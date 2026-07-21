Diagnostic Imaging Collaboration and Licensing Deals, 2016-2026 | Analyze 710+ Imaging Partnerships to Strengthen Imaging Deal Valuation and Strategy

Dublin, July 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Diagnostic Imaging Collaboration and Licensing Deals 2016-2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides a comprehensive and structured analysis of 710+ diagnostic imaging collaboration and licensing deals, delivering a clear and evidence-based view of how partnerships are designed, negotiated, and executed across the market.
The definitive benchmark for diagnostic imaging dealmaking
Diagnostic imaging partnering is driven by advanced imaging technologies and integrated software platforms, with deal structures reflecting the combination of hardware, data, and clinical workflow solutions.
Establish a clear view of market standards
The report enables a precise understanding of how diagnostic imaging deals are structured in practice, allowing you to:
- Benchmark comparable transactions with confidence
- Detailed analysis of upfronts, milestones, and royalty structures across relevant deals
- Define realistic market parameters
- Clear insight into how deal terms vary by imaging modality, software integration, and partner profile
- Support valuation and structuring decisions with evidence
- Ground internal discussions in real transaction data rather than assumptions
- Understand how leading companies approach dealmaking
- Visibility into partner behaviour and recurring deal structures across a technology-integrated and clinically embedded landscape
- Full visibility into deal structure and execution
Beyond headline deal data, the report provides access to underlying contract documents, enabling a detailed understanding of how agreements are constructed in practice.
This includes:
- Rights granted and retained
- Development and commercialization responsibilities
- Financial structures and payment triggers
- Key contractual provisions and protections
This level of transparency is critical to understanding how value, risk, and control are allocated within diagnostic imaging partnerships, particularly where hardware, software, and data integration are central to the collaboration.
Designed for real-world BD and strategy use
The report is widely used to:
- Structure and benchmark imaging and technology-driven transactions
- Prepare for negotiations with well-defined market context
- Evaluate platform, software, and collaboration partners
- Support internal strategy with robust, defensible data
What's included?
- 710+ diagnostic imaging collaboration and licensing deals
- Financial terms, including upfronts, milestones, and royalties where disclosed
- Fully searchable deal directory (by company, modality, and application)
- Direct access to SEC-filed agreements and source documents
- Analysis of deal trends, key transactions, and active dealmakers
- A trusted, evidence-based reference for diagnostic imaging dealmaking
Combining comprehensive deal coverage with contract-level insight, this report provides a trusted, evidence-based reference for how diagnostic imaging partnerships are structured, negotiated, and valued.
Companies Featured
- Abbott Laboratories
- Agilent Technologies
- Aidoc
- Akoya Biosciences
- Alnylam Pharmaceuticals
- Ambra Health
- AstraZeneca
- Bayer
- Biogen
- Blackford
- Boston Scientific
- Bracco Imaging
- Butterfly Network
- Canon
- Carestream Health
- Cleveland Clinic
- CureMetrix
- Dana-Farber Cancer Institute
- DeepHealth
- Duke University
- Eisai
- Elekta
- Eli Lilly
- Emory University
- Fujifilm Medical Systems
- GE Healthcare
- Genentech
- Guardant Health
- Harvard Medical School
- Heartflow
- Hologic
- IBM Watson Health
- Intel
- Johnson & Johnson
- Lantheus Medical Imaging
- Lunit
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Mayo Clinic
- Medtronic
- Microsoft
- Novartis
- Nvidia
- PathAI
- Pfizer
- Philips
- Roche
- Siemens Healthineers
- Stanford University
- Varian Medical Systems
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/k5g4nk
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