BRODSKY & SMITH SHAREHOLDER UPDATE: Notifying Investors of the Following Investigations: Personalis, Inc. (Nasdaq – PSNL), Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. (Nasdaq – DSGR), Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq – CCRN), Nuvalent, Inc. (Nasdaq – NUVL)

BALA CYNWYD, Pa., July 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brodsky & Smith reminds investors of the following investigations. If you own shares and wish to discuss the investigation, contact Jason Brodsky (jbrodsky@brodskysmith.com) or Marc Ackerman (mackerman@brodskysmith.com) at 855-576-4847. There is no cost or financial obligation to you.

Personalis, Inc. (Nasdaq – PSNL)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, Personalis will be acquired by Tempus AI, Inc. (Nasdaq - TEM) for $16.25 per share of common stock, representing a total enterprise value of $1.5 billion, net of Tempus’ existing ownership interest. The investigation concerns whether the Personalis Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the proposed transaction is paying fair value to shareholders of the Company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/personalis-inc-nasdaq-psnl/.

Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. (Nasdaq – DSGR)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, Distribution Solutions Group will be acquired by LKCM Headwater Investments, LLC for $35.00 per share in cash. LKCM Headwater and its affiliates currently own approximately 79% of Distribution Solutions Group’s outstanding common stock. J. Bryan King, Distribution Solutions Group’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, is the Managing Partner of LKCM Headwater. The investigation concerns whether the Distribution Solutions Group Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the proposed transaction is paying fair value to shareholders of the Company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/distribution-solutions-group-inc-nasdaq-dsgr/.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq – CCRN)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, Cross Country Healthcare will be acquired by Knox Lane for $13.25 per share in an all-cash transaction valued at $437 million. The investigation concerns whether the Cross Country Healthcare Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the proposed transaction is paying fair value to shareholders of the Company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/cross-country-healthcare-inc-nasdaq-ccrn-3/.

Nuvalent, Inc. (Nasdaq – NUVL)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, Nuvalent will be acquired by GSK plc (NYSE - GSK) for $124.00 per share in cash in a deal valued at $10.6 billion. The investigation concerns whether the Nuvalent Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the proposed transaction is paying fair value to shareholders of the Company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/nuvalent-inc-nasdaq-nuvl/.

Dana Incorporated (NYSE – DAN)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, Dana will be acquired by Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE - ETN) in a transaction valued at approximately $5.1 billion. Eaton shareholders will own at least 50.1% and Dana shareholders owning approximately 49.9% of the combined company at close. Eaton will receive a cash distribution of approximately $1.1 billion (subject to adjustments for cash and indebtedness). The investigation concerns whether the Dana Incorporated Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the proposed transaction is paying fair value to shareholders of the Company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/dana-incorporated-nyse-dan/.

Brodsky & Smith is a litigation law firm with extensive expertise representing shareholders throughout the nation in securities and class action lawsuits. The attorneys at Brodsky & Smith have been appointed by numerous courts throughout the country to serve as lead counsel in class actions and have successfully recovered millions of dollars for our clients and shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.