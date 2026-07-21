Carahsoft and GovExec Advance the Future of FedRAMP and Secure Cloud Adoption at the 2026 GovForward: Carahsoft Summit on FedRAMP

RESTON, Va., July 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, and GovExec will host GovForward: Carahsoft Summit on FedRAMP on Thursday, July 23, 2026, at The Westin Washington, D.C., Downtown. Now in its eighth year, the summit unites Federal, State and Local Government leaders, technology innovators and industry experts to examine the future of secure cloud adoption and the evolving Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP®) landscape. As agencies continue to modernize critical systems and accelerate cloud initiatives, attendees will explore the policies, technologies and operational strategies shaping the next generation of authorization and compliance.

LEARN:

As the FedRAMP ecosystem evolves through initiatives such as FedRAMP 20x, summit attendees will gain practical insights into the technologies and frameworks driving more efficient, scalable and secure cloud adoption across Government. Through keynote presentations, expert panels, breakout discussions and networking opportunities, participants will learn how agencies are preparing for the future of authorization, risk management and cloud security.

Key discussion topics include:

FedRAMP Modernization and the future of authorization

The impact of the 2026 Consolidated Rules

Modern approaches to Risk Management

Automation, continuous monitoring and machine-readable evidence

Practical Implementation for agencies and CSPs



Featured Speakers:

Representative James Walkinshaw, U.S. Representative for Virginia’s 11th Congressional District

Greg Barbaccia Federal CIO, OMB EOP

Dr. Kevin Rhodes Administrator of the Office of Federal Procurement Policy, OMB EOP

Pete Waterman FedRAMP Director, GSA

Branko Boken Chief Architecture and Engineering Center of Excellence, CISA

Ryan Hoesing Chief of Staff FedRAMP PMO, GSA

Amber Pearson, Executive Director of Information Security Policy and Strategy

Allan Mangaser, Senior Advisor to the Federal CIO, OMB EOP

ATTEND:

Thursday, July 23, 2026

The Westin Washington, D.C., Downtown

999 9th Street NW

Washington, DC 20001

Directions

ENGAGE:

The summit will feature technology exhibits and sponsor showcases and interactive networking opportunities designed to connect Government decision makers with leading cloud security and compliance solution providers. New for 2026, attendees will have access to sponsored breakout roundtable sessions featuring Government and industry leaders who engage in collaborative discussions under the Chatham House Rule. These sessions are designed to foster candid conversations around emerging challenges, best practices and innovative approaches to secure cloud modernization.

Carahsoft partners currently sponsoring the event include:

Apptio

Bladestack

Cav

FedHIVE

Knox

Paramify

RegScale

Salesforce

Schellman

Second Front

Splunk

stackArmor

Wiz

*Additional sponsors will be announced as they are confirmed.

This year's event also features expanded thought leadership opportunities through FedGov Today, hosted by Francis Rose. Sponsors will have the opportunity to participate in television and digital media interviews focused on cloud security, FedRAMP modernization and Public Sector innovation. Content captured onsite will be distributed through FedGov Today's broadcast and digital channels, extending key conversations beyond the event audience.

Attendees are eligible to earn up to four Continuing Professional Education (CPE) credits in Information Technology. Participants interested in receiving CPE credit can find additional eligibility requirements and information on the event website.

JOIN TODAY!

For more information about GovForward: Carahsoft Summit on FedRAMP or to register for the event, visit: https://events.govexec.com/2026-fedramp-summit/agenda/ .

For information regarding sponsorship opportunities, contact the GovForward Team at GovForward@carahsoft.com .

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Artificial Intelligence, Customer Experience and Engagement, Open Source and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.



Contact

Mary Lange

(703) 230-7434

PR@carahsoft.com