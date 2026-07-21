Sidetrade: First Half Year Revenue for 2026

Absolute Record for Bookings in Q2 2026

New Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) +168% to €3.11M

Successful launch of AI-native products: €1.02M in ARR signed, representing 33% of the total, with 80 AI agents ordered

First Half 2026 Bookings Exceed the Full Fiscal Year 2025

New Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR): €5.16M (+112%)

ARR 20% above the total signed in fiscal year 2025 (€4.32M)

in fiscal year 2025 (€4.32M) Annual Contract Value (ACV): €9.3M (+58%) and 25% above the all-time record set in 2024 (€7.42M)

and set in 2024 (€7.42M) Total Contract Value (TCV): €18.71M (+194%)

H1 2026 Revenue Up Sharply: +21%, Including +26% for Subscriptions at Constant Currency (+19% and +23% on a Reported Basis)

Third-Party Validation of Sidetrade’s AI-Native Positioning

Sidetrade, an AI-native company dedicated to Order-to-Cash, posted revenue of €18.0 million in the second quarter of 2026, up 21%. The first half of 2026 was marked by a historic bookings record, with €5.16 million in new Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) and €9.3 million in Annual Contract Value (ACV), up 112% and 58% respectively.

Olivier Novasque, CEO and Founder of Sidetrade, stated:

“The first half of 2026 is simply the best in our history. This record 112% growth in new subscriptions doesn’t just benefit from a favorable base effect linked to a subdued first half of 2025; it smashes the previous best half in Sidetrade’s history, set in the first half of 2024, by 31%. Beyond the numbers, the highlight of the first half is the extraordinary reception the market gave our three AI-native products. With more than 80 AI agents ordered in the second quarter alone, and all of our new customers won over by the power of Aimie IQ, these new AI-native products contributed more than a third of ARR bookings. Most importantly, they helped us to win nearly every competitive deal we bid on, in all our regions. For the first time in our history, by mid-year, we have already booked 20% more ARR and 53% more TCV than was recorded over the whole of last year. In just six months, we reached nearly 80% of the record level of ARR achieved over the whole of 2024 (€5.16 million versus €6.53 million) and are already at near-parity in terms of TCV. These figures were not achieved by bolting AI onto traditional per-seat software. They come from an AI-native model that we have been building methodically for more than a decade. Our private cloud, our infrastructure, our Data Lake, our proprietary AI models, ultra-specialized for our domain, together with our compute capacity and our own token production, allow us to offer customers unique and sovereign agentic AI at a predictable, controlled cost. This first half marks an inflection point in our history and the true beginning of the rollout of our O2C Intelligence 2030 plan.”

Absolute Record for Bookings in Q2 2026

In the second quarter of 2026, new Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) reached €3.11 million, compared to €1.16 million in Q2 2025, a spectacular increase of 168%. This was the strongest quarter in Sidetrade’s history, surpassing the previous record set in Q2 2023 by more than 29%, with €2.41 million in new ARR.

Services bookings reached €2.49 million in the second quarter of 2026, up 28% from €1.95 million in Q2 2025. As a result, Sidetrade recorded a new quarterly booking record in Annual Contract Value (ACV) of €5.6 million compared to €3.11 million in the second quarter of 2025, an increase of 80%.

Q2 2026 Marks the Commercial Launch of AI-Native Products

To accelerate the rollout of its strategic plan O2C Intelligence 2030 (see press release of April 7, 2026), Sidetrade expanded its AI-native offering. In addition to Aimie Cash Collection Agent, launched in the first quarter of 2026, the Group launched two new AI-native products in the second quarter of 2026: Agent Builder Studio, which allows customers to create their own AI agents (Customer Agents), and Aimie IQ, the engagement and orchestration layer for Sidetrade’s applications and AI agents, accessible to users in natural language. While the first AI-native product had already achieved some commercial success with multinationals such as Securitas, Accor, and Sodexo, the two new products entered the market for the first time during the second quarter of 2026 in the form of firm pre-bookings, with production deployment planned for the fourth quarter of 2026. Like Sidetrade’s applications, these three AI-native products are sold on a subscription basis, including a certain number of tasks executed by AI agents (Aimie Agent or Customer Agents) and a volume of “O2C IQ” (token equivalent) included in the base Aimie IQ subscription.

By the end of the second quarter of 2026, three developments stood out. First, combining a “classic” SaaS offering with AI-native products on a single platform gives Sidetrade a unique value proposition in the market, which has helped it win numerous contracts against the competition, as evidenced by the record level of bookings. Second, Sidetrade recorded 80 AI agents on firm order, including 26 Aimie Agents and 54 Customer Agents. Third, in their first three months on market, the new AI-native products contributed more than €1 million in new Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR), already representing 33% of the total (€3.11 million). The Company had projected in its O2C Intelligence 2030 strategic plan that this share would reach a level of between 20% and 25% by the end of 2027.

Sidetrade’s offering responds to the evolving expectations of finance departments at large enterprises, which are now seeking intelligence platforms that combine Order-to-Cash process automation with autonomous AI agents built on specialized models, directly deployable to optimize cash management.

First Half 2026 Bookings Exceed the Full Fiscal Year 2025

After a solid first quarter of 2026 at €2.05 million (up 60% versus Q1 2025), Sidetrade set a new booking record in the second quarter, which reached €3.11 million (up 168% versus Q2 2025). New Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) for the first half was €5.16 million, an increase of 112% versus the same period of the prior fiscal year. In just six months, Sidetrade’s bookings already exceed the full-year total recorded in 2025 by 20%

But this performance owes nothing to a base effect. The first-half 2026 record of €5.16 million is not explained solely by the decline in bookings recorded in the first half of 2025. It surpasses the previous highest level ever recorded, set in the first half of 2024 (€3.95 million in new ARR), by 31% and already represents 79% of the total for the record year 2024, which had reached a still-unmatched peak of €6.53 million.

Adding €4.14 million in services bookings (up 19% versus H1 2025), Annual Contract Value (ACV) for the first half of 2026 reached €9.3 million, up 58% versus H1 2025 (€5.88 million) and 25% versus H1 2024 (€7.42 million). Beyond strengthening visibility on the Group’s future revenue, this performance should accelerate organic growth from the fourth quarter of 2026 onward.

Despite the “SaaSpocalypse,” the average initial subscription term of Sidetrade’s new customers (excluding renewals) increased to an average of 48.8 months in the first half of 2026, compared to 44.5 months in H1 2025. This figure demonstrates the high level of confidence of large enterprises, which view Sidetrade as a credible technology partner capable of supporting them through the agentic AI revolution. In this respect, the Total Contract Value (TCV), representing the amount of subscriptions over the duration of signed contracts (excluding renewals), reached €18.71 million during the first half, compared to €6.37 million in H1 2025 (up 194%) and €12.24 million in H1 2024 (up 53%). It should be noted that the €18.71 million in TCV booked in the first half of 2026, which strengthens the predictability and resilience of Sidetrade’s revenue model for years to come, is already 53% above the €12.23 million in TCV signed over all of 2025, and nearly equivalent to that signed in 2024 (€19.53 million). The first half of 2026 is not just a rebound after a more moderate 2025, it is an all-time record.

Geographically, first half 2026 performance was driven by all regions. North America (including Latin America) accounted for 44% of bookings, ahead of Southern Europe (25%), Northern Europe, mainly the United Kingdom (14%), and the APAC region (13%). Over this first half, ezyCollect by Sidetrade accounted for €0.29 million in new ARR signed, or 5.6% of the total, up 29% versus its H1 2025.

The breakdown of bookings is shifting sharply in favor of new customers. New Business accounted for 56% of the total in the first half of 2026, compared to 30% in H1 2025, and peaked at 76% in the second quarter of 2026 alone. Cross-Sell, meaning expansions into new entities within the same group and the sale of other applications, reached 33% of bookings in the first half of 2026. Sales of additional modules to existing customers (Upsell) contributed 11% of the total for the period. The renewed weight of New Business, particularly in North America, even as the installed base continues to grow in value, reflects the appeal of Sidetrade’s AI-native positioning, which allows it to win major strategic accounts while extending its footprint with existing customers.

A Sovereign AI-Native Offering Winning Over Large Enterprises

From its inception, Sidetrade chose to invest in its own private cloud, with computing infrastructure entirely operated by its own teams. This proprietary architecture meets the needs of large enterprises that are committed to preserving their data sovereignty by keeping it outside the infrastructure of public cloud providers.

Over time, the Group has built interconnected, secured data centers on both sides of the Atlantic which support the continued growth in the volumes of data processed on behalf of its customers. For more than ten years, Sidetrade has operated a proprietary Data Lake dedicated to Order-to-Cash within its private cloud, which aggregates nearly $9 trillion in B2B transactions across 42 million buying companies. Building on this knowledge base, the Group’s data science teams have developed a new generation of specialized AI models, combining a large language model (LLM) fine-tuned to the specifics of Order-to-Cash with proprietary predictive models capable of anticipating payment behavior, assessing customer risk, and recommending the most effective collection strategies to accelerate cash flow. This approach directly addresses a key requirement that large enterprises will not compromise on: their highly sensitive financial data must remain strictly isolated in a private environment and never used to train third-party models.

While most vendors remain dependent on model providers (OpenAI, Anthropic) and/or hyperscalers (AWS, Google Cloud), Sidetrade controls its inference cost, meaning the cost of running its AI models in production. Powered mainly by low-carbon electricity, Sidetrade’s infrastructure relies notably on NVIDIA GPUs (H100 and H200 mostly), turning a structural AI cost into a competitive advantage. Sidetrade avoids third-party providers’ per-million-token (MTok) billing, whose prices could fluctuate sharply in the months ahead. Lack of visibility, fear of a surge in MTok prices, and loss of control over token consumption are all obstacles to companies deploying agentic AI at scale. This is why Sidetrade’s approach, which guarantees lasting visibility over the cost of agents in production, gives customers sovereignty and control over their AI-related investments.

Control over its infrastructure, its computing capacity, its proprietary Data Lake, and its specialized AI models constitute solid barriers to entry that are difficult to replicate in the short and medium term. This end-to-end technological sovereignty gives Sidetrade’s AI-native positioning a major competitive advantage, whose effects will become increasingly decisive in the months ahead.

H1 2026 Revenue Higher: up 21%, Including up 26% for Subscriptions at Constant Currency (up 19% and up 23% on a Reported Basis)

Sidetrade

(in millions of euros) Q2 2026 Q2 2025 Change H1 2026 H1 2025 Change Subscriptions 16.3 13.2 +23% 31.3 25.4 +23% Revenue 18.0 15.0 +21% 34.8 29.3 +19%

2026 figures are consolidated, unaudited data.

Sidetrade maintained a strong growth trajectory in the first half of 2026, with consolidated revenue of €34.8 million, up 21% at constant currency (19% on a reported basis).

Revenue from subscriptions reached €31.3 million in the first half of 2026, up 26% at constant currency (23% on a reported basis). This strong growth was driven by the integration of ezyCollect by Sidetrade, which strengthens Sidetrade’s presence in Asia-Pacific and in the Small & Medium Business segment. On a pro forma basis, ezyCollect by Sidetrade’s growth stood at up 29% for this first half.

On a like-for-like basis (excluding the integration of ezyCollect by Sidetrade, consolidated since Q4 2025), organic subscription growth came in at 6%, confirming the resilience of the recurring revenue portfolio, despite the impact of the lower bookings recorded in 2025. The record-high bookings of this first half of 2026 will positively impact revenue growth from the end of 2026 onward.

Subscriptions account for 90% of the company’s consolidated revenue, a level that reflects the strength and predictability of its model.

International expansion continues. In the first half of 2026, 73% of subscription revenue was generated outside France. North America accounted for 27% of subscription revenue (an identical contribution to France). The Asia-Pacific region now accounts for 16% of subscription revenue, driven by the consolidation of ezyCollect by Sidetrade, the main growth driver of the half.

Third-Party Validation of Sidetrade’s AI-Native Positioning

According to McKinsey (State of Organizations 2026), 88% of organizations have deployed AI, but 81% have yet to see any significant financial impact from it. The challenge, therefore, no longer lies in AI adoption, but in its ability to deliver measurable operational gains. Sidetrade is among the few companies recognized for having reached that stage.

On June 30, 2026, The Hackett Group® awarded Sidetrade its 2026 Innovation Award in the Technology Operations category (see press release of June 30, 2026), recognizing its agentic operating model following an evaluation of demonstrated results. This provides independent validation of the Group’s ability to turn its AI investments into measurable productivity gains. It is also a differentiating factor that meets a new market expectation. Finance departments now favor partners capable of demonstrating that they apply the AI technologies they offer to themselves.

Sidetrade’s agentic operating model is the internal execution of its O2C Intelligence 2030 strategy to become an AI-native company. This momentum supports the goal of generating more than 50% of revenue from AI-native products, along with an EBITDA margin of 30% to 35% by 2030.





Next financial announcements

Third Quarter 2026 Revenue: September 22, 2026 (after stock market close)

Investor relations @Sidetrade

Christelle Dhrif 00 33 6 10 46 72 00 cdhrif@sidetrade.com

Media relations @Sidetrade

Oli Thornton 00 44 7933 108 107 oli.thornton@sidetrade.com

About Sidetrade (www.sidetrade.com)

Sidetrade (Euronext Growth: ALBFR.PA) is an AI-native company dedicated to Order-to-Cash (O2C). Its platform combines O2C-dedicated applications, autonomous AI agents, and Aimie IQ, an intelligent natural-language interface that helps multinationals accelerate their cash generation. Sidetrade operates the world’s largest proprietary O2C Data Lake: nearly $9 trillion in B2B transactions and millions of buying companies. This data is used to train specialized AI models that monitor, analyze, decide, and act autonomously throughout the O2C cycle. Sidetrade supports companies in 85 countries with 450 employees across Europe, North America, and Asia-Pacific.

For more information, visit www.sidetrade.com and follow @Sidetrade on LinkedIn.

In the event of any discrepancy between the French and English versions of this press release, only the French version is to be taken into account.





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