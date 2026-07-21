Cost Pressures Surge in Q2 According to Accountants and CFOs

WASHINGTON and MONTVALE, N.J., July 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The fallout from the Middle East conflict continues to impact the results of the quarterly Global Economic Conditions Survey (GECS), conducted by ACCA (Association of Chartered Certified Accountants) and IMA (Institute of Management Accountants). The survey was conducted between June 3-17, before the renewed fighting and resumption of the U.S. naval blockade.

Amid soaring commodity prices and supply chain disruptions, more than three-quarters of accountants globally reported increased operating costs in Q2—rising above the previous record set in the aftermath of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The proportion of North American accountants reporting increased costs jumped by more than 10 percentage points to 74% in Q2, well above the series average.

Strikingly, 83% of CFOs globally experienced increased costs, following a record-breaking rise of over 20 percentage points from Q1. This is close to series peaks recorded in 2022 and 2023.

Despite soaring costs, there was some recovery in confidence among accountants globally in Q2, from what was close to a record low in Q1. While they remain quite downbeat by historical standards, the improvement likely reflects the relative resilience of the global economy and signs of movement towards a potential resolution of the conflict at the time of the survey, which may have reduced fears of worst-case scenarios.

That said, declines in the Global New Orders, Capital Expenditure, and Employment indices point to some slowing in global growth, likely reflecting headwinds from increased private sector caution, rising inflation, and tighter-than-expected monetary policy, although they do not appear to be signalling a major economic slowdown.

Confidence among accountants remains weak by historical standards in North America and Western Europe, but after a sharp recovery in Q2 is now meaningfully above average in Asia-Pacific. While the region is very exposed to developments in the Middle East, hopes of a potential resolution of the conflict and the relative resilience of the global economy have likely been factors boosting sentiment, as well as the global AI boom, of which the region’s exporters are major beneficiaries.

Economic pressures returned as accountants' top risk priority in Q2 2026 (22%), ahead of geopolitical instability (20%) and cybersecurity (14%). Respondents described how understanding today's risk landscape extends beyond traditional economic cycle management, pointing to the converging effects of prolonged wars, rising cybercrime, and policy uncertainty. AI featured prominently, with comments focusing on sustainable value, cyber resilience, and accountability.

Alain Mulder, Senior Director, Europe Operations & Global Special Projects at IMA said: “The AI boom is providing major support to the global economy and financial markets, but developments in the Middle East over coming months will be crucial. If progress can be made in resolving the conflict, that would clearly be supportive for global growth as we progress through the second half of 2026. But downside risks would quickly build if there were a return to major hostilities and surge in energy prices.”

“Sharply rising costs were unsurprisingly a major issue for firms in Q2. If they increasingly try to pass these on to the consumer, this would significantly raise the risk of policy tightening by the world’s major central banks,” said Jonathan Ashworth, Chief Economist, ACCA. “That said, policymakers will be hoping for favorable developments on the diplomatic front, and a return of oil prices to around pre-crisis levels, potentially allowing them to sit on their hands for the rest of 2026.”

Ashworth concluded: “Despite some improvement in confidence, accountants globally remain very cautious, likely in part reflecting the uncertain and unpredictable operating environment which has become the ‘new normal’ in recent years.”

Read GECS Q2 2026 here .

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About IMA

IMA® is a global association at the intersection of accounting, finance, and business strategy, setting a new standard of financial competency across the workforce to drive better career and business outcomes. Through expert-led content, industry-vetted credentials, and a global professional community, IMA equips organizations and individuals at any stage of their career with the knowledge, tools, and connections needed to advance their careers and achieve sustainable success. IMA supports future-proofed skill development through its IMA Competency Framework, continuing education, and certificates, including the CMA® (Certified Management Accountant), CSCA® (Certified in Strategy and Competitive Analysis), and FMAA™ (Financial and Managerial Accounting Associate). Twice named Professional Body of the Year by The Accountant/International Accounting Bulletin, IMA’s reach stretches across a global network of approximately 125,000 members in 150 countries and 200+ professional and student chapters. Headquartered in Montvale, N.J., USA, IMA provides localized services through its six global regions: The Americas, China, Europe, Middle East/North Africa, India, and Asia Pacific. For more information about IMA, please visit https://www.imaglobal.org/

About GECS

The Global Economic Conditions Survey (GECS), carried out jointly by ACCA and IMA, is the largest regular economic survey of accountants around the world, in both the number of respondents and the range of economic variables it monitors. The GECS has been conducted every quarter since 2011. Its main indices are good lead indicators of economic activity and provide a valuable insight into the views of finance professionals on key variables, such as investment, employment and costs. The risk culture survey began in Q4 2022 and has been included in GECS since Q2 2023.

Fieldwork for the 2026 Q2 survey took place between 3-17 June 2026, gathering 647 responses.