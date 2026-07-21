HUBG Investors Have Opportunity to Lead Hub Group, Inc. Securities Fraud Lawsuit with the Schall Law Firm

LOS ANGELES, July 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Schall Law Firm , a national shareholder rights litigation firm, reminds investors of a class action lawsuit against Hub Group, Inc. (“Hub” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: HUBG) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company’s securities between April 28, 2023 and May 11, 2026, inclusive (the “Class Period”), are encouraged to contact the firm before August 28, 2026.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com , or by email at bschall@schallfirm.com.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Hub suffered from material misstatements in its financial statements from Q1 2023 to Q4 2024 including its annual reports for 2023 and 2024. The Company’s misstatements included operating revenue, operating income, and revenue recognition. The Company’s financial statements from Q1 2025 to Q3 2025 contained misstatements related to the understatement of purchased transportation costs amongst other errors. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Hub, investors suffered damages.

Join the case to recover your losses

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

CONTACT:

The Schall Law Firm

Brian Schall, Esq.,

www.schallfirm.com

Office: 310-301-3335

info@schallfirm.com

SOURCE:

The Schall Law Firm