INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Investors with Losses on their Investment in Zoetis Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadlines – ZTS

NEW YORK, July 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Zoetis Inc. (“Zoetis” or the “Company”) (NYSE: ZTS). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at newaction@pomlaw.com or 646-581-9980, (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 7980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

The class action concerns whether Zoetis and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

You have until July 27, 2026, to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class if you purchased or otherwise acquired Zoetis securities during the Class Period. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at www.pomerantzlaw.com .

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On May 7, 2026, Zoetis reported financial results for the first quarter of 2026. Among other items, Zoetis reported net income of $601 million, flat year over year, and cut its full year 2026 profit guidance to between $6.85 and $7 a share, down from prior guidance of $7.00 to $7.10 a share. In the earnings release, CEO Kristin Peck said that “the first quarter unfolded in a more challenging operating environment than we anticipated. Pet owners demonstrated increased price sensitivity, resulting in a decline in veterinary visits and softer demand[.]”

On this news, Zoetis’s stock price fell $23.91 per share, or 21.5%, to close at $87.31 per share on May 7, 2026.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com .

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