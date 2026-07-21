Corporate Insight Releases Report on Public Site Symptom Checkers: As AI Tools Overtake Search, Health Systems Race to Keep Patients from Looking Elsewhere

New York, NY, July 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corporate Insight (CI), the leading provider of competitive intelligence and customer experience research to the financial services, insurance and healthcare industries, today announced findings from a Health System Monitor report examining public site symptom checker tools across nine health systems, three third-party consumer platforms, three purpose-built AI tools and two general AI chatbots. Based on firsthand evaluation of each experience using an identical patient profile and symptom set, the research reveals that as AI tools reshape how patients research their health, most health system symptom checkers still lag behind on conversational input, transparent reasoning and direct paths to care.

"Symptom checkers have become one of the most consequential features on a health system's public site, shaping whether a patient books care or looks elsewhere," says Lauren Roncevic, senior director of healthcare research at CI. "Patients increasingly turn to AI chatbots before they ever reach a health system's own tool. Health systems still hold real advantages, including clinical credibility and the ability to route a patient straight into their own network, but only if they build tools that make that advantage clear."

The report finds that 68% of patients now turn to AI tools first for health questions, compared with 56% who use search engines, and 55% have made a healthcare decision based on AI guidance. Against that backdrop, this new research evaluates the full patient journey across each tool, from initial discovery through symptom input, follow-up questioning, result delivery and care navigation, covering health systems including Ascension, Banner Health, Baylor Scott & White, Children's Hospital Los Angeles, Jefferson Health, Kaiser Permanente, Mayo Clinic, Mount Sinai and Northwestern Medicine, alongside third-party and AI tools such as Ubie, WebMD, WebMD AI, Ada Health, Isabel, Symptomate, ChatGPT and Gemini.

Key findings reveal where tools succeed and where meaningful gaps remain:

Care navigation stops short of booking:

Most tools (65%) generate recommended next steps, but only 41% link patients to a provider locator and only 29% link directly to appointment scheduling. This is where health system tools hold a structural advantage over third-party and AI tools, since they can route patients into their own networks with real providers and availability. Mount Sinai and Jefferson Health stand out for pairing care recommendations with bookable provider slots and tailored care options pages.

Free-text input remains rare:

Only 29% of tools accept natural-language symptom descriptions, leaving most patients to translate their experience through a preset menu. The Ada Health tool extracts symptoms from a patient's own words and surfaces a confirmation screen so patients can verify the interpretation before proceeding.

Dynamic follow-up questions are still uncommon:

While 76% of tools ask follow-up questions, only 35% generate questions tailored to the symptoms reported, with AI tools doing this most effectively. Kaiser Permanente's adaptive flow asks only as many questions as needed to reach a recommendation, immediately routing patients to emergency guidance if a red-flag symptom appears.

"The strongest symptom checkers pair conversational input and transparent reasoning with a direct scheduling link into the health system's own network," adds Roncevic. "That combination is something no general AI chatbot can replicate, but most health systems have not yet built it."

The report identifies near-term priorities for health systems, including expanding conversational and free-text input, adding reasoning behind diagnostic matches and connecting care recommendations to bookable appointments rather than leaving patients to restart their search on a separate page.

Access the Report

Organizations can contact CI to learn how to access the full Public Site Symptom Checkers report. Media seeking key findings and analyst perspectives can contact CI's press team to learn more.

About Corporate Insight

Corporate Insight (CI) delivers competitive intelligence, user experience research and consulting services to the nation's leading financial services, insurance and healthcare organizations. As the recognized industry leader in customer experience research for over 30 years, CI offers a best-in-class research platform and unique approach of analyzing the actual customer experience to help organizations advance their competitive position in the marketplace.

About Health System Monitor

CI's Health System Monitor is a subscription-based competitive intelligence research service focused on the digital hospital and health system experience. The service provides subscribers with firsthand insights into the public and patient portal experience across leading health systems, delivering competitive analysis reports, updates and capability tracking to help subscribers identify emerging trends and maintain a competitive edge.