Electra to Usher in the Next Era of Aviation with Advanced Production Facility in Springfield, Ohio

FARNBOROUGH, England, July 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ohio Governor Mike DeWine joined JobsOhio President and CEO J.P. Nauseef and Electra CEO Marc Allen at the Farnborough International Airshow in England to announce that Electra has selected Springfield for the site of its first EL9 Ultra Short aircraft production facility.

This $850 million investment in Clark County will create 1,975 new jobs and marks a major milestone for the future of aviation and aerospace. The new facility will be located at AirPark Ohio, adjacent to Springfield-Beckley Municipal Airport.

“Ohio is where flight began, and the Dayton-Springfield area has become the national epicenter for advanced air mobility – the place where the next generation of aircraft is being designed, tested, and now built at scale,” said Ohio Governor Mike DeWine. “Electra's decision to bring nearly 2,000 new jobs to Springfield will be transformative for Clark County, demonstrating Ohio’s unique ability to lead America into aviation's next era.”

The Springfield facility will lead production of the EL9 Ultra Short, a nine-passenger fixed-wing aircraft that uses hybrid-electric propulsion and blown-lift technology to take off and land in as little as 150 feet. The EL9 Ultra Short will help meet demand for “Direct Aviation,” a new category of accessible, point-to-point air mobility using novel access points such as parking lots, barges, and sports fields.

“Electra is opening a new era of aviation, one where flight is direct, accessible, and closer to the communities it serves,” said Marc Allen, CEO of Electra. “This agreement is the moment that our vision moves from demonstration into reality. In Springfield and Clark County, we found the rare combination this next era requires: a ready site, a skilled workforce, a deep aerospace and defense ecosystem, and state and local leaders with the commitment and vision to build it with us. We are grateful to the City of Springfield, Clark County, and the State of Ohio for welcoming Electra into this community as we prepare to bring the EL9 Ultra Short into production, through certification, and ultimately into service.”

Today's announcement comes less than two weeks after Ohio was named America's Top State for Business by CNBC.

Design work on the new 96-acre facility will begin immediately, with construction expected to start next year. The first phase of development will support production of up to 400 aircraft per year, with a second phase planned to expand capacity to up to 800 aircraft per year.

Electra selected the Springfield site following a year-long competitive national site-selection process that evaluated more than 140 potential locations. Electra specifically chose the Dayton-Springfield region because it offers advanced air mobility (AAM) companies a combination of assets found nowhere else in the country, including the National Advanced Air Mobility Center of Excellence and SkyVision at the Springfield-Beckley Municipal Airport, growing AAM production near Dayton International Airport, and proximity to Wright-Patterson Air Force Base and the Air Force Research Laboratory.

“JobsOhio and our partners at the Dayton Development Coalition are proud to welcome Electra’s first point-to-point hybrid-electric aircraft production facility to Ohio,” said JobsOhio President and CEO J.P. Nauseef. “This investment builds on years of collaboration to establish Springfield-Beckley Municipal Airport as a national hub for advanced air mobility. Here, Electra will have direct access to the nation’s premier AAM testing infrastructure, a proven aerospace workforce, a deep manufacturing supply chain and the unmatched research capabilities of Wright-Patterson Air Force Base—an ideal environment to innovate, scale and grow for decades to come.”

Electra’s investment will be supported by state and local incentives tied to job creation, workforce development, infrastructure readiness, and long-term manufacturing growth. An incentive package is being designed to support hundreds of new Ohio jobs over the coming years as Electra scales production in the region. The project will pursue a Job Creation Tax Credit from the Ohio Department of Development at a future Tax Credit Authority meeting. JobsOhio also plans to provide assistance with the project, which will be made public after a final agreement is executed.

About Electra

Electra.aero, Inc. (Electra) is an advanced air mobility (AAM) company building hybrid-electric Ultra Short airplanes that deliver unprecedented performance advantages to fly people and cargo seamlessly without airports, emissions, or noise. With the EL9 Ultra Short, Electra is pioneering Direct Aviation, the next level of connectivity that brings air travel closer to where we live, work, and play. Electra's Ultra Short technology delivers 2.5x the payload and 10x longer range with 70% lower operating costs than helicopters and eVTOLs with significantly greater safety and far less certification risk.

Electra's team includes some of the most respected and successful entrepreneurs and engineers in novel aircraft design, with over 40 prior aircraft successfully developed and/or certified. Lockheed Martin Ventures, Honeywell, and Safran are among Electra's strategic investors along with Prysm Capital, the Virginia Innovation Partnership Corporation (VIPC), and other private investors. Electra's contracted customers include the U.S. Air Force, the U.S. Army, the U.S. Navy, and NASA along with over 2,200 letters of intent from 60+ commercial customers, including both airlines and helicopter operators.

About JobsOhio



JobsOhio, Ohio’s private nonprofit economic development corporation, enhances company growth and personnel development through business attraction, retention, and expansion across 10 competitive industry sectors. With a team of seasoned professionals, JobsOhio utilizes a comprehensive network to foster talent production in targeted industries and attract talent through Find Your Ohio. Collaborating with seven regional partners, including Dayton Development Coalition, Lake to River Economic Development, Ohio Southeast Economic Development, One Columbus, REDI Cincinnati, Regional Growth Partnership, and Team NEO. JobsOhio delivers world-class customer service to provide companies with a competitive advantage. In 2026 Ohio was named CNBC's Top State for Business. Learn more at www.jobsohio.com. Follow us on LinkedIn, X , Instagram, and Facebook.

Media Contacts:

Office of Ohio Governor Mike DeWine

Dan Tierney: 614-644-0957

Jill Del Greco: 614-644-0957

Electra

Matthew Bowen, Vrge Strategies, matthew@vrge.us

JobsOhio

Matt Englehart, englehart@jobsohio.com, 614-300-1152

Attachment