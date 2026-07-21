McCready Law Announces Addition of Chicago Personal Injury Lawyer Nicholas Sandercock as Associate Attorney

CHICAGO, July 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- McCready Law Injury Attorneys announced that Nicholas “Nick” Sandercock has joined the firm, adding depth to its medical malpractice, catastrophic injury, wrongful death and complex personal injury practice.

Sandercock brings knowledge in handling high-exposure litigation on both the defense and plaintiff sides, giving him a broad perspective on case strategy, risk evaluation and achieving favorable outcomes for clients. His practice focuses on complex matters involving health care negligence, serious injuries and claims brought by individuals and families after life-changing harm.

“Nick understands what complex injury cases require, from early case evaluation through trial preparation,” said Michael McCready , founder and managing partner of McCready Law. “He knows how these cases are built, defended and resolved, and he shares our focus on preparation and client communication.”

Sandercock earned his undergraduate degree from the University of Pennsylvania and his law degree from Temple University Beasley School of Law. Since becoming licensed, he has focused his legal career on high-stakes litigation involving medical malpractice and catastrophic injury matters.

Before joining McCready Law, Sandercock helped build and oversee a national medical malpractice division representing individuals and families in complex health care negligence cases. He has managed cases from intake through resolution, including case evaluation, expert coordination, discovery, depositions, motion practice and trial preparation.

Sandercock’s background further strengthens the firm’s robust litigation team, building on the recent addition of Don McGarrah, who has served as lead trial counsel in 38 states across a wide range of complex civil matters. This depth of legal talent further enhances McCready Law’s ability to take complex cases to trial while strengthening its position as a leading Midwest law firm.

For more information about Sandercock, visit https://mccreadylaw.com/meet-our-team/nicholas-sandercock/ .

About McCready Law

McCready Law was founded in 1999 and handles all fields of personal injury law, including car accidents, slip and fall incidents, wrongful death, premises liability, product liability and medical malpractice cases. The firm has recovered more than $300 million for clients and maintains a no-fee policy unless the client wins.