NEW YORK, July 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IMPORTANT DATE: August 24, 2026. Investors who purchased ZoomInfo Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: GTM) securities between November 3, 2025 and May 11, 2026 and wish to seek appointment as lead plaintiff must file a motion by this date. Submit your information now . You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at jlevi@SueWallSt.com or (888) SueWallSt.

ZoomInfo shares fell 33%, losing $1.98 per share, after the Company revealed a sharp decline in its 2026 growth outlook. The lead plaintiff deadline is August 24, 2026.

What Is a Lead Plaintiff?

Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, the court appoints a lead plaintiff to represent the interests of all class members. In the ZoomInfo case, lead plaintiff applicants must demonstrate losses from purchases of GTM securities between November 3, 2025 and May 11, 2026. The court generally selects the applicant with the largest financial interest in the relief sought who is otherwise typical and adequate.

Lead Plaintiff Facts

The lead plaintiff directs the litigation strategy and selects lead counsel for the class

There is no minimum loss threshold required to apply for lead plaintiff status

Lead plaintiffs are not personally responsible for legal fees; securities class actions are handled on a contingency basis

Institutional investors, including pension funds and asset managers, frequently serve as lead plaintiffs due to the size of their positions

Investors who do not seek lead plaintiff appointment remain absent class members and may still participate in any recovery

The lead plaintiff application requires a sworn certification and documentation of transactions in GTM securities

Post-Deadline Procedures

After the August 24, 2026 deadline passes, the court will review all motions and appoint a lead plaintiff. This process typically takes several weeks. The appointed lead plaintiff then selects lead counsel, and the litigation moves forward on behalf of the entire class.

Absent Class Member Rights

Investors who purchased GTM shares during the class period but do not apply for lead plaintiff status are not excluded from the case. Absent class members retain the right to participate in any settlement or judgment without taking any action before the deadline.

Find out if you might qualify to recover losses or call Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at (888) SueWallSt.

"The lead plaintiff process is designed to ensure the class is represented by shareholders with substantial interests in the outcome. In the ZoomInfo action, where shares lost a third of their value following the Company's revised 2026 outlook, investors with meaningful positions should evaluate whether lead plaintiff appointment serves their recovery interests." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

About the ZoomInfo Class Action

A securities class action has been filed against ZoomInfo Technologies, Inc. and certain officers, asserting claims under Section 10(b) and Section 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The action contends that ZoomInfo made materially false and misleading statements regarding its growth trajectory, legacy seat-based subscription retention, and AI product transition during the class period. When the Company disclosed sharply reduced 2026 guidance on May 11, 2026, GTM shares declined approximately 33%.

WHY SUEWALLST: SueWallSt is powered by Levi & Korsinsky LLP. Levi & Korsinsky LLP has established itself as a nationally-recognized securities litigation firm that has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. The firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

Frequently Asked Questions About the GTM Lawsuit

Q: What is the GTM lead plaintiff deadline? A: The deadline to apply for lead plaintiff appointment is August 24, 2026. This deadline applies only to investors seeking to serve as lead plaintiff. Class members who do not apply may still participate in any recovery without taking action before this date.

Q: What do GTM investors need to do right now? A: Investors may gather brokerage records showing purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact SueWallSt, a brand of Levi & Korsinsky LLP, for a no-cost, no-obligation case evaluation at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as an absent class member.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the entire class. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Being appointed does not increase individual recovery but gives direct oversight of how the case is run.

Q: How do I know if I lost enough money to be the lead plaintiff? A: There is no minimum loss threshold. Courts appoint the investor with the largest provable loss who is willing and able to represent the class adequately. Contact Levi & Korsinsky before August 24, 2026 to evaluate.

Q: What if I missed the lead plaintiff deadline? A: The deadline applies only to investors seeking lead plaintiff appointment. Class members who miss it can still participate in any settlement or recovery.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities class actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. The overwhelming majority of class members never appear in court or give depositions. You submit a claim form to receive your portion of recovery.

Q: What documents do I need to make a claim? A: Brokerage statements or trade confirmations showing purchase dates, share quantities, prices paid, and any subsequent sale dates and prices.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

jlevi@SueWallSt.com

Tel: (888) SueWallSt

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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