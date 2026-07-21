PICS UPCOMING DEADLINE: SueWallSt Alerts PicS N.V. Stockholders of Securities Class Action - Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, July 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SueWallSt notifies investors in PicS N.V. (Nasdaq: PICS) that a class action has been filed on behalf of shareholders who purchased Class A common stock in and traceable to the Company's January 30, 2026 initial public offering. Find out if you could qualify to recover your losses . You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at jlevi@SueWallSt.com or (888) SueWallSt.

PicS shares have fallen more than 52% from the $19.00 IPO price to below $9.00 per share, a loss exceeding $10.00 per share. The lead plaintiff deadline is August 4, 2026.

Regulation S-K Disclosure Obligations the Offering Documents Allegedly Failed to Satisfy

The complaint contends that PicS' Offering Documents violated two core SEC disclosure mandates. Item 303 of Regulation S-K required the Company to disclose "any known trends or uncertainties" reasonably expected to have a material unfavorable impact on revenues or income. Item 105 required disclosure of "the most significant factors" making the IPO investment speculative or risky, together with an explanation of how each risk affected the Company.

As alleged, PicS failed both requirements. A December 2025 internal review had already identified deficient credit evaluation procedures. That review triggered the reclassification of approximately R$590 million in loan exposures from Stage 2 to Stage 3 and an incremental expected credit loss charge of R$88 million. None of this was disclosed to IPO investors.

What the Company Disclosed vs. What the Complaint Alleges Was Missing

The Offering Documents presented a Stage 3 formation rate of 3.6% as of September 30, 2025 and described the Company's credit underwriting as governed by "strict credit underwriting criteria" supported by proprietary AI models with "up to 3.0 times more accuracy." The lawsuit asserts these statements were materially misleading because they omitted:

The December 2025 internal review that found historical credit evaluation policies and procedures were deficient

R$590 million in exposures reclassified from Stage 2 (underperforming) to Stage 3 (credit-impaired) before the IPO closed

A Stage 3 formation rate that nearly doubled to 7.1% in Q4 2025, a quarter that ended before shares were sold to the public

An R$88 million incremental expected credit loss charge resulting from the reclassification

Degradations in customer credit quality stemming from the Company's October 2023 shift to originating credit directly on its balance sheet





Why Boilerplate Risk Factors Allegedly Did Not Protect PicS

The action claims that to the extent the Offering Documents contained risk factor language, those disclosures were themselves misleading. The filing states that PicS characterized adverse facts that had already materialized as contingent possibilities that could impact the Company in the future. Under Item 105, companies must disclose specific, known problems already affecting operations. The complaint charges that generic warnings about potential credit risk cannot substitute for disclosing that the Company had already conducted a review finding its own procedures deficient and had already reclassified hundreds of millions of reais in loans to defaulted status.

Submit your information here or call (888) SueWallSt.

"Generic risk factor language cannot substitute for disclosing specific, known problems that are already affecting a company's operations. PicS' internal review identified deficient credit procedures weeks before the IPO, yet investors received no disclosure of this finding or the R$590 million reclassification it triggered." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

WHY SUEWALLST: SueWallSt is powered by Levi & Korsinsky LLP. Levi & Korsinsky LLP has established itself as a nationally-recognized securities litigation firm that has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. The firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

Frequently Asked Questions About the PICS Lawsuit

Q: When did PicS N.V. allegedly mislead investors? A: The class period covers purchases of Class A common stock in and traceable to the January 30, 2026 IPO. The complaint alleges the Offering Documents contained materially false and misleading statements at the time shares were sold to the public.

Q: What specific misstatements does the PICS lawsuit allege? A: The complaint alleges PicS made materially false or misleading statements regarding the quality of its credit underwriting, the accuracy of its proprietary credit models, and the stability of its loan portfolio, while concealing a December 2025 internal review that found deficient procedures and triggered a massive reclassification of loans to defaulted status.

Q: What do PICS investors need to do right now? A: Investors may gather brokerage records showing purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact SueWallSt, a brand of Levi & Korsinsky LLP, for a no-cost, no-obligation case evaluation at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as an absent class member.

Q: What if I already sold my PICS shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought in or traceable to the IPO and sold at a loss may still participate.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. The overwhelming majority of class members never appear in court or give depositions. You submit a claim form to receive your portion of recovery.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities class actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: What if I missed the lead plaintiff deadline? A: The deadline applies only to investors seeking lead plaintiff appointment. Class members who miss it can still participate in any settlement or recovery.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

jlevi@SueWallSt.com

Tel: (888) SueWallSt

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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