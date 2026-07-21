Cummings Properties Recognized for Best Office Space in Burlington, MA

Beverly, MA, July 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cummings Properties, a leading commercial real estate firm based in Massachusetts, has been recognized for offering the best office space for rent in Burlington, MA. This accolade comes as part of the 2026 category winners, highlighting the company's commitment to excellence in commercial real estate.

The recognition was announced following a comprehensive evaluation process that assessed various office spaces across Burlington. The evaluation criteria included location, amenities, accessibility, and tenant satisfaction. Cummings Properties stood out for its exceptional offerings that cater to a diverse range of business needs.

"We are thrilled to be acknowledged for our efforts in providing top-tier office spaces," said Mike Shinnick, spokesperson for Cummings Properties. "This recognition underscores our dedication to maintaining high standards and delivering value to our leasing clients."

"Our team works tirelessly to ensure that our properties meet the evolving needs of businesses," Shinnick added. "This award is a testament to their hard work and our commitment to excellence."

Cummings Properties' office spaces in Burlington are strategically located to offer convenience and accessibility, making them an ideal choice for businesses looking to establish a presence in greater Boston.

The properties are equipped with modern amenities and supported by the company's in-house property services, ensuring a seamless experience for clients. For more information about the award-winning office spaces in Burlington, visit Cummings Properties' website.

Cummings Properties continues to set the standard in commercial real estate, with a portfolio that spans office, lab, medical, retail, warehouse, and light industrial spaces. The company's connection to Cummings Foundation further emphasizes its commitment to supporting local communities and nonprofit organizations.

Press Inquiries

Mike Shinnick

mrs [at] cummings.com

781-935-8000

https://cummings.com/