Sodexo - Interim report on liquidity contract as at June 30, 2026

Regulated Information







Issy-les-Moulineaux, July 21, 2026



Interim report on liquidity contract as at June 30, 2026

Pursuant to the liquidity contract entrusted by Sodexo to BNP Paribas Arbitrage, the following resources were credited to the liquidity account as at June 30, 2026:

77,960 shares

€11,227,591

During the 1st semester of 2026, the following were traded:

Bought: 221,306 shares for €9,846,898 (2,064 transactions)

Sold: 230,253 shares for €10,321,337 (2,242 transactions)

It is recalled that:

1° - as reported in the previous interim report as at December 31, 2025, after market close, the following resources were credited to the liquidity account:

86,907 shares

€10,753,152

- during the 2nd semester of 2025, a total of the following was traded:

Bought: 288,451 shares for €14,326,470 (2,469 transactions)

Sold: 286,077 shares for €14,292,860 (2,992 transactions)

2° - as of July 1st, 2021, the effective date of AMF decision n° 2021-01 dated June 22, 2021, the following resources were credited to the liquidity account:

167,903 shares

€11,605,851

3° - on March 13, 2020, the day before the start of the current liquidity contract, the following resources were credited to the liquidity account:

227,000 shares

€7,088,975

About Sodexo

Founded in Marseille in 1966 by Pierre Bellon, Sodexo is the leader in Food and Services, shaping better everyday experiences at every moment in life: work, heal, learn and play. The Group stands out for its independence, its founding family shareholding and its responsible business model. With its services, Sodexo meets all the challenges of everyday life with a dual goal: to improve the quality of life of our employees and those we serve, and contribute to the economic, social and environmental progress in the communities where we operate. For Sodexo, growth and social commitment go hand in hand. Our purpose is to create a better everyday for everyone to build a better life for all.

Sodexo is included in the CAC Next 20, CAC SBT 1.5, FTSE 4 Good and DJSI indices.

Key Figures

24.1 billion euros Fiscal 2025

consolidated revenues

consolidated revenues 426,000 employees as at August 31, 2025

#2 France-based private employer worldwide 43 countries (as at August 31, 2025)

80 million consumers served daily

7,8 billion euro in market capitalization

(as at July 15, 2026)

Contacts



Investor Relations Corporate Legal Juliette KLEIN

+33 1 57 75 80 27

juliette.klein@sodexo.com Olivia GUILLAUME

+33 6 15 20 99 48

olivia.guillaume@sodexo.com





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