FUTU Shareholder Alert: Futu Holdings Limited Securities Class Action Lawsuit - Investors With Losses May Contact SueWallSt

NEW YORK, July 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SueWallSt encourages investors who suffered losses in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: FUTU) to contact the firm. Those who purchased FUTU securities between May 24, 2023 and May 27, 2026 may be entitled to recover damages. Find out if you might qualify for recovery or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at jlevi@SueWallSt.com or (888) SueWallSt.

FUTU shares lost $34.10 per share, a 27.5% decline, on May 22, 2026, after the CSRC proposed a penalty of approximately RMB 1.85 billion (USD 271 million) for conducting unlicensed securities, fund sales, and futures business in mainland China.

What the Company Disclosed in SEC Filings

Futu's annual reports on Form 20-F for fiscal years 2023 and 2024 acknowledged the CSRC's December 2022 inquiry and stated the Company had "taken and may continue to take rectification measures." The filings warned that "there can be no assurance that our rectification measures would fully meet the requirements from the CSRC" and that the Company had "limited information to accurately predict if any disciplinary action or punishment will be taken."

The risk factor language was framed as forward-looking and conditional: penalties "may" occur, regulatory actions "could" have an adverse impact, and the CSRC "may" impose fines.

What the Complaint Alleges Was Missing

The complaint challenges the adequacy of these disclosures by alleging that Futu knew far more than its conditional language suggested. According to the action, while telling investors that future penalties were uncertain possibilities:

Futu was actively conducting securities business, public fund sales, and futures business in mainland China without the requisite licenses or CSRC approval

The Company continued soliciting business from mainland Chinese investors despite the December 2022 ban on opening new accounts

Financial results reported throughout the Class Period were allegedly overstated because they included revenue from these unlicensed operations

The Company's "rectification measures" were allegedly insufficient, as the very operations the CSRC had flagged continued

Regulatory Reality vs. Boilerplate Warnings

The securities action contends there is a critical distinction between warning investors that penalties "may" occur in the future and disclosing that the underlying conduct triggering those penalties was ongoing. By the time Futu filed its FY2023 20-F in April 2024, the CSRC had already publicly identified the Company's cross-border operations as unauthorized. The Futubull app had been removed from Chinese app stores in May 2023. Yet each quarterly earnings release continued to tout growing client numbers, rising total client assets, and increasing trading volumes without disclosing the regulatory exposure attached to that growth.

Why Generic Warnings Allegedly Did Not Protect Investors

The lawsuit maintains that Futu's risk factor language amounted to generic, hypothetical warnings that failed to disclose specific, known problems. Stating that penalties "may" be imposed while allegedly knowing the Company was operating in violation of CSRC requirements transforms a forward-looking caution into an alleged material omission. When the CSRC's RMB 1.85 billion proposed penalty was disclosed on May 22, 2026, the gap between what was warned and what was known allegedly became clear.

"Generic risk factor language cannot substitute for disclosing specific, known problems that are already affecting a company's operations. When a company warns of hypothetical penalties while allegedly continuing the conduct that makes those penalties inevitable, investors deserve to know the difference." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE: August 25, 2026

Submit your information now or call Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at (888) SueWallSt for a no-cost, no-obligation consultation.

WHY SUEWALLST: SueWallSt is powered by Levi & Korsinsky LLP. Levi & Korsinsky LLP has established itself as a nationally-recognized securities litigation firm that has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. The firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

Frequently Asked Questions About the FUTU Lawsuit

Q: What specific misstatements does the FUTU lawsuit allege? A: The complaint alleges Futu Holdings made materially false or misleading statements regarding its compliance with CSRC regulatory requirements, including by using conditional risk factor language that framed regulatory penalties as hypothetical possibilities while the Company was allegedly continuing the unlicensed operations that made those penalties likely. When the RMB 1.85 billion proposed penalty was disclosed, the stock price declined sharply.

Q: When did Futu Holdings allegedly mislead investors? A: The class period runs from May 24, 2023 to May 27, 2026. Throughout this period, Futu's quarterly earnings releases and annual SEC filings allegedly failed to disclose that the Company was not in compliance with CSRC requirements and was continuing to conduct unlicensed securities business in mainland China.

Q: What do FUTU investors need to do right now? A: Investors may gather brokerage records showing purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact SueWallSt, a brand of Levi & Korsinsky LLP, for a no-cost, no-obligation case evaluation at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as an absent class member.

Q: What if I already sold my FUTU shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold them. Investors who bought during the class period and sold at a loss may still participate.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. The overwhelming majority of class members never appear in court or give depositions. You submit a claim form to receive your portion of recovery.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities class actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: What if I missed the lead plaintiff deadline? A: The deadline applies only to investors seeking lead plaintiff appointment. Class members who miss it can still participate in any settlement or recovery.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

jlevi@SueWallSt.com

Tel: (888) SueWallSt

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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