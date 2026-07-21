BTU Shareholder Alert: Peabody Energy Corporation Securities Class Action Lawsuit - Investors With Losses May Contact SueWallSt

NEW YORK, July 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SueWallSt alerts investors in Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE: BTU) that a class action has been filed on behalf of shareholders who purchased BTU securities between October 14, 2024 and May 4, 2026. Find out if you could qualify to recover your losses . You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at jlevi@SueWallSt.com or (888) SueWallSt.

BTU shares fell from a Class Period high of $39.50 to $25.00, a total decline of $14.50 per share (36.7%). The lead plaintiff deadline is August 24, 2026.

The Promise

Across multiple earnings calls and investor presentations from October 2024 through February 2026, the Company laid out a specific, quantified vision for its Centurion mine:

Longwall production would commence by March 2026 — later accelerated to February 2026

Q1 2026 shipments would reach approximately 700,000 tons

Full year 2026 Centurion output was projected at 3.5 million tons

Met coal segment costs were guided at $113 per tonne

Centurion's net present value was estimated at $2.1 billion at $225 benchmark pricing

The mine would ramp to 4.7 million tons annually by 2028

Management characterized the project as "on time and on budget" and expressed confidence that equipment was performing well and that the operational team was "making up" for any delays.

The Reality

The actual results that emerged told a fundamentally different story. The lawsuit contends that the Company knew or recklessly disregarded that its projections were unachievable:

Metric Promised Lowered Guidance/Actual Gap Q1 2026 Centurion tons ~700,000 ~250,000 -64%

Full year Centurion tons 3.5 million 2.5 million -29%

Met segment costs $113/ton $142/ton (Q1 actual) +26%

Met segment EBITDA Positive growth -$7 million loss -$80M swing Ramp-up deadline March 2026 Not achieved Missed

The complaint details that 8-year-old repurposed mining equipment failed under full load conditions underground, triggering unanticipated electrical breakdowns, mechanical failures in conveyors and chutes, and a cascading series of roof control problems caused by moisture accumulation and floor softening beneath misaligned shields.

What the Lawsuit Alleges About the Gap

The action asserts that this was not an unforeseeable operational setback. The equipment had sat unused for eight years. The Company chose to retrofit it with updated technology rather than deploy new machinery, and surface testing failed to replicate underground conditions. The complaint charges that these risks were known or knowable to those overseeing the project, yet investors were repeatedly assured of on-time, on-budget delivery.

The met coal segment recorded an adjusted EBITDA loss of $7 million in Q1 2026, reflecting an $80 million negative impact from the Centurion ramp-up failure alone, including $10 million in additional commissioning costs.

"Companies that make specific promises to investors about future performance have an obligation to disclose known risks to those projections. The magnitude of the gap between what was promised and what was delivered raises serious questions about the adequacy of the Company's disclosures during the Class Period." — Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Submit your information here or call (888) SueWallSt.

LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE: August 24, 2026

WHY SUEWALLST: SueWallSt is powered by Levi & Korsinsky LLP. Levi & Korsinsky LLP has established itself as a nationally-recognized securities litigation firm that has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. The firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

Frequently Asked Questions About the BTU Lawsuit

Q: What specific misstatements does the BTU lawsuit allege? A: The complaint alleges Peabody Energy made materially false or misleading statements regarding the Centurion mine's ramp-up timeline, projected output volumes, and met coal segment cost guidance during the Class Period. When the true operational conditions were revealed, the stock price declined sharply.

Q: How much did BTU stock drop? A: Shares fell approximately 36.7% from the Class Period high of $39.50 to $25.00, a decline of $14.50 per share, after the Company disclosed Centurion mine commissioning failures and slashed its volume and cost guidance for fiscal year 2026.

Q: What do BTU investors need to do right now? A: Investors may gather brokerage records showing purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact SueWallSt, a brand of Levi & Korsinsky LLP, for a no-cost, no-obligation case evaluation at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as an absent class member.

Q: What if I already sold my BTU shares — can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold them. Investors who bought during the class period and sold at a loss may still participate.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. The overwhelming majority of class members never appear in court or give depositions. You submit a claim form to receive your portion of recovery.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities class actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: What if I missed the lead plaintiff deadline? A: The deadline applies only to investors seeking lead plaintiff appointment. Class members who miss it can still participate in any settlement or recovery.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

jlevi@SueWallSt.com

Tel: (888) SueWallSt

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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