HBCU Leaders Call on Congress and the White House to Pass the IGNITE HBCU Excellence Act

ATLANTA, GA, July 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UNCF, the nation's largest and most effective minority scholarship organization, today renewed its call for Congress and the White House to pass the IGNITE HBCU Excellence Act — landmark bipartisan legislation that would authorize the largest federal investment in historically Black college and university (HBCU) infrastructure in American history. Before more than 1,300 attendees gathered in Atlanta for UNITE 2026, the largest national convening of HBCU leaders, faculty, students, advocates and funders, the organization mobilized students, alumni, educators, parents and partners nationwide to contact their Members of Congress and the White House and demand swift passage of the bill.

"America's HBCUs have quietly become the bedrock of civic infrastructure in communities across the country and drivers of economic growth and mobility, for the most part doing so with a fraction of the endowments and resources many other institutions receive," said Lodriguez Murray, senior vice president, public policy and government affairs, UNCF, during the UNITE 2026 Summit on Higher Education, hosted by UNCF’s Institute for Capacity Building (ICB). “This legislation has the potential to finally match that proven record with real investment. We're asking everyone at this convening and beyond to raise their voice and tell Congress and the White House: pass this bill now."

Over 180 years, HBCUs have turned limited resources into extraordinary results, producing leaders in STEM, medicine, law, education and public service, often while operating out of buildings that are outdated, deteriorating and in need of significant repair. HBCUs generate an estimated $16.5 billion in annual economic impact and support more than 136,000 jobs nationwide, yet approximately 84% remain underfunded, with a collective infrastructure deficit exceeding $13 billion.

The IGNITE HBCU Excellence Act (Institutional Grants for New Infrastructure, Technology and Education) would establish a competitive federal grant program through the U.S. Department of Education dedicated to long-term HBCU infrastructure improvements, prioritizing institutions with the greatest need. The bill would fund construction and modernization, deferred maintenance, campus safety upgrades, broadband expansion and the development of AI and workforce innovation hubs, while also authorizing repayment of nearly $300 million in outstanding HBCU capital financing loans. It would require comprehensive facilities master plans and provide technical assistance to support HBCUs through the grant process, with accountability ensured through federal reporting and oversight. The legislation would authorize appropriations for FY 2027 through FY 2032.

The bill is led by Rep. Alma Adams (NC) and Rep. French Hill (AR), co-chairs of the Bipartisan HBCU Caucus, in the House, and Sen. Tim Scott (SC) and Sen. Chris Coons (DE) in the Senate.

"For more than 180 years, Historically Black Colleges and Universities have carried this work forward against the odds — now it is time to pass the torch to a new generation of advocates who must secure the future of federal funding for these uniquely American institutions,” said Dr. Michael L. Lomax, president and CEO of UNCF. “We are grateful to the policymakers on both sides of the aisle who have championed this cause and stood with our students, faculty and leaders. The return on investment HBCUs deliver — in doctors, engineers, teachers, innovators and community leaders — is one of the most powerful investments this nation can make. The IGNITE HBCU Excellence Act will enable us to meet this moment and guarantee that legacy for the next 180 years."

UNITE 2026 features a full day of state and federal policy programming on July 21, including "Strategic Engagement: The Critical Role of Government Affairs/Relations at HBCUs," with government affairs leaders from Clark Atlanta University and Morehouse School of Medicine; two sessions with senior officials from the U.S. Department of Education's Office of Federal Student Aid — "The One Big Beautiful Bill Act: What HBCU Administrators Need to Know" and "Strategies for Effective Institutional Default Management and Prevention"; and "Youth Voting Rights: Civil Rights, the Twenty-Sixth Amendment, and the Fight for American Democracy on College Campuses," featuring scholars from Bard College and Tuskegee University.

UNCF is urging Members of Congress and the administration to support swift passage of the IGNITE HBCU Excellence Act. To sign the petition, send a letter to your Member of Congress or the White House, or download the social media toolkit, visit www.UNCF.org/IGNITE. Use #HBCUIGNITE to join the conversation.

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About UNCF

UNCF is one of the nation’s largest and most effective supporters of higher education and serves as a leading advocate for college-bound students. Since its founding in 1944, UNCF has raised more than $6 billion to support students' access to higher education, provide scholarships and strengthen historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs). Each year, UNCF awards more than 13,000 scholarships to more than 10,000 students totaling more than $64 million. The scholarships support students attending more than 600 US-based colleges and universities including 36 UNCF-member HBCUs. Through its efforts, UNCF has helped generations of students to get to and through college. We believe a college education plays a vital role in strengthening the pipeline of leaders and professionals who advance our society. Our logo features the UNCF torch of leadership in education and our widely recognized trademark is, ‟A mind is a terrible thing to waste.”® Learn more at UNCF.org or for continuous updates and news, follow UNCF on Instagram.

Action Page: www.UNCF.org/IGNITE

Campaign Hashtag: #HBCUIGNITE