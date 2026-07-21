Planful Names Ken Ferguson Chief Revenue Officer to Scale Its Global Finance Business as AI Reshapes the Office of the CFO

SAN FRANCISCO, July 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Planful Inc ., the pioneer of financial performance management cloud software, today announced the appointment of Ken Ferguson as Chief Revenue Officer. Ferguson will lead Planful's global revenue organization as the company grows its base of more than 1,500 finance teams and deepens the AI capabilities those teams use to plan, close, and report. Planful brings planning, reporting, and consolidations together in one platform for mid-market and enterprise finance teams, at a lower cost and with faster implementation than legacy alternatives. He brings nearly 25 years building and scaling go-to-market organizations across financial planning, workforce planning, AI, and analytics at some of enterprise software's most established companies.

Ferguson most recently ran Adaptive Planning's North American business at Workday. Over nearly 25 years, he has led revenue teams, twice as a Chief Revenue Officer, at companies bringing AI and analytics into finance, HR, and the enterprise, including Virtualitics, Orgvue, and Visier. Through each, he has been known for building high-performing teams and the culture that sustains them.

"Ken has spent his career right where finance and AI meet, taking analytics into the office of the CFO and turning it into decisions finance teams actually trust," said John Herr, CEO at Planful. "He has spent years selling into the office of the CFO, he knows what this buyer struggles with, and he has built and scaled the revenue organizations that brought AI-driven analytics to that market at companies redefining their categories. We're putting AI to work inside the financial close, planning, and reporting that finance teams run every day, and with the momentum we're carrying out of a strong first half, Ken is exactly the leader to get our award-winning platform in front of more finance leaders around the world."

Alongside his executive roles, he is an investor and go-to-market advisor, serving as a Limited Partner at Stage 2 Capital, where he helps early-stage B2B startups design and deploy predictable, value-based go-to-market strategies.

“I came to Planful because the product earns the confidence of the people who use it every day, and because I'm working with a highly energized revenue team with a strong culture that I can build on and accelerate,” said Ken Ferguson, CRO at Planful “Together, we will get Planful to the finance leaders still working in legacy applications that were not built for AI.”

About Planful

Planful is the pioneer of financial performance management cloud software. The Planful platform is used around the globe to streamline business-wide planning, budgeting, consolidations, reporting, and analytics. Planful's award-winning AI capabilities accelerate decision-making, helping users in over 100 countries close faster, shorten cycle times, increase productivity, and improve accuracy. Planful is a private company with more than 1,500 customers, including Bose, Boston Red Sox, Five Guys, Grafton Plc, Gousto, and Specialized, and is backed by Vector Capital, a leading global private equity firm. Learn more at planful.com.

Contact

press@planful.com