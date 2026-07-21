TPN.health to Help Shape the Future of Behavioral Health Outcomes at BHOC 2026

NEW ORLEANS, July 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TPN.health , the operating system for behavioral health, today announces an expanded leadership role in the 2026 Behavioral Health Outcomes Consortium (BHOC), taking place Sept. 8–10 in California. Through executive leadership, featured presentations and industry dialogue, TPN.health will help advance conversations around outcomes measurement, interoperability and the future of value-based behavioral healthcare.

At the event, Trevor Colhoun, CEO, TPN.health , will serve as Payer Chair and deliver the featured presentation, “Can Behavioral Health Be Fixed?” exploring the systemic challenges facing behavioral healthcare and the collaborative solutions needed to improve access, quality and measurable outcomes.

Additionally, TPN.health will host the Payer & Policy Panel, “Shaping What Matters: Aligning Outcomes Across Payers, Policy and Providers.” Moderated by Erika McConduit, Chief Strategy Officer, TPN.health , the session will bring together payer and policy leaders to react directly to the BHOC framework and define what would be required for real-world adoption. As the field moves toward outcomes-based models, the discussion will ground the framework in reimbursement, regulatory and risk realities.

“I am honored to help guide these discussions, which reflect the growing need for behavioral healthcare to move beyond access alone,” says Colhoun. “TPN.health's participation at BHOC reinforces our commitment to building the infrastructure that supports more connected and accountable care across the healthcare ecosystem—from provider credentialing, claims administration and care navigation to outcomes measurement, interoperability and payer collaboration.”

Bringing together behavioral health providers, payers, policymakers, researchers and technology leaders, BHOC is working to establish a consensus-driven framework for measuring behavioral health outcomes. The consortium seeks to create a common outcomes framework while preserving clinical flexibility, establishing a shared language for measuring success and supporting interoperable data exchange across the behavioral healthcare ecosystem.

The Payer & Policy Panel will feature:

Maeghan Gilmore , director of legislative and regulatory policy, Association for Behavioral Health and Wellness (ABHW)

, director of legislative and regulatory policy, Association for Behavioral Health and Wellness (ABHW) Erika McConduit , moderator, TPN.health

, moderator, TPN.health Esteban Gershanik, MD, MPH, MMSc, FAAP, FHM, FAMIA

MD, MPH, MMSc, FAAP, FHM, FAMIA Sam Kaardal, deputy national coordinator for health IT interoperability, Office of the National Coordinator for Health IT (ONC)

Additionally, Colhoun will participate in the Hansei Solutions-sponsored panel, “Parity, Policy, and Proof: An Open Dialogue on Coverage Enforcement, Outcomes, and Financial Sustainability.” Moderated by Patrick Dunn, chief strategy officer, Hansei Solutions, the discussion will feature Erin Burke, founder and CEO, Hansei Solutions; Debra Nussbaum, Ph.D., LCSW, senior director of behavioral health, Optum; and Colhoun as they explore the intersection of behavioral health coverage enforcement, outcomes measurement and financial sustainability.

"BHOC represents an important opportunity to bring together leaders from across behavioral healthcare to build consensus around outcomes that matter," says Michael Castanon, founder of the Behavioral Health Outcomes Consortium.

BHOC 2026 offers health plans, payers, provider organizations and treatment centers an opportunity to help shape the future of behavioral healthcare outcomes. Attendees will explore emerging reimbursement models, interoperability standards and outcomes frameworks while connecting with industry leaders across the payer, provider and policy landscape. For provider organizations, the event provides a forum to better understand how payers evaluate, panel and collaborate with behavioral health networks.

To learn more about BHOC 2026 or register for the conference, visit BHOC26 .

TPN.health's participation at BHOC underscores the company's commitment to improving behavioral healthcare through provider connectivity, care navigation, interoperability and outcomes measurement.

About TPN.health

TPN.health is the operating system for behavioral health. Built by clinicians for clinicians, the platform serves over 130,000 verified providers nationwide with free premium continuing education, professional networking, referral pathways and the tools they need to practice their way. For health plans and payers, TPN.health delivers accurate provider networks and expert, human-led care navigation that improves access and outcomes. Together, this infrastructure enables the shift to value-based behavioral health care. Learn more at TPN.health.