St. Augustine's Aging Pipes Draw Rising Insurance Scrutiny

JACKSONVILLE, FL, July 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JACKSONVILLE, FL - July 21, 2026 -

Turner Plumbing Co. of Jacksonville reports a rise in slab leaks tied to aging copper and polybutylene pipes across St. Augustine, where four-point inspections increasingly flag outdated plumbing for insurance review.

St. Augustine, Florida's oldest city, is also home to some of the state's oldest plumbing. In 2026's tightening insurance market, that combination has turned routine pipe wear into a coverage risk. Turner Plumbing Co., a fourth-generation, family-owned plumbing contractor based in Jacksonville that has served Northeast Florida since 1942, has tracked a rise in St. Augustine-area slab leaks and pipe failures tied to the city's older housing stock, and interest in repipe St. Augustine homes has grown alongside it. The trend comes as four-point inspections, now required by most Florida insurers for homes 20 years and older, put pipe material under closer review than in past years.

The median St. Augustine home was built in 1980, making the typical house roughly 46 years old, according to the U.S. Census Bureau's most recent American Community Survey estimates. Close to a quarter of the city's homes predate 1940. St. Johns County overall has a median build year of 2002, leaving St. Augustine's historic core surrounded by newer construction.

Copper is the material Turner Plumbing encounters most often behind St. Augustine slab leaks. A slab leak occurs when a water line beneath a home's concrete foundation begins to corrode or crack, often leaking for weeks before it surfaces as a warped floor or a jump in the water bill.

"One of the biggest trends we're seeing in St. Augustine is an increase in slab leaks, especially in older homes with aging copper water lines," said Kendal Turner-Rohane, owner of Turner Plumbing Co. Multiple leaks in the same home, Turner-Rohane said, usually signal the piping system has reached the end of its useful life. "At that point, continuing to repair individual leaks often becomes more expensive and disruptive than investing in a whole-home repipe." Homeowners are also asking about CPVC piping, which can turn brittle and need replacement once it reaches 30 years old and begins to discolor.

The four-point inspection, which most Florida insurers now require before writing or renewing coverage on a home 20 years or older, examines a property's roof, electrical system, HVAC and plumbing. Polybutylene, a flexible plastic pipe common in Florida homes built between 1978 and 1995, is a frequent reason those inspections flag a property. Citizens Property Insurance Corporation, the state's insurer of last resort, will not write new coverage for a home over 20 years old with polybutylene piping, regardless of leak history.

Florida law bars homeowners from filing a new property insurance claim more than one year after the date of loss, under Florida Statute 627.70132. Insurance measures passed during Florida's 2026 legislative session added new dispute-resolution and roof-coverage rules, and scrutiny of water-damage claims has intensified alongside them: most policies cover sudden pipe failures but exclude gradual leaks or seepage. Water damage is among the most common U.S. homeowners insurance claims, according to the Insurance Information Institute.

Insurance does not cover the cost of the repipe itself, which is why many St. Augustine homeowners now replace aging pipes on their own schedule rather than waiting for a policy notice or a flood to force the decision. A whole-home repipe in the area typically runs $6,000 to $25,000, based on Turner Plumbing's own project pricing. A major pipe failure with resulting water damage can reach $30,000 to $50,000 or more, much of which a standard policy may not cover.

Condominiums in the St. Augustine Beach area with original copper piping show the same pattern: pinhole leaks and corrosion are becoming more common as the buildings age, and owners are increasingly repiping ahead of the next failure rather than after it.

For homeowners not yet ready for a full repipe, Turner Plumbing recommends a smart leak detection system such as Moen Flo, which monitors water usage, alerts homeowners to abnormal flow and can shut off the water automatically to limit damage while a repipe is planned.

Turner Plumbing has served Northeast Florida since 1942. "After four generations in this business, we've learned that a successful repipe isn't just about installing a new pipe, it's about taking care of people during a stressful situation," Turner-Rohane said. "That's the standard we've built our reputation on."

About Turner Plumbing Co.

Turner Plumbing Co. is a fourth-generation, family-owned plumbing contractor based in Jacksonville, Florida, serving Jacksonville, St. Augustine and Ponte Vedra since 1942. The company provides residential and commercial plumbing repair, water heater service, and whole-home repiping.

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For more information about Turner Plumbing Company, contact the company here:



Turner Plumbing Company

Kendal Turner-Rohane

(904) 396-7044

info@turnerplumbingco.com

1903 Hendricks Ave, Jacksonville, FL 32207