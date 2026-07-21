"Charming Hunan Flavors of Mawangdui" Food Culture Promotion Series Launched in Shanghai

Changsha, China, July 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On July 3, the "Charming Hunan Flavors of Mawangdui" Food Culture Promotion Series was held in Shanghai, featuring two core events: the Achievement Release Conference for the campaign and the New Interpretation of Han Dynasty Cuisine · Timeless Millennium Taste Mawangdui Han-style Health Food Tasting & Promotion Event. The life aesthetics of Mawangdui stepped out of museum collections and integrated into modern life. The millennia-old Hunan culture landed in Shanghai, China’s top gateway city for inbound tourism, serving as a cultural bridge linking Hunan and Shanghai, as well as China and the rest of the world.

Co-hosted by the Hunan Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism, the Shanghai Office of the People’s Government of Hunan Province and the Shanghai Municipal Administration of Culture and Tourism, and undertaken by the Hunan Museum, the event gathered Hunan-origin officials and all walks of life in Shanghai, local cultural and tourism authorities, cultural tourism and catering representatives from both regions, and journalists. Attendees gathered for a cultural journey connecting ancient bamboo slips to modern dining tables. The event showcased one year of phased achievements in developing Mawangdui food culture, covering brand building, delicacy and snack research, cultural and creative product development, book publication, and promotion of variety shows, short videos and documentaries.

At the release conference, 44 dishes, 52 snacks and 6 full sets of feasting products developed based on Mawangdui’s unearthed inventory slips and health-preserving silk manuscripts were unveiled, alongside 12 themed Han-style food tasting sessions that brought Han Dynasty culinary culture back to modern tables. The book Lady Xin Zhui’s Family Banquet, a 268,000-word volume presented in drama form, systematically depicts Han Dynasty food culture covering ingredients, cooking techniques, tableware, rituals, dietary health preservation and cultural transformation practices. The cultural and creative exhibition area displayed over 40 products across 8 categories including ceramics, trendy ornaments and tea drinks inspired by Western Han food culture. A lineup of variety shows, micro-dramas and documentaries such as A Place with Delicious Hunan Food, I Became Head Chef for Lady Xin Zhui After Being Dismissed and Han Cuisine Through the Millennia premiered to promote Mawangdui food culture from multiple perspectives.

This series of events demonstrated phased results of the creative transformation and innovative development of Mawangdui dietary culture, breathing new life into the 2,000-year-old dormant Han culinary civilization. Translating records on bamboo and silk manuscripts into delicious cuisine and museum relics into accessible tasting experiences, Mawangdui food culture has become "reachable, perceptible and palatable". It has forged a valuable model for cultural heritage revitalization and integrated cultural tourism development, balancing cultural value and economic benefits and accumulating experience for high-quality integrated cultural tourism growth.

Moving forward, Hunan and Shanghai will deepen cultural cooperation. Leveraging Shanghai’s role as the primary inbound tourism gateway, the two sides will jointly advance development in cultural tourism, trade and other industries including inbound tourism.