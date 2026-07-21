Multiplex Assays Market Size to Reach USD 8.84 Billion by 2035 | SNS Insider

Austin, United States, July 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Multiplex Assays Market was valued at USD 3.31 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 8.84 Billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 10.70% during 2026–2035, according to a new report by SNS Insider. Increasing adoption of multiplex assays in clinical diagnostics, molecular diagnostics, drug discovery, biomarker research, precision medicine, and high-throughput laboratory testing continues to accelerate market growth worldwide.

Market is experiencing significant growth attributed to increasing demand for high-throughput and low-cost diagnostic tools, higher incidence of chronic and infectious diseases, development of personalized medicine, and applications in drug discovery and biomarker studies. The throughput capacity for multiplex assays is projected to cross 84.24 million units per year in 2025, attributed to increasing adoption in clinical diagnostics and research applications, along with developments in multiplex PCR and flow cytometry techniques.





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Clinical Diagnostics and Precision Medicine Accelerate Multiplex Assays Market Growth

The growing demand for high throughput and multiparameter-based diagnostics will drive the growth in the market since hospitals and research institutes have started using multiplex PCR and flow cytometry for detecting multiple markers from a single test sample. Over 60% of the advanced diagnostic laboratories have been using multiplex techniques till 2025, whereas more than 47% of the research and diagnostic centers have been using multiplex-based analysis tools.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Product/Offering

Reagents & Consumables had the maximum market share of 71.25% in 2025 due to its crucial importance in performing routine testing along with being used commonly in the process of multiplex assay testing. The software & services segment has been recording the fastest growth rate at an 8.40% CAGR on account of rising demand for data interpretation and automation systems.

By Type

The Protein-Based Multiplex Assays had the highest market share of 52.35% in 2025 owing to their wide application in protein analysis, immunoassay, and proteomics research applications. The Nucleic Acid-based Assays are the fastest growing category, having a CAGR of 8.50%, backed by increased demands for molecular diagnostics, genetic analysis, and advanced disease identification techniques.

By Technology

The Flow Cytometry segment held the highest market share of 34.41% in 2025 owing to its high sensitivity and ability to perform multi-parametric analysis for the fields of Immunology, Oncology, and Cellular Biology. The Multiplex PCR/Real-Time PCR technology is growing at the highest rate of 9.41% CAGR fueled by the rising demand in the fields of rapid molecular diagnosis and cancer diagnosis.

By Application

Research & Development occupied the top spot with a 55.12% market share in 2025 owing to the significant applications of multiplex tests in areas such as drug discovery, biomarker testing, and pharmaceutical research. Clinical Diagnostics has been the fastest growing application with a CAGR of 13.64% because of rising needs for disease detection, identification of infectious diseases, and diagnostics.

By End User

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies occupied the dominant market share of 37.14%, owing to high dependence on multiplex assays for drug discovery and clinical trials. Clinical Laboratories are the most rapidly growing sector, exhibiting a CAGR of 11.21%, fueled by growing requirements for superior testing facilities, higher patient numbers, and the increasing use of effective laboratory solutions.

North America Leads the Multiplex Assays Market While Asia Pacific Records the Fastest Growth

North America accounted for 38.45% of the Multiplex Assays Market in 2025, supported by advanced molecular diagnostics infrastructure, widespread adoption of multiplex PCR and flow cytometry, strong biotechnology investment, and increasing use of companion diagnostics across hospitals, clinical laboratories, and pharmaceutical companies.

The U.S. Multiplex Assays Market was valued at USD 1.12 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 2.65 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 9.36%. Increasing laboratory automation, precision medicine initiatives, biomarker discovery programs, and pharmaceutical R&D investments continue to support market expansion across the United States.

The Europe Multiplex Assays Market is estimated at USD 0.96 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 2.47 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 9.92%. Growth is supported by increasing molecular diagnostics adoption, biotechnology research, cancer screening programs, and investments in precision medicine across Germany, the United Kingdom, and France.

Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing market, anticipated to witness a CAGR of 13.15% from 2026 to 2035, due to the growing incidences of chronic and infectious diseases, and advancements in healthcare infrastructure. China is one of the key contributors for the growth in the Asia Pacific market owing to developments in biotechnology and adoption of multiplex PCR technology.

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Leading Market Players Listed in this Report are:

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Bio-Rad Laboratories

DiaSorin (Luminex Corporation)

QIAGEN

Illumina

Danaher Corporation

Merck KGaA

Becton Dickinson (BD)

Agilent Technologies

Revvity (PerkinElmer)

Bio-Techne

Siemens Healthineers

Promega Corporation

Randox Laboratories

Seegene

Olink Holding

Quanterix

Meso Scale Diagnostics

Abcam

Quansys Biosciences

Recent Developments:

March 2025 : Thermo Fisher Scientific expanded its multiplex PCR portfolio by introducing advanced assay panels for infectious disease and oncology testing.

: Thermo Fisher Scientific expanded its multiplex PCR portfolio by introducing advanced assay panels for infectious disease and oncology testing. June 2025: Bio-Rad Laboratories launched improved multiplex immunoassay panels for accurate detection of multiple analytes.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

PROTEIN & NUCLEIC ACID ASSAY PERFORMANCE METRICS – helps you understand adoption trends across proteomics and molecular diagnostics deployments globally.

– helps you understand adoption trends across proteomics and molecular diagnostics deployments globally. FLOW CYTOMETRY & MULTIPLEX PCR TECHNOLOGY METRICS – helps you evaluate multi-parameter analysis and rapid molecular diagnosis investment trends globally.

– helps you evaluate multi-parameter analysis and rapid molecular diagnosis investment trends globally. CLINICAL DIAGNOSTICS & DISEASE DETECTION METRICS – helps you analyze early detection and infectious disease testing adoption globally.

– helps you analyze early detection and infectious disease testing adoption globally. PHARMACEUTICAL & BIOTECH R&D INVESTMENT METRICS – helps you uncover drug discovery and biomarker research procurement trends globally.

– helps you uncover drug discovery and biomarker research procurement trends globally. SOFTWARE & DATA AUTOMATION INTEGRATION METRICS – helps you identify growth opportunities in high-throughput testing data management globally.

– helps you identify growth opportunities in high-throughput testing data management globally. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE & MULTIPLEX ASSAYS EXPANSION METRICS – helps you gauge the competitive strength of key players based on product portfolio breadth and geographic footprint globally.

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Multiplex Assays Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 3.31 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 8.84 billion CAGR CAGR of 10.70% From 2026 to 2035 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Key Segments • By Product / Offering (Reagents & Consumables, Instruments & Accessories, Software & Services)

• By Type (Protein-based Multiplex Assays, Nucleic Acid-based Multiplex Assays, Cell-based Multiplex Assays)

• By Technology (Flow Cytometry, Multiplex PCR / Real-Time PCR, Fluorescence-based Detection, Luminescence-based Detection, Microarray-based Techniques, Others)

• By Application (Clinical Diagnostics, Research & Development (R&D), Companion Diagnostics, Drug Discovery, Biomarker Discovery, Others)

• By End-User (Hospitals, Clinical Laboratories, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Research & Academic Institutes, Contract Research Organizations (CROs), Others) Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

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