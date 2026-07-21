Frantz EyeCare Surpasses National Averages with Light Adjustable Lens, Delivering Industry-Leading Vision Outcomes

FORT MYERS, Fla., July 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Frantz EyeCare, Southwest Florida's leading multispecialty ophthalmology practice led by Jonathan M. Frantz, MD, FACS, today announced outcomes data showing that its patients treated with the Light Adjustable Lens are achieving some of the most precise vision results available, consistently exceeding national averages for accuracy in premium cataract surgery.

Precision after cataract surgery determines how sharp and clear a patient sees, often with far less dependence on glasses. Frantz EyeCare is not only hitting that target more often than the national average, but is hitting the tightest range of accuracy far more often than older lens technology.

The Light Adjustable Lens allows surgeons to customize and fine-tune a patient's vision after cataract surgery, unlike traditional lenses, which are set once implanted.

Results That Beat National Benchmarks

Frantz EyeCare's outcomes data show the practice exceeding national averages across every key measure of accuracy:

98% of patients landed within the target range for overall vision accuracy (MRSE within ±0.50D), compared to the national average of 94%.



96% hit the target range for astigmatism correction (cylinder within ±0.50D), compared to the national average of 92%.



97% reached the target range for nearsightedness and farsightedness correction (sphere within ±0.50D).





The practice's precision is especially striking at the tightest measure of accuracy. For patients with astigmatism, 96% of Frantz EyeCare patients landed within this most exacting range. By comparison, a retrospective study by Dr. John Doane and colleagues found that traditional toric lenses achieved this level of precision in roughly half of patients, while the Light Adjustable Lens achieved it in 76%.

"These outcomes reflect what happens when you pair the most advanced technology with experience and individualized care," said Dr. Jonathan Frantz, medical director and chief surgeon of Frantz EyeCare. "The Light Adjustable Lens lets us fine-tune each patient's vision after surgery, so the result isn't just close, it's customized to them. Better technology means better outcomes, and these numbers show it."

By outperforming already impressive national benchmarks, Frantz EyeCare continues to set the standard for premium cataract surgery and lifelong vision care in Southwest Florida.

To learn more about the Light Adjustable Lens and cataract surgery options at Frantz EyeCare, visit BetterVision.net or call 239-418-0999.

About Frantz EyeCare

Established in 1994 by Jonathan M. Frantz, MD, FACS, Frantz EyeCare has provided Southwest Florida with advanced, patient-focused eye care for more than 30 years. As one of the region's leading multispecialty ophthalmology practices, Frantz EyeCare offers a complete range of care, from comprehensive eye exams, designer eyewear and optical services to bladeless laser cataract surgery, laser vision correction (LASIK, KLex/SMILE, EVO ICL, PRK and Refractive Lens Exchange), and diagnosis and treatment of retinal disorders, glaucoma, corneal disease and dry eye. Through Frantz Cosmetic Center, the practice also provides oculofacial cosmetic surgery and cosmetic surgical services. Dr. Frantz and his team remain a physician-owned, physician-led, patient-first practice, with locations in Fort Myers, Cape Coral, Naples, Lehigh Acres, and Punta Gorda. To learn more, call 239.418.0999 or visit Bettervision.net.