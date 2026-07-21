Fireflies launches AI Sales Suite, bringing enterprise sales intelligence to its 20 million users at a fraction of what legacy platforms charge

SAN FRANCISCO, July 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fireflies.ai — the AI assistant for work used by teams at 75% of Fortune 500 companies — launched its AI Sales Suite today, giving every revenue team enterprise-grade sales intelligence at a fraction of what legacy platforms charge.

According to research from Salesforce, reps only spend 28% of their week actually selling, with the rest of their time going to research and CRM updates. For years, the revenue intelligence tools designed to help with that meant six-figure contracts, multi-year lock-in, and a standalone tool to manage on top of everything else.

Fireflies' AI Sales Suite closes that gap. It speeds up meeting prep, delivers real-time assistance during sales calls, and automates the busywork that follows. All without being locked into expensive contracts for long periods of time, right in the platform where their work happens.

"The best sales teams win by spending time with customers, not updating CRMs," said Krish Ramineni, CEO and co-founder of Fireflies.ai. "We're giving every team the kind of revenue intelligence that used to cost a fortune, built right into the product they already use."

Everything sales teams need, before, during, and after every call

With more than 22,000 sales teams using Fireflies today, the company has a clear view of what revenue teams need to sell more and sell better. While most sales tools stop at analyzing call recordings, Fireflies' new AI Sales Suite goes further, bringing together knowledge from meetings, email, CRM, and the company to build a complete view of every deal:

Catch at-risk deals before pipeline review with Deal Intelligence: risks, competitive threats, missing stakeholders, and momentum shifts, each linked to the customer evidence behind it.



risks, competitive threats, missing stakeholders, and momentum shifts, each linked to the customer evidence behind it. Skip the post-call admin with CRM Autofill: contacts, opportunities, and deal updates drafted for you, ready to sync to Salesforce or HubSpot in one click.



contacts, opportunities, and deal updates drafted for you, ready to sync to Salesforce or HubSpot in one click. Know where every deal stands with AI Scorecards: every conversation scored against MEDDIC, BANT, SPICED, or custom methodology.



every conversation scored against MEDDIC, BANT, SPICED, or custom methodology. Walk into every call prepared with Meeting Prep: auto-generated briefings from past calls, email threads, CRM history, and recent company news.



auto-generated briefings from past calls, email threads, CRM history, and recent company news. Never get caught off guard with Sales Assist: real-time battle cards, pricing, and objection handling during live calls, on web, Chrome, and desktop.



real-time battle cards, pricing, and objection handling during live calls, on web, Chrome, and desktop. Get answers in plain English with AskFred: ask about any account, deal, or rep across meetings, emails, CRM, and scorecards.





For reps, that means less busywork and more time selling. For managers, it means real-time pipeline visibility and coaching insight without sitting through a single recording.

"As the only person running sales at my company, I don't have room for busywork. Fireflies captures my discovery calls, updates my CRM, and drafts my follow-up email from the notes before I've even closed my laptop. It's a big part of how I've closed over $400K in business this year." — Zoe Hartsfield, Founder and CEO of The Little Ghost

Whether it's a startup closing its first customers or an enterprise tracking thousands of conversations, Fireflies AI Sales Suite brings powerful revenue intelligence to every team, with simple, transparent pricing instead of the usual cost and complexity.

Immediate availability

Fireflies AI Sales Suite is available today to all Fireflies customers. CRM Autofill works with HubSpot and Salesforce, and Sales Assist runs on the web, Chrome extension, and Fireflies Desktop App. Deal Intelligence is included on Business and Enterprise plans.

The launch continues Fireflies' strategy of delivering role and industry-specific solutions following successful releases of Fireflies for Healthcare , Fireflies for Finance and Fireflies for VCs .

About Fireflies.ai

Fireflies.ai helps millions of people unlock the knowledge buried inside conversations every day. Serving 20+ million people and 1M+ organizations, Fireflies has processed over 5 billion meeting minutes with users at 75% of Fortune 500 companies. The platform seamlessly integrates with 100+ software solutions — from video conferencing to CRMs to project management tools — enabling organizations to extract and sync meeting data across their entire tech stack.

Fireflies provides enterprise-grade security with private storage options and never uses customer meeting data to train its AI models. Backed by Khosla Ventures and Canaan Partners, Fireflies.ai is a remote-first, global organization employing 100 people across 20+ countries. For more information, visit fireflies.ai .

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