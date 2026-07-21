Monolithic Microwave IC Market Size to Hit USD 35.49 Billion by 2035 | SNS Insider

Austin, July 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monolithic Microwave IC Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider, “The global Monolithic Microwave IC (MMIC) Market was worth USD 12.50 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 35.49 Billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 11.0% during 2026–2035.”

5G Expansion, Defense Modernization, and Automotive Radar Continue to Drive Monolithic Microwave IC Market Growth Globally

The rapid growth of 5G and 6G connectivity infrastructure and growing investments in satellites, modernization of defense and connected mobility continue to spur the need for MMICs worldwide. The growing usage of phased-array radar systems, electronic warfare systems, AI-based technologies in defense, and automotive radar technology has made semiconductor producers invest more in advanced GaN, GaAs, and InP technologies. The growing popularity of the chiplet-based heterogeneous integrations, beamforming architectures, and satellite broadband technologies make the ecosystem for MMIC devices powerful and provide ample opportunities for the evolution of the MMIC industry.

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Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

MACOM Technology Solutions

Qorvo, Inc.

Analog Devices, Inc.

Broadcom Inc.

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

Infineon Technologies AG

Wolfspeed, Inc

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

WIN Semiconductors Corp.

OMMIC S.A.

United Monolithic Semiconductors S.A.S.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc.

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Microchip Technology Incorporated

Renesas Electronics Corporation

STMicroelectronics N.V.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated

ams-OSRAM AG

GlobalFoundries Inc.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited

Monolithic Microwave IC Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 12.50 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 35.49 Billion CAGR CAGR of 11% From 2026 to 2035 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • by Component (Power Amplifiers, Low Noise Amplifiers, Switches, Attenuators, Phase Shifters, Mixers, Voltage-Controlled Oscillators)

• by Material Type (Gallium Arsenide, Gallium Nitride, Indium Phosphide, Silicon Germanium)

• by Technology (MESFET, HEMT, pHEMT, mHEMT, HBT)

• by Application (Wireless Communication Infrastructure, Consumer/Enterprise Electronics, Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Test & Measurement)





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Key Segmentation Analysis:

By Component

The Monolithic Microwave IC Market was led by the Power Amplifiers category in 2025, which accounted for roughly 48.7% of the overall market revenue, which can be attributed to their importance in 5G communications, satellite systems, and modern radar applications. It is estimated that the Attenuators and Phase Shifters sector will grow at the highest rate during the projected period, owing to the growing demand for beamforming technologies for next-gen 5G MIMO networks, phased-array radar systems, and electronic warfare systems.

By Material Type

In 2025, Gallium Arsenide (GaAs) captured nearly 39.6% market share due to its excellent electron mobility, low noise nature, and extensive presence in high-frequency communications, satellite and radar systems. Gallium Nitride (GaN) is expected to register the highest proximity in terms of growth due to its impressive power efficiency, thermal efficiency, and rising applications in military, aerospace, satellite and high-power telecommunications.

By Technology

In the year 2025, the market share of HEMT technology (High Electron Mobility Transistor) was around 34.1% thanks to its extraordinary efficiency and high-frequency performance, resulting in its use generally in radar technologies, satellite communications, and 5G base stations. In addition, the market is expected to grow the fastest for both pHEMT and E-pHEMT technologies due to the increased demand for compact, low-noise, and high-linearity RF components in modern communication and defense applications.

By Application

In the year 2025, the Consumer and Enterprise Electronics sector accounted for the highest share of revenue generation owing to continuous production of smartphones and online devices and sophisticated communication equipment globally. Fastest growth during the estimated period is expected for the Automotive segment due to the increasing embrace of driver-assistance systems, autonomous driving technologies, automotive radar, and innovative sensing vehicle platforms.

Regional Insights

In 2025, the North American Monolithic Microwave IC Market accounted for around 33.3% of the global revenue, making it the leading region in the market. This is mainly due to the investments in modernizing defense, developing aerospace technologies, satellite communication, electronic warfare, and rapid deployment of 5G. The U.S. generates around 84.3% of revenue from this region due to its strong semiconductor ecosystem, extensive defense programs, and presence of leading MMIC developers and manufacturers.

On the other hand, Asia Pacific will grow faster than the other regions during the forecast period, driven by growing semiconductor manufacturing, rapid 5G-Advanced deployment, faster mobile phone manufacturing, and growing investments in defense technology and satellite communications, particularly in countries, such as China, Japan, South Korea, and India. Government policies promoting advanced semiconductor technology and next-gen wireless infrastructure are helping the regional market grow even further.

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Recent Developments:

November 2024: MACOM Technology Solutions acquired ENGIN-IC, Inc., strengthening its gallium nitride MMIC design capabilities and expanding its portfolio for defense and communication applications.

MACOM Technology Solutions acquired ENGIN-IC, Inc., strengthening its gallium nitride MMIC design capabilities and expanding its portfolio for defense and communication applications. April 2025: MACOM Technology Solutions received a U.S. Department of Defense agreement to develop a 45-kilowatt radio frequency transmitter utilizing advanced gallium nitride semiconductor technology and antenna beamforming techniques.

Exclusive Sections of the Monolithic Microwave IC Market Report (The USPs):

HIGH-FREQUENCY SEMICONDUCTOR & RF INFRASTRUCTURE ANALYSIS – Provides comprehensive insights into 5G and emerging 6G networks, satellite communications, phased-array radar, aerospace and defense systems, automotive radar, electronic warfare, and high-frequency wireless infrastructure.

– Provides comprehensive insights into 5G and emerging 6G networks, satellite communications, phased-array radar, aerospace and defense systems, automotive radar, electronic warfare, and high-frequency wireless infrastructure. MONOLITHIC MICROWAVE IC TECHNOLOGY BENCHMARKING – Evaluates innovations across GaAs, GaN, InP, HEMT, pHEMT, E-pHEMT, power amplifiers, beamforming components, RF front-end modules, and next-generation microwave semiconductor architectures.

– Evaluates innovations across GaAs, GaN, InP, HEMT, pHEMT, E-pHEMT, power amplifiers, beamforming components, RF front-end modules, and next-generation microwave semiconductor architectures. 5G, SATELLITE COMMUNICATIONS & AUTOMOTIVE RADAR MARKET INSIGHTS – Assesses growth opportunities across millimeter-wave communications, satellite broadband, low-Earth-orbit constellations, connected vehicles, ADAS, autonomous mobility, and intelligent wireless communication platforms.

– Assesses growth opportunities across millimeter-wave communications, satellite broadband, low-Earth-orbit constellations, connected vehicles, ADAS, autonomous mobility, and intelligent wireless communication platforms. DEFENSE, TELECOM & ELECTRONICS DEPLOYMENT TRACKER – Delivers detailed analysis of MMIC adoption across defense modernization programs, aerospace systems, telecommunications infrastructure, consumer electronics, enterprise networking, automotive electronics, and satellite communication applications.

– Delivers detailed analysis of MMIC adoption across defense modernization programs, aerospace systems, telecommunications infrastructure, consumer electronics, enterprise networking, automotive electronics, and satellite communication applications. NEXT-GENERATION RF TECHNOLOGIES & ADVANCED PACKAGING ASSESSMENT – Examines emerging opportunities across chiplet-based heterogeneous integration, advanced semiconductor packaging, beamforming technologies, AI-enabled radar systems, high-power RF solutions, and future microwave communication platforms.

– Examines emerging opportunities across chiplet-based heterogeneous integration, advanced semiconductor packaging, beamforming technologies, AI-enabled radar systems, high-power RF solutions, and future microwave communication platforms. NEXT-GENERATION MONOLITHIC MICROWAVE IC MARKET OUTLOOK – Evaluates future advancements in GaN-on-SiC technologies, millimeter-wave communications, satellite broadband, advanced radar systems, autonomous mobility, intelligent RF semiconductor innovations, and next-generation wireless connectivity shaping the market through 2035.

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