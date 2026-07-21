Humanoid Robot Market to Reach USD 50.27 Billion by 2035, Growing at 28.1% CAGR, Says MarketsandMarkets™

Delray Beach, FL, July 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Humanoid Robot Market is projected to grow from USD 5.41 billion in 2026 to USD 50.27 billion by 2035, at a CAGR of 28.1%, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. Growth is being propelled by rising adoption of humanoid robots in personal assistance, caregiving, and healthcare applications, alongside increasing deployment in manufacturing, retail, and logistics for workforce augmentation. Rapid advancements in artificial intelligence, natural language processing, and human-robot interaction, combined with large-scale R&D investment and strong government initiatives across Asia Pacific, North America, and Europe, continue to accelerate robotics adoption across industries.

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Key Market Highlights

Market size, 2026: USD 5.41 billion

USD 5.41 billion Market forecast, 2035: USD 50.27 billion

USD 50.27 billion Growth rate: CAGR of 28.1% from 2026 to 2035

CAGR of 28.1% from 2026 to 2035 Largest region, 2026: Asia-Pacific

Asia-Pacific Leading segment by Type: Biped robots

Biped robots Fastest-growing Application: Personal Assistance & Caregiving

Personal Assistance & Caregiving Report scope: 150 market data tables, 60 figures, 300 pages

150 market data tables, 60 figures, 300 pages Key players: Unitree Robotics (China), AGIBOT Innovation (Shanghai) Technology Co., Ltd. (China), UBTECH Robotics (China), Leju Robotics (China), EngineAI Robotics (China), Tesla (US), ROBOTIS Co., Ltd. (South Korea), and Kawada Robotics Corporation (Japan).

Why This Market Matters

Humanoid robots are moving out of research labs and demo stages and into real commercial deployments — greeting customers in retail stores, assisting patients in hospitals, supporting elderly care at home, and working alongside people on factory floors. As labor shortages persist and populations age across major economies, the ability of a robot to operate in spaces built for humans, using human-like mobility and interaction, is becoming a genuinely practical solution rather than a novelty. That shift matters well beyond the robotics industry itself: healthcare systems, retailers, educators, and manufacturers are all beginning to treat humanoid robots as a workforce augmentation tool, meaning the market's growth trajectory has direct implications for how care, service, and physical labor get delivered in the years ahead.

Market Overview

A humanoid robot is designed to resemble and imitate the human body structure and behavior — typically featuring a torso, head, two arms, and two legs — equipped with hardware, software, and advanced technologies to perform tasks across diverse environments, from deep-ocean exploration and scientific research to complex medical procedures and household chores. Their human-like form allows them to operate in environments designed for humans, making them well suited to tasks requiring interaction with people or navigation in human-centric spaces. The market is segmented by type (biped, wheel drive), offering (hardware, software, services), application (education & entertainment, research & space exploration, personal assistance & caregiving, search & rescue, public relations, manufacturing, and other applications), and region, with the report covering North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World across 14 countries.

Analyst Perspective

According to MarketsandMarkets™, advancements in artificial intelligence and machine learning are the primary force accelerating humanoid robot development, enabling enhanced perception, decision-making, and interaction capabilities that push these robots beyond basic service roles into more complex tasks across healthcare, retail, logistics, and education. Analysts see the rapidly growing elderly population worldwide as the market's biggest opportunity, as humanoid robots equipped with monitoring, mobility support, and interactive communication capabilities can meaningfully reduce the burden on healthcare workers and caregivers. At the same time, the significant capital investment and extensive R&D expenditure required to develop humanoid robots remains a key restraint, limiting participation to well-funded companies and research institutions and creating entry barriers for smaller players. Safety concerns tied to operational risk and human interaction are also flagged as a challenge that must be addressed to build broader end-user trust.

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Segment Analysis

By Type: Biped robots are expected to hold the largest market share and register the highest CAGR through 2030, driven by their ability to replicate human locomotion and navigate complex environments. Their superior dexterity, human-like interaction, and operational flexibility make them well-suited for healthcare, personal assistance, and industrial settings, with expanding roles in rehabilitation, elderly care, and workforce augmentation. Wheel drive robots are seeing steady adoption in retail assistance, customer service, and indoor logistics, where ease of navigation, cost efficiency, and stability are key advantages.

By Offering: Hardware is expected to hold the largest market share, supported by high demand for sensors, actuators, control systems, and mechanical components enabling mobility, dexterity, and human-like interaction. Software is projected to register the highest CAGR, driven by advancements in AI, natural language processing, and computer vision that enable enhanced human-robot interaction and autonomous decision-making, supported by rising demand for cloud-based analytics and real-time monitoring. Services continue to see steady growth through integration, maintenance, and training support.

By Application: Personal assistance & caregiving is expected to hold the largest market share and register the highest CAGR, driven by rising demand for elderly care, rehabilitation support, and assistance for individuals with disabilities. Education & entertainment, research & space exploration, manufacturing, public relations, and search & rescue continue to see strong and growing adoption as humanoid robots expand into broader commercial and institutional use cases.

Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region in the global humanoid robot market, driven by rapid advancements in artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotics research, along with expanding adoption across healthcare, education, and industrial automation. The region is home to leading innovators and an extensive ecosystem for components, AI development, and advanced manufacturing, positioning it as a central hub for production and commercialization, with China, Japan, and South Korea at the forefront of humanoid robot innovation. North America shows strong momentum, supported by extensive R&D and pilot deployments in healthcare and logistics, while Europe remains a key innovation hub backed by collaborative robotics initiatives and regulatory frameworks. The Rest of the World, comprising the Middle East, Africa, and South America, is witnessing gradual adoption in emerging applications. The report provides country-level analysis across 14 countries in total.

Key Industry Trends

Advancements in artificial intelligence and machine learning are enabling humanoid robots with enhanced perception, decision-making, and interaction capabilities.

Rising deployment of humanoid robots in retail stores, education, and hospitality is expanding commercial adoption beyond traditional industrial use cases.

Growing use of humanoid robots alongside humans in manufacturing environments is enhancing productivity and workplace safety.

Increasing adoption of humanoid robots in search and rescue operations is opening new opportunities in hazardous-environment applications.

Rising demand for humanoid robots from the logistics sector is driving growth in warehouse automation and last-mile delivery use cases.

Requirement for significant capital investment and extensive R&D expenditure remains a key restraint, limiting participation to well-funded companies.

Safety concerns and limited end-user awareness about the advantages of humanoid robots continue to shape the pace of broader market adoption.

Competitive Landscape

MarketsandMarkets™ identifies SoftBank Robotics Group as a Star in the Humanoid Robot Market Company Evaluation Matrix, leading with a strong global presence and a comprehensive portfolio of humanoid robots such as Pepper and NAO, widely deployed across retail, education, hospitality, and healthcare. Its advanced AI-driven interaction, multilingual communication, and scalable deployment models have positioned SoftBank Robotics as the dominant player in the market. Boston Dynamics is recognized as an Emerging Leader, leveraging its expertise in advanced mobility and robotics engineering to expand its footprint in the humanoid segment through innovations in dynamic locomotion and industrial applications.

Other key players profiled in the report include ROBOTIS Co., Ltd., Agility Robotics, UBTECH Robotics Corp Ltd., PAL Robotics, Kawada Robotics Corporation, Toyota Motor Corporation, Honda Motor Co., Ltd., Hanson Robotics Ltd., Samsung, and Tesla, along with additional players such as Engineered Arts Limited, Apptronik, Figure, 1X Technologies, and LimX Dynamics Inc. The broader market ecosystem spans research institutes including MIT, Carnegie Mellon University, and IIT; component providers such as Intel, Bosch, and NVIDIA; AI developers including OpenAI, Google AI, and DeepMind; and end users such as Disney, Universal, and Japan Airlines.

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