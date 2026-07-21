Portnoy Law Firm Announces Class Action on Behalf of Nano-X Imaging Ltd. Investors

LOS ANGELES, July 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Nano-X Imaging Ltd., (“Nano-X” or the "Company") (NASDAQ: NNOX) investors of a class action on behalf of investors that bought securities between March 31, 2025 and April 17, 2026, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Nano-X investors have until August 11, 2026 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 310-692-8883 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or join the case via https://portnoylaw.com/nano-x-imaging-ltd. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

The Complaint alleges that (i) Defendants overstated purported efficiency gains achieved in Nano-X’s operations, as well as the purported increased demand for its products; (ii) Nano-X’s production and manufacturing operations were poorly aligned with demand for the Company’s products; (iii) Nano-X was experiencing significantly increased operating expenses and cash burn; (iv) the foregoing significantly increased the likelihood that Nano-X would be forced to take disruptive remedial measures with respect to its manufacturing operations, entailing significant restructuring and impairment charges; and (v) as a result, Defendants’ public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

The Complaint alleges that the truth began to emerge on April 20, 2026, when Nano-X issued a press release announcing its fourth quarter (“Q4”) 2025 financial results and business updates. The Complaint continues to allege that therein, Nano-X reported, inter alia, a Q4 net loss of $33.4 million, mainly due to a $17.5 million charge attributed to impairment of long-lived assets following a restructuring initiative at its Korean chip manufacturing facility. The Complaint also alleges that in explaining the restructuring charge, the press release acknowledged that Nano-X needed to “shift[] to a more efficient outsourced production model that is better aligned with current and anticipated demand.” The Complaint alleges that the same press release also announced that Nano-X’s then-Chief Financial Officer (“CFO”), Defendant Ran Daniel (“Daniel”), would step down as CFO, effective July 31, 2026.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.

Admitted CA, NY and TX Bar

lesley@portnoylaw.com

310-692-8883

www.portnoylaw.com

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