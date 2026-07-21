Toll Brothers Announces Rivercrest Community Now Open in Reno, Nevada

RENO, Nev., July 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced that Rivercrest, the Company’s newest Reno-area luxury townhome community, will open for sale this Saturday, July 25, 2026. The community is located in the historic Old Southwest area of Reno, Nevada, within walking distance to Idlewild Park. The community’s Sales Center is located at 2650 Deweese Loop in Reno, and the model home is expected to open for tours later this summer.

Rivercrest by Toll Brothers offers three meticulously crafted townhome designs ranging from approximately 1,700 to 1,900 square feet. These 3- to 4-bedroom homes feature spacious primary bedroom suites with ample walk-in closet space, versatile second-floor lofts, attached two-car garages with full-length driveways, and landscaped backyards. For a limited time, new home shoppers can take advantage of pre-model pricing from the upper $500,000s.





Tucked just steps from the Truckee River and minutes from Reno’s vibrant Riverwalk District and Idlewild Park, Rivercrest provides home shoppers with access to unique shops and eateries, a thriving arts scene, and world-class entertainment options. Tree-lined streets and tranquil riverbanks add a serene atmosphere to this bustling location, making it one of Reno’s most desirable urban settings.

"Rivercrest offers home shoppers the perfect blend of luxury, convenience, and proximity to Reno’s best attractions," said Donna O'Connell, Division President of Toll Brothers in Reno. "We are excited to introduce this exclusive community to those seeking a modern lifestyle in a prime location."





Homes within Rivercrest will feature Designer Appointed Collections from the Toll Brothers Design Studio, including a selection of fixtures and finishes in an array of design styles for a complete designer-inspired look.

For more information about Rivercrest or other Toll Brothers communities in Nevada, call 855-400-8655 or visit TollBrothers.com/NV.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded in 1967 and became a public company in 1986 with common stock listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” Toll Brothers builds new homes and communities in over 60 markets across the United States, serving first-time, move-up, active-adult, and second-home buyers. The Company also operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, landscape, and building components manufacturing businesses.

Toll Brothers was named the #1 Most Admired Home Builder in Fortune magazine’s 2026 list of the World’s Most Admired Companies®, the ninth year the Company has achieved this honor. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

From Fortune, ©2026 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Senior Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ameck@tollbrothers.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

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Sent by Toll Brothers via Regional Globe Newswire (TOLL-REG)