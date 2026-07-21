American Nurses Foundation Announces 2026-2028 Collaborative Alliance Nursing Outcomes Research Fund Recipient

Silver Spring, MD, July 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Nurses Foundation (ANF), in partnership with the American Nurses Association (ANA) and the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC), has named Jane Chung, PhD, RN, FAAN, associate professor at the Nell Hodgson Woodruff School of Nursing at Emory University, the recipient of the 2026-2028 Collaborative Alliance Nursing Outcomes Research Fund (CALNOC Fund). The $250,000 award supports innovative research in ambulatory nursing care and patient outcomes while reflecting ANF’s commitment to supporting nurse-led research that strengthens the evidence base for high-quality, equitable and safe patient care in ambulatory settings.

“Ambulatory nursing continues to evolve alongside rapid advances in digital health, and this work exemplifies the very best of where the profession is headed,” said Brad Goettl, DNP, DHA, APRN, FAAN, FACHE, Chief Nursing Officer of the American Nurses Enterprise. “We are committed to advancing the quality of nursing and patient care by supporting nurses in their integral role in improving the quality and safety of care through research and innovation.”

The award will support the VOICE (Virtual Outreach and Individualized Coaching Extension) study, a nurse-led program designed to help older adults with mild cognitive impairment and multiple chronic conditions manage their health at home. The program combines in-home nursing visits, telehealth coaching, and voice-activated technology, including smart speakers and smartwatches, to support reminders, health tracking, and self-management between ambulatory visits.

Established in 2021 through a $2.5 million endowment from the Collaborative Alliance for Nursing Outcomes (CALNOC), the fund remains the largest endowed fund in ANF’s portfolio and a major investment in nursing research.

ANF drives philanthropy and partnerships that advance nursing and healthcare innovation through its Reimagining Nursing Initiative, which focuses on nurse-led research and innovation, nurse well-being, and developing scholars and fellows who reflect the communities they serve. As part of the broader American Nurses Enterprise, ANF works alongside ANA and ANCC to help shape the future of nursing and healthcare under the shared vision of creating a healthier world through The Power of Nurses® .

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About the American Nurses Foundation

As the philanthropic arm of the American Nurses Association, the American Nurses Foundation inspires change and innovation by harnessing The Power of Nurses® through strategic, nurse-led philanthropy. With its 501(c)(3) status, the foundation mobilizes critical resources to fund innovative research and support initiatives that advance nursing practice, education, and leadership. By forging intentional partnerships and providing targeted grants, the foundation empowers nurses to drive change within healthcare systems and communities. This commitment ensures that nurse-led solutions remain at the forefront of efforts to enhance care delivery and patient outcomes.

About the American Nurses Credentialing Center

The American Nurses Credentialing Center works with the nation’s largest group of healthcare professionals to uphold the highest standards of nursing excellence. With a comprehensive suite of individual certifications and organizational accreditation programs designed to foster research, innovation, career growth, and leadership development, the credentialing center equips nurses to achieve safer, patient-centric outcomes both nationally and internationally. Committed to harnessing The Power of Nurses® to elevate care standards worldwide, the credentialing center continuously sets the benchmarks that support excellence in every facet of nursing practice.

About the American Nurses Association

As the preeminent organization representing more than 5 million nurses, the American Nurses Association stands at the forefront of advancing nursing excellence. The association harnesses The Power of Nurses® to champion the profession and drive transformation in healthcare. Through legislative and political advocacy, comprehensive educational services, and the profession’s leading Code of Ethics and Scope and Standards, the association empowers nurses across every specialty and practice setting. The association is committed to ensuring healthy work environments, shaping pioneering policies, and cultivating partnerships that enhance both the nursing profession and the broader healthcare experience.

MEDIA CONTACT: newsroom@ana.org