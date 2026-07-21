TaxTec Development Head Raises Red Flag Framework for AI Deployment in Highly Regulated Fintech

LONDON, July 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Austen Little, Head of Product Development at withholding tax reclamation experts TaxTec , has released a summary guidance note on the deployment of AI in highly regulated financial services applications.

The guidance draws on TaxTec’s historical and recent product and service development experience to highlight several areas of risk when using or implementing artificial intelligence in capital markets financial services. Mr Little’s guidance note builds on advice from authorities such as the OECD [1], The World Economic Forum [2] and the International Monetary Fund [3], amongst others, urging caution over the risks of machine learning in financial services processes and decision making.

Mr Little highlights the fact that many financial markets processes, many of which are in the throes of regulatory digitalization, still present challenges for effective AI deployment, including:

Data quality issues – especially where processes are international and span multiple legislatures

issues – especially where processes are international and span multiple legislatures The rate of digital evolution of the sector and changing regulatory regimes

of the sector and changing regulatory regimes The requirements for ‘ explainability ’ of client decisions (risk, approvals, entitlements)

’ of client decisions (risk, approvals, entitlements) The nature and scale of ‘ harms ’ possibly resulting from AI agent mistakes, and their likely impact on financial institutions

’ possibly resulting from AI agent mistakes, and their likely impact on financial institutions The AI-generated tension between financial services risk appetite and client service standards/reputation

Data governance and privacy considerations in data-hungry AI-driven world

Striking a balanced argument, however, Mr Little’s guidance note also highlights where the power and efficiency of AI can be safely deployed and generate substantial value. He points out specific examples from the world of withholding tax reclamation in order to give precise examples that readers can recognize and which are drawn from TaxTec’s real life experience.

These include:

Document management

Data extraction

Data quality enhancement

Research assistance

Workflow management

Status monitoring

Analytics & forecasting





Readers wishing to download their copy of the TaxTec guidance note on AI in capital markets financial services should visit: https://taxtec.com/news/artificial-intelligence-fintech-development/ .

About TaxTec

Founded in 2023, TaxTec is revolutionizing tax recovery for institutional investors and their agents. Utilizing the latest AI-enabled digital technology, their highly automated global tax recovery proposition and client-centric service model maximize reclaim opportunities for their clients across all major markets. TaxTec clients recover more tax at a lower cost, enhancing their investment returns.

1. OECD, Supervision of artificial intelligence in finance: Challenges, policies and practices, 27 January 2026 https://www.oecd.org/en/publications/supervision-of-artificial-intelligence-in-finance_92743dc1-en.html

2. World Economic Forum, The AI Playbook for Financial Services: Insight Report, June 2026 https://reports.weforum.org/docs/WEF_The_AI_Playbook_for_Financial_Services_2026.pdf

3. IMF eLibrary, Regulatory Considerations Regarding Accelerated Use of AI in Securities Markets, 24 December 2025 https://www.elibrary.imf.org/view/journals/005/2025/016/article-A001-en.xml

Contact

Sarah Nurgat

ThoughtSpark Ltd

sarah@thoughtsparkagency.com