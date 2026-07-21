What Makes a Residential Development Resonate?

New York City, July 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NEW YORK, NY — July 21, 2026 — In today's residential market, buyers expect more than beautiful finishes and premium amenities. They are looking for homes that feel authentic, thoughtful, and connected to the way they live. For New York-based interior designer Paris Forino, creating that connection has become the foundation of every residential collaboration.

Across projects including La Maison Collette, The Edison Gramercy, and The Steiner, Paris Forino has partnered with leading developers and architects to create residences that balance timeless design with contemporary living. While each project responds to its own neighborhood, architecture, and audience, they share a common philosophy: interiors should not only define a building's identity, but also contribute to its long-term success.

Most recently, the studio completed the interiors for La Maison Collette, a boutique collection of 23 condominium residences in Greenwich Village, developed by Magnum Real Estate with architecture by Isaac & Stern Architects. Inspired by the elegance of classic Parisian residences, the interiors were designed to feel as though they had always belonged within one of Manhattan's most established neighborhoods. Following its sales launch, the building sold out within its first year.

"One of the questions we kept returning to throughout the design process was, 'How can we make something so fresh feel classic?'" says Paris Forino, Founder and Principal Designer. "Every project begins with understanding the architecture, the neighborhood, and the people who will ultimately live there. Our goal is to create homes that feel timeless, comfortable, and personal."

La Maison Collette joins a growing portfolio of residential developments that have demonstrated the impact thoughtful interior design can have on the market. The Steiner became the #1-selling residential building in Manhattan at launch, while The Edison Gramercy reached 50 percent of residences sold in less than one month following its debut. More recently, the duplex penthouses at One Hundred Barclay have continued to draw attention as some of Tribeca's most notable luxury offerings.

For Paris Forino, these milestones reflect more than successful sales. They speak to the role design plays in creating homes that buyers immediately connect with, spaces that feel welcoming, enduring, and rooted in their surroundings.

As developers continue to shape the next generation of residential communities, the studio remains focused on creating interiors that bring lasting value to every collaboration. By working closely with developers and architects from the earliest stages of a project, Paris Forino designs homes that support a building's vision while responding to the expectations of today's buyer.

About Paris Forino

Founded in New York in 2012, Paris Forino is an internationally recognized interior design studio creating luxury residential, hospitality, and development interiors. With more than five million square feet of completed work, the studio’s portfolio spans major markets including New York, Miami, Los Angeles, Washington, D.C., Toronto, and international destinations.

Led by founder and principal designer Paris Forino, the studio is known for its distinctive approach to interiors—balancing color, texture, craftsmanship, and timeless materials to create spaces with a strong sense of identity. Paris Forino collaborates with leading developers, architects, and private clients on projects ranging from boutique condominiums and large-scale residential developments to private residences.

Certified as a Women’s Business Enterprise (WBE) by the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC), Paris Forino continues to expand its presence within the luxury design industry.

Recent projects include La Maison Collette, One Hundred Barclay, 95 Madison Residences, 660 Lexington Avenue, 85 Worth Street, The Amalfi, Mission Rock in San Francisco, and the renovation of the former Malcolm Forbes Mansion, as well as private residences throughout the United States and abroad. The studio’s work has been featured in leading design publications including Architectural Digest, Elle Décor, Interior Design, and Homes & Gardens.

For more information, visit www.parisforino.com.

Contact Info



Nohra Hofmann

nohra@parisforino.com

+1 914-446-4796