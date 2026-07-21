AgZen Wins CropLife Ag-Tech Award of Excellence and Announces the Launch of 200+ Dealer Locations as Grower Demand for RealCoverage® Surges

SOMERVILLE, Mass., July 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgZen, Inc., a company pioneering AI-powered precision spraying announced it added more than 200 dealer locations in Q2 2026, rapidly assembling one of the strongest dealer networks in precision ag. The additions give AgZen the commercial reach to bring RealCoverage®, its breakthrough coverage-intelligence system, to growers across North America at scale.

The new dealer partners include AgRevolution, AgriVision Equipment Group, AHW, Goldman Equipment, Greenway, Growers Services, KanEquip, Kibble Equipment, McIntosh & Son, Platte Valley Equipment, PrairieLand Partners, Sloan Implement, P&C Ag and Valley Plains Equipment, spanning 200+ locations across two continents, with more expected to join in the coming weeks.

"What excites me most isn't how fast this happened — it's the extensive precision ag capabilities these dealers bring for both new and old equipment,” said Darin Krantz, Chief Sales Officer of AgZen. “We now have elite dealers representing John Deere, Case IH, New Holland, AGCO, and more, all standing behind RealCoverage. When equipment partners across competing brands independently reach the same conclusion, that's the strongest signal you can get that growers need this technology. Dealers sign on when a product is easy to sell, delivers a fast return, and makes their growers more successful — RealCoverage does all three, no matter what logo is on the hood for both new and used sprayers or whose product is in the tank."

RealCoverage delivers a 3.3x improvement in coverage, putting more of every application onto the leaf. For growers, that translates into 30–50% savings in input costs, with payback typically in under a year. For the large agricultural retailers that run custom-application fleets, the same technology also drives operational efficiency — a 30–50% reduction in carrier volume that lets crews refill less, cover more acres per day, and deliver cleaner results with fewer resprays.

"We’re excited about AgZen’s technology and the tremendous value it can add for our commercial applicators and farmers," said Stacy Anthony, CEO of AgRevolution. "What I love most is that they’ve removed all the reasons to say no. The way AgZen has thought about the dealership program shows they’re scaling the right way — it’s not just about the product; it’s about making it successful. The structure they’ve built does exactly that, and it makes RealCoverage very easy to want to carry."

The dealer expansion adds to a period of rapid commercial and strategic momentum for AgZen. In March 2026, the company closed a $10 million Series B led by DCVC Bio, with participation from Material Impact, Astanor Ventures, and Syngenta Group Ventures. AgZen has forged partnerships with two of the largest companies in crop protection — Corteva, announced in October 2025, and Syngenta, announced in March 2026. AgZen’s route to market now runs entirely through its dealer channel: 100% of its units are dealer-supported. The momentum positions AgZen to scale globally at a critical moment, as farmers worldwide face rising input costs and mounting pressure to apply crop protection products more precisely.

By turning spray application into real-time intelligence, AgZen is building what crop protection has never had: an objective, leaf-level measure of how products perform in the field. Of the roughly $60 billion spent on crop protection products worldwide each year, how much chemical reaches the plant has always been anyone’s guess. That visibility AgZen has enabled now spans the entire value chain, giving crop protection companies real-world data on how their chemistry performs, helping OEMs design better equipment, providing regulators with representative measures of application, and equipping dealers and retailers to prove value to the growers they serve. With a strong dealer network now in place, RealCoverage is positioned to become the connective tissue of modern crop protection.

"For eight decades, crop protection has run largely on guesswork, with no reliable way to measure how much of an application actually reached the plant," said Vishnu Jayaprakash, CEO of AgZen. "We are taking off that blindfold. By making coverage measurable, we give the entire value chain an objective standard for what works, which is why demand for RealCoverage now extends well beyond the farm. Coverage intelligence is becoming foundational infrastructure for our industry, ensuring that every dollar finally counts."

About AgZen

AgZen is pioneering the future of agriculture through feedback optimization for inputs, using AI and advanced engineering to close the loop on every droplet and granule. The company raised $10 million in Series B funding in March 2026 and is scaling globally. Founded by agricultural innovators with deep roots in farming and engineering, AgZen is building foundational technology to track and optimize every chemical dollar spent in the field at the most fundamental level.

Media Contact

Darin Krantz

darinkrantz@agzen.com