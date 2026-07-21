Vermejo, a Ted Turner Reserve, Celebrates 30 Years of Conservation Success

RATON, N.M., July 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Vermejo, a Ted Turner Reserve , announced a four-day celebration from September 25–28 to commemorate 30 years of conservation success since its 1996 acquisition by conservationist and philanthropist Ted Turner. The sprawling, 558,000-acre Vermejo is the largest contiguous privately owned tract of land in the United States and serves as a premier blueprint for self-sustaining, conservation-first luxury hospitality.

To celebrate, the property will host an immersive anniversary weekend featuring guided conservation tours, stargazing, a hike to "Save Everything Point," and a "Before & After" exhibit inside the historic Casa Grande mansion. Guests will experience lakeside cookouts, campfire storytelling, and a "Cinema Under the Stars" featuring Ted Turner's favorite films and music. Throughout September, a "Meet the Stewards" fireside series will feature wildlife biologists and land managers.

"When Ted bought this land thirty years ago, he saw what the land was capable of becoming if we gave it a chance to heal," said Jade McBride, President of Ted Turner Reserves. "This anniversary is a living testament to Ted's lifelong mission to 'Save Everything'."

Vermejo’s 30-Year Ecological Impact: By The Numbers

Once burdened by mining, logging, and intensive grazing, Vermejo's transformation serves as a model for wild, working landscapes:

550,000+ Protected Acres : Active stewardship has successfully reversed a legacy of fragmented land management.

: Active stewardship has successfully reversed a legacy of fragmented land management. 1,200+ Genetically Significant Bison : The Castle Rock herd is one of the most genetically pure American bison herds left in the United States.

: The Castle Rock herd is one of the most genetically pure American bison herds left in the United States. 60+ Miles of Stream Restoration : Reclaimed waterways and 18 lakes across the Costilla watershed, successfully restoring native Rio Grande cutthroat trout.

: Reclaimed waterways and 18 lakes across the Costilla watershed, successfully restoring native Rio Grande cutthroat trout. 20+ Riparian Exclosures: Stabilized waterways and reduced erosion, prompting the natural return of beavers.

Stabilized waterways and reduced erosion, prompting the natural return of beavers. 50,000 Forested Acres Treated : Utilized ecological thinning and prescribed fire to mitigate wildfire risks and restore natural savannas.

: Utilized ecological thinning and prescribed fire to mitigate wildfire risks and restore natural savannas. 1,000+ Vascular Plant Species : Documented native biodiversity on the property, including two species entirely new to science.

: Documented native biodiversity on the property, including two species entirely new to science. Solar-Powered Eco-Luxury: Features earth-friendly accommodations, including the LEED Silver-certified Costilla Lodge, funded directly by guest stays.





Beyond ecological restoration, Vermejo partners with the Flower Hill Institute and Native American tribal leaders to ensure Indigenous stewardship traditions remain present on the land.

By utilizing hospitality revenue to fund its on-site team of wildlife biologists directly, Vermejo stands as living proof that luxury travel can function as a self-sustaining conservation model.

To learn more or book a stay, visit vermejo.tedturnerreserves.com .

Media Assets

Images of Vermejo are available HERE

Images of Ted Turner are available HERE

The ‘30 Years at Vermejo’ Brief is available HERE

About Vermejo & Ted Turner Reserves

Vermejo is a 558,000-acre private reserve in New Mexico where guest stays directly fund large-scale habitat restoration, wildlife protection, and sustainable land management. As the flagship property of Ted Turner Reserves—a conservation-forward hospitality brand managing 1.1 million acres across New Mexico—Vermejo serves as a definitive model for self-sustaining, wild working landscapes. Grounded in the philanthropic legacy of environmentalist Ted Turner, the reserve pairs high-end hospitality and outdoor adventure with active ecological stewardship, allowing travelers to directly support the preservation of North America’s native species and ecosystems. To learn more, visit tedturnerreserves.com .

Media Contact

J/PR

TedTurnerReserves@jpublicrelations.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8d905d5f-2dbe-47ad-933f-29de2b2a58e7