Molecular Diagnostics Collaboration and Licensing Deals Report 2016-2026 | The Definitive Benchmark for Molecular Diagnostics Dealmaking

Dublin, July 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Molecular Diagnostics Collaboration and Licensing Deals 2016-2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides a comprehensive and structured analysis of 830+ molecular diagnostics collaboration and licensing deals, delivering a clear and evidence-based view of how partnerships are designed, negotiated, and executed across the market.



The definitive benchmark for molecular diagnostics dealmaking

Molecular diagnostics partnering is driven by advanced genomic and biomarker-based testing technologies, with deal structures reflecting the growing role of precision diagnostics in clinical decision-making and therapeutic development.



Establish a clear view of market standards

The report enables a precise understanding of how molecular diagnostics deals are structured in practice, allowing you to:

Benchmark comparable transactions with confidence

Detailed analysis of upfronts, milestones, and royalty structures across relevant deals

Define realistic market parameters

Clear insight into how deal terms vary by technology platform, testing application, and partner profile

Support valuation and structuring decisions with evidence

Ground internal discussions in real transaction data rather than assumptions

Understand how leading companies approach dealmaking

Visibility into partner behaviour and recurring deal structures across a precision-driven and clinically integrated landscape

Full visibility into deal structure and execution

Beyond headline deal data, the report provides access to underlying contract documents, enabling a detailed understanding of how agreements are constructed in practice.



This includes:

Rights granted and retained

Development and commercialization responsibilities

Financial structures and payment triggers

Key contractual provisions and protections

This level of transparency is critical to understanding how value, risk, and control are allocated within molecular diagnostics partnerships, particularly where regulatory requirements, clinical utility, and testing accuracy are key considerations.



Designed for real-world BD and strategy use

The report is widely used to:

Structure and benchmark diagnostic and precision medicine transactions

Prepare for negotiations with well-defined market context

Evaluate technology partners and collaboration opportunities

Support internal strategy with robust, defensible data

What's included?

830+ molecular diagnostics collaboration and licensing deals

Financial terms, including upfronts, milestones, and royalties where disclosed

Fully searchable deal directory (by company, technology, and application)

Direct access to SEC-filed agreements and source documents

Analysis of deal trends, key transactions, and active dealmakers

A trusted, evidence-based reference for molecular diagnostics dealmaking

Combining comprehensive deal coverage with contract-level insight, this report provides a trusted, evidence-based reference for how molecular diagnostics partnerships are structured, negotiated, and valued.



Companies Featured

Adaptive Biotechnologies

Agilent Technologies

Akoya Biosciences

Ambry Genetics

Amgen

Arima Genomics

AstraZeneca

Beckman Coulter

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Biocartis

BioNano Genomics

BostonGene

Bruker

CareDx

Caris Life Sciences

Cepheid

ChromaCode

Cleveland Diagnostics

Dana-Farber Cancer Institute

DermTech

DiaSorin

Exact Sciences

Foresight Diagnostics

Foundation Medicine

Freenome

GeneDX

Guardant Health

Helix

Hologic

Illumina

Inflammatix

Invitae

Lucence

Mammoth Biosciences

Mayo Clinic

MiRXES

Moderna

Natera

Oxford Nanopore Technologies

Pacific Biosciences

Personalis

QIAGEN

Quanterix

Roche Diagnostics

Sherlock Biosciences

SOPHiA Genetics

Tempus

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Twist Bioscience

Veracyte

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/36ub3w

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