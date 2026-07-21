Euronet Announces Second Quarter Earnings Release Date and Conference Call Details

LEAWOOD, Kan., July 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Euronet (NASDAQ: EEFT), a global leader in payments processing and cross-border transactions, announced today it will release its second quarter 2026 earnings results prior to the market opening on Thursday, July 30, 2026. Euronet will hold a conference call on the same day at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the results.

The conference call and accompanying slide show presentation will be accessible via webcast by following the link posted on http://ir.euronetworldwide.com . Participants wanting to access the conference call by telephone must register at the Euronet Worldwide Second Quarter 2026 Earnings Call web link to receive dial-in information. While not required, it is recommended that participants join the call five minutes before the event starts.

A webcast replay will be available beginning approximately one hour after the event at https://ir.euronetworldwide.com and will remain available for one year.

About Euronet



Euronet (Nasdaq: EEFT) is a global leader in payment processing and cross-border transactions, operating for more than 30 years and now serving clients in 200+ countries and territories. We support financial institutions, merchants and global brands with technology-driven solutions, while enabling businesses and consumers to send, receive and spend money seamlessly worldwide. By operating one of the world’s largest independent electronic payment networks spanning merchant acquiring, transaction processing and point-of-sale infrastructure, Euronet enables real-time, digital and cross-border movement of money at global scale. In 2025, Euronet processed more than 20 billion transactions across its network. Headquartered in Leawood, Kansas USA, Euronet operates from 74 offices worldwide. For more information, visit www.euronet.com.