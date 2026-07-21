Andrew Peller Limited Announces Mailing of Meeting Materials and Receipt of Interim Order in Respect of Going Private Transaction

GRIMSBY, Ontario, July 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Andrew Peller Limited (TSX: ADW.A / ADW.B) ("Andrew Peller" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the mailing of its notice of meeting, management information circular (the "Circular"), forms of proxy and letters of transmittal (collectively, the "Meeting Materials") to the holders of Class A Shares and Class B Shares of the Company (collectively, the "Shareholders") in connection with the special meeting of Shareholders scheduled to be held on August 11, 2026 (the "Special Meeting").

The Meeting Materials were mailed to Shareholders of record as of July 6, 2026 in connection with the Special Meeting to consider and, if deemed advisable, pass a special resolution (the "Arrangement Resolution"), approving the proposed plan of arrangement (the "Arrangement") involving Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited ("Fairfax"), and 18013632 Canada Inc. (the "Purchaser"), a newly-formed and wholly-owned subsidiary of Fairfax, pursuant to which the Purchaser will acquire all of the issued and outstanding Class A Shares and Class B Shares of the Company (other than those shares held by John Peller and certain affiliates (the "Rollover Shareholders")) for cash consideration of $8.00 per Class A Share and $12.00 per Class B Share (collectively, the "Consideration"). The Meeting Materials are also available on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) under the Company's issuer profile.

The Special Meeting will be held virtually and commence at 10:00 a.m. (Toronto time) on August 11, 2026. Shareholders can access the Special Meeting using the following link: meetnow.global/MZSYA5N.

In order to be effective, the Arrangement Resolution requires the approval of: (a) not less than 66⅔% of the votes cast by holders of Class A Shares present or represented by proxy and entitled to vote at the Special Meeting (voting together as a single class); (b) not less than 66⅔% of the votes cast by holders of Class B Shares present or represented by proxy and entitled to vote at the Special Meeting (voting together as a single class); (c) a simple majority of the votes cast by the holders of Class A Shares present or represented by proxy and entitled to vote at the Special Meeting, other than Class A Shares held by Rollover Shareholders and any other person required to be excluded under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"); and (d) a simple majority of the votes cast by the holders of Class B Shares present or represented by proxy and entitled to vote at the Special Meeting, other than the Class B Shares held by Rollover Shareholders and any other person required to be excluded under MI 61-101. Following the Special Meeting, the Company will announce the voting results of the Special Meeting.



For more details on the Arrangement, the Special Meeting and the Consideration, please see the Circular which is available on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) under the Company's issuer profile and on the Company’s Investor Relations page at ir.andrewpeller.com.

Receipt of Interim Order

The Company is also pleased to announce that the Ontario Superior Court of Justice (Commercial List) granted an interim order dated July 9, 2026, providing for the calling and holding of the Special Meeting and other procedural matters relating to the Arrangement.

Completion of the Arrangement remains subject to, among other things, (i) approval of the Arrangement Resolution at the Special Meeting, (ii) receipt of the final order of the Ontario Superior Court of Justice (Commercial List) for the Arrangement, and (iii) receipt of regulatory approvals.

YOUR VOTE IS IMPORTANT – PLEASE VOTE TODAY

The board of directors of the Company, on the basis of a unanimous recommendation of the special committee of independent directors of the Company, and after receiving advice from its financial and legal advisors, with interested directors abstaining, approved the Arrangement and recommend that Shareholders vote FOR the Arrangement Resolution.

Shareholders are encouraged to vote well in advance of the proxy cut-off time of 10:00 a.m. (Toronto time) on August 7, 2026.

If you have any questions or need assistance in your consideration of the Arrangement, with the completion and delivery of your form of proxy or voting instruction form, or with the delivery of your Shares and Letter(s) of Transmittal to Computershare Investor Services Inc., as depositary in respect of the Arrangement, please contact the Company's proxy solicitation agent, Sodali & Co: (i) by telephone at 1-833-711-5524 (collect 1-289-695-3075); or (ii) by email at assistance@investor.sodali.com.

About Andrew Peller Limited

Andrew Peller Limited is one of Canada's leading producers and marketers of quality wines and craft spirits. The Company's award‐winning premium and ultra‐premium Vintners' Quality Alliance ("VQA") brands include Peller Estates, Trius, Thirty Bench, Wayne Gretzky, Sandhill, Red Rooster, Black Hills Estate, Tinhorn Creek and Gray Monk Estates. Complementing these premium brands are a number of popularly priced varietal offerings, wine based liqueurs, craft ciders, and craft spirits. The Company owns and operates 101 well‐positioned independent retail locations in Ontario under The Wine Shop, Wine Country Vintners, and Wine Country Merchants store names. The Company also operates Andrew Peller Import Agency and The Small Winemaker's Collection Inc., importers and marketing agents of premium wines from around the world. With a focus on serving the needs of all wine consumers, the Company produces and markets premium personal winemaking products through its wholly‐owned subsidiary, Global Vintners Inc. ("GVI"), the recognized leader in personal winemaking products. More information about the Company can be found at ir.andrewpeller.com.

Cautionary Note – Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this news release contain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "estimates" or "intends", or stating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "have potential" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking information and statements are not based on historical facts, but rather on current expectations and projections about future events, and are therefore subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking information and statements include, but are not limited to, information and statements regarding the Arrangement, shareholder, regulatory and court approval of the Arrangement, the timing and ability of the Company to complete the Arrangement (if at all) and the timing and ability of the Company to satisfy the conditions precedent to completing the Arrangement (if at all) as set forth in the arrangement agreement.

Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information and statements are reasonable, such information and statements involve risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on such information and statements. Material factors or assumptions that were applied in formulating the forward-looking information contained herein include, without limitation, the expectations and beliefs of the Company, and its management and board of directors, as of the date hereof. The Company cautions that the foregoing list of material factors and assumptions is not exhaustive. Many of these assumptions are based on factors and events that are not within its control, and there is no assurance that they will prove correct. Consequently, there can be no assurance that the actual results or developments anticipated by the Company will be realized or, even if substantially realized, that they will have the expected consequences for, or effects on, the Company, the current Shareholders, or its future results and performance of the Company. For additional information with respect to these and other factors and assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements made in this news release concerning the Arrangement, see the Circular available on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) under the Company's issuer profile.

Readers, therefore, should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that the Arrangement will be completed or that it will be completed on the terms and conditions contemplated in this news release. The Arrangement could be modified or terminated in accordance with its terms. Further, the forward-looking information and statements in this news release are based on beliefs and opinions of the Company at the time the statements are made, and there should be no expectation that these forward-looking statements will be updated or supplemented as a result of new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results or otherwise, and the Company disavows and disclaims any obligation to do so except as required by applicable law. Nothing contained herein shall be deemed to be a forecast, projection or estimate of the future financial performance of the Company.

For more information, please contact:

Shareholder Voting

Sodali & Co

1-833-711-5524

1-289-695-3075

assistance@investor.sodali.com

Andrew Peller Investor Relations

Craig Armitage

ir@andrewpeller.com