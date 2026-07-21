Fluid Plumbing, Electrical & Air Conditioning Founder Recognised With National Trades Entrepreneur Award

Tuggerah, NSW, July 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Founder of Fluid Plumbing, Electrical & Air Conditioning, David Mikkelsen, has been recognised on the national stage, receiving the 2026 Australian Trades Small Business Champion Trade Entrepreneur Award.

David Mikkelsen, Founder of Fluid Plumbing, Electrical & Air Conditioning, holding his award at the 2026 Australian Trades Small Business Champion Awards.

The award recognises outstanding leadership, business growth and contribution to the Australian trades industry. While presented to Mikkelsen personally, the achievement reflects the growth of a business that began as a local plumbing company and has expanded to provide plumbing, electrical and air conditioning services across the Central Coast and Newcastle.

Speaking about the award, Mikkelsen said:

“While my name appears on the award, this achievement reflects the work of the entire Fluid team. Our office staff, support team, technicians and apprentices have all contributed to the standards and culture we have developed together. Most importantly, it reflects the trust our customers place in us every day. We are grateful to our team, our customers and our community for helping make this possible.”

The recognition comes at a time of continued growth for Fluid, including the expansion into electrical and air conditioning services, investment in its team and technology, and continued focus on delivering a consistent customer experience across every service it provides.

Beyond its day-to-day work, Fluid remains committed to supporting the communities it serves through its support of local sporting clubs, charities and community organisations across the Central Coast and surrounding regions.

While the award recognises David Mikkelsen's leadership, it also reflects the strong team, customer relationships and community support that have helped shape Fluid over the past 25 years. As the business continues to grow, its focus remains on delivering exceptional service while investing in its people and the communities it serves.

More information is available from Fluid Plumbing, Electrical & Air Conditioning.

About Fluid Plumbing, Electrical & Air Conditioning

Fluid Plumbing, Electrical & Air Conditioning provides trusted plumbing, electrical and air conditioning services to homeowners across the Central Coast and Newcastle. With over 25 years of experience, the company’s licensed technicians deliver reliable workmanship, clear communication and a consistent customer experience on every job. From fixing leaks and upgrading switchboards to installing new air conditioning systems, Fluid delivers each service with professionalism, care and attention to detail.

Press Inquiries

Serena Lubrano

serena [at] riselocal.com.au

https://www.fluidplumbingservices.com.au/