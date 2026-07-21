Diagnostic Imaging Collaboration and Licensing Deals, 2016-2026 | Analyze 710+ Imaging Partnerships to Strengthen Imaging Deal Valuation and Strategy

Dublin, July 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Diagnostic Imaging Collaboration and Licensing Deals 2016-2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides a comprehensive and structured analysis of 710+ diagnostic imaging collaboration and licensing deals, delivering a clear and evidence-based view of how partnerships are designed, negotiated, and executed across the market.



The definitive benchmark for diagnostic imaging dealmaking

Diagnostic imaging partnering is driven by advanced imaging technologies and integrated software platforms, with deal structures reflecting the combination of hardware, data, and clinical workflow solutions.



Establish a clear view of market standards

The report enables a precise understanding of how diagnostic imaging deals are structured in practice, allowing you to:

Benchmark comparable transactions with confidence

Detailed analysis of upfronts, milestones, and royalty structures across relevant deals

Define realistic market parameters

Clear insight into how deal terms vary by imaging modality, software integration, and partner profile

Support valuation and structuring decisions with evidence

Ground internal discussions in real transaction data rather than assumptions

Understand how leading companies approach dealmaking

Visibility into partner behaviour and recurring deal structures across a technology-integrated and clinically embedded landscape

Full visibility into deal structure and execution

Beyond headline deal data, the report provides access to underlying contract documents, enabling a detailed understanding of how agreements are constructed in practice.



This includes:

Rights granted and retained

Development and commercialization responsibilities

Financial structures and payment triggers

Key contractual provisions and protections

This level of transparency is critical to understanding how value, risk, and control are allocated within diagnostic imaging partnerships, particularly where hardware, software, and data integration are central to the collaboration.



Designed for real-world BD and strategy use

The report is widely used to:

Structure and benchmark imaging and technology-driven transactions

Prepare for negotiations with well-defined market context

Evaluate platform, software, and collaboration partners

Support internal strategy with robust, defensible data

What's included?

710+ diagnostic imaging collaboration and licensing deals

Financial terms, including upfronts, milestones, and royalties where disclosed

Fully searchable deal directory (by company, modality, and application)

Direct access to SEC-filed agreements and source documents

Analysis of deal trends, key transactions, and active dealmakers

A trusted, evidence-based reference for diagnostic imaging dealmaking

Combining comprehensive deal coverage with contract-level insight, this report provides a trusted, evidence-based reference for how diagnostic imaging partnerships are structured, negotiated, and valued.

Companies Featured

Abbott Laboratories

Agilent Technologies

Aidoc

Akoya Biosciences

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Ambra Health

AstraZeneca

Bayer

Biogen

Blackford

Boston Scientific

Bracco Imaging

Butterfly Network

Canon

Carestream Health

Cleveland Clinic

CureMetrix

Dana-Farber Cancer Institute

DeepHealth

Duke University

Eisai

Elekta

Eli Lilly

Emory University

Fujifilm Medical Systems

GE Healthcare

Genentech

Google

Guardant Health

Harvard Medical School

Heartflow

Hologic

IBM Watson Health

Intel

Johnson & Johnson

Lantheus Medical Imaging

Lunit

Massachusetts General Hospital

Mayo Clinic

Medtronic

Microsoft

Novartis

Nvidia

PathAI

Pfizer

Philips

Roche

Siemens Healthineers

Stanford University

Varian Medical Systems

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/k5g4nk

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