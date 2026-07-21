ADMA UPCOMING DEADLINE: SueWallSt Alerts ADMA BIOLOGICS, INC. Stockholders of Securities Class Action

NEW YORK, July 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SueWallSt alerts investors in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADMA) that a securities class action has been commenced on behalf of shareholders who purchased ADMA stock between August 9, 2024 and March 25, 2026. Check if you might be eligible to recover your investment losses or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at jlevi@SueWallSt.com or (888) SueWallSt.

Culper Research's March 24, 2026 report concluded that ASCENIV revenues declined an estimated 3% in 2025, compared to the +20% growth ADMA reported in SEC filings. The lead plaintiff deadline is August 10, 2026.

Initial Market Optimism Around ASCENIV

ADMA's narrative centered on ASCENIV as a premium immunoglobulin therapy priced at approximately $900 per gram, commanding a 6-to-10x premium over standard IVIGs. Reported net revenues surged from $92.6 million in 2023 to $362.5 million in 2025, a trajectory that attracted significant market attention. The growth story propelled ADMA shares to more than triple over three years, the lawsuit contends.

The Culper Research Reassessment

Culper Research's detailed report upended the growth narrative by alleging:

ADMA engaged in a de facto channel stuffing scheme, shipping unwanted ASCENIV inventory to distributors to fabricate revenue growth

Payors treated ASCENIV as functionally identical to standard IVIGs available at a fraction of the price, imposing strict prior authorization requirements and outright denials

Providers facing reimbursement challenges slowed ordering, leaving distributors with excess inventory

An undisclosed related party distributor, Genesis BioPharma Services, operated out of ADMA's own corporate headquarters

Absent channel stuffing, ADMA's 2025 revenues actually declined an estimated 3% rather than growing 20% as reported

High-level employees at one of ADMA's two largest distributors corroborated the channel stuffing allegations

Why Independent Research Coverage Matters for Shareholders

When independent research contradicts a company's reported financial trajectory by this magnitude, the action claims, it signals that investors relied on materially misleading disclosures. The gap between +20% reported growth and an estimated -3% real growth represents a fundamental disconnect between what shareholders were told and what was allegedly occurring in the distribution channel.

"When analyst expectations are built on incomplete or misleading company disclosures, the resulting corrections can cause significant investor harm. The disparity between ADMA's reported ASCENIV growth and the estimates presented by independent research raises serious questions about the accuracy of disclosures made during the Class Period." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Learn more about the case or call (888) SueWallSt.

LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE: August 10, 2026

WHY SUEWALLST: SueWallSt is powered by Levi & Korsinsky LLP. Levi & Korsinsky LLP has established itself as a nationally-recognized securities litigation firm that has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. The firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

Frequently Asked Questions About the ADMA Lawsuit

Q: What specific misstatements does the ADMA lawsuit allege? A: The complaint alleges ADMA made materially false or misleading statements regarding its revenue recognition practices, internal controls, and related party transactions during the Class Period. When independent research revealed the alleged channel stuffing scheme, ADMA shares declined sharply.

Q: When did ADMA Biologics allegedly mislead investors? A: The Class Period runs from August 9, 2024 to March 25, 2026. The alleged fraud was revealed through Culper Research's March 24, 2026 report detailing the channel stuffing allegations.

Q: What do ADMA investors need to do right now? A: Investors may gather brokerage records showing purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact SueWallSt, a brand of Levi & Korsinsky LLP, for a no-cost, no-obligation case evaluation at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as an absent class member.

Q: What if I already sold my ADMA shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold them. Investors who bought during the Class Period and sold at a loss may still participate.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. The overwhelming majority of class members never appear in court or give depositions. You submit a claim form to receive your portion of recovery.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities class actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

jlevi@SueWallSt.com

Tel: (888) SueWallSt

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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