Portnoy Law Firm Announces Class Action on Behalf of Black Rock Coffee Investors

LOS ANGELES, July 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Black Rock Coffee, (“Black Rock” or the "Company") (NASDAQ: BRCB) investors of a class action on behalf of investors that bought securities in connection with the Company’s September 2025 initial public offering (“IPO” or the “Offering”); and/or (b) securities between September 12, 2025 and May 12, 2026. Black Rock investors have until August 17, 2026 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 310-692-8883 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or join the case via https://portnoylaw.com/black-rock-coffee. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

As detailed below, the complaint alleges that the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose that: (1) Black Rock’s new store openings were leading to a cannibalization of its existing services and revenue; (2) Black Rock overstated the manner in which its expansion strategy was tailored to avoid “sales transfer”; (3) as a result of “sales transfer,” the Company’s financial results were materially impacted; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.

Admitted CA, NY and TX Bar

lesley@portnoylaw.com

310-692-8883

www.portnoylaw.com

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