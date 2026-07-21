Molecular Diagnostics Collaboration and Licensing Deals Report 2016-2026 | The Definitive Benchmark for Molecular Diagnostics Dealmaking

Dublin, July 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Molecular Diagnostics Collaboration and Licensing Deals 2016-2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides a comprehensive and structured analysis of 830+ molecular diagnostics collaboration and licensing deals, delivering a clear and evidence-based view of how partnerships are designed, negotiated, and executed across the market.
The definitive benchmark for molecular diagnostics dealmaking
Molecular diagnostics partnering is driven by advanced genomic and biomarker-based testing technologies, with deal structures reflecting the growing role of precision diagnostics in clinical decision-making and therapeutic development.
Establish a clear view of market standards
The report enables a precise understanding of how molecular diagnostics deals are structured in practice, allowing you to:
- Benchmark comparable transactions with confidence
- Detailed analysis of upfronts, milestones, and royalty structures across relevant deals
- Define realistic market parameters
- Clear insight into how deal terms vary by technology platform, testing application, and partner profile
- Support valuation and structuring decisions with evidence
- Ground internal discussions in real transaction data rather than assumptions
- Understand how leading companies approach dealmaking
- Visibility into partner behaviour and recurring deal structures across a precision-driven and clinically integrated landscape
- Full visibility into deal structure and execution
Beyond headline deal data, the report provides access to underlying contract documents, enabling a detailed understanding of how agreements are constructed in practice.
This includes:
- Rights granted and retained
- Development and commercialization responsibilities
- Financial structures and payment triggers
- Key contractual provisions and protections
This level of transparency is critical to understanding how value, risk, and control are allocated within molecular diagnostics partnerships, particularly where regulatory requirements, clinical utility, and testing accuracy are key considerations.
Designed for real-world BD and strategy use
The report is widely used to:
- Structure and benchmark diagnostic and precision medicine transactions
- Prepare for negotiations with well-defined market context
- Evaluate technology partners and collaboration opportunities
- Support internal strategy with robust, defensible data
What's included?
- 830+ molecular diagnostics collaboration and licensing deals
- Financial terms, including upfronts, milestones, and royalties where disclosed
- Fully searchable deal directory (by company, technology, and application)
- Direct access to SEC-filed agreements and source documents
- Analysis of deal trends, key transactions, and active dealmakers
- A trusted, evidence-based reference for molecular diagnostics dealmaking
Combining comprehensive deal coverage with contract-level insight, this report provides a trusted, evidence-based reference for how molecular diagnostics partnerships are structured, negotiated, and valued.
Companies Featured
- Adaptive Biotechnologies
- Agilent Technologies
- Akoya Biosciences
- Ambry Genetics
- Amgen
- Arima Genomics
- AstraZeneca
- Beckman Coulter
- Bio-Rad Laboratories
- Biocartis
- BioNano Genomics
- BostonGene
- Bruker
- CareDx
- Caris Life Sciences
- Cepheid
- ChromaCode
- Cleveland Diagnostics
- Dana-Farber Cancer Institute
- DermTech
- DiaSorin
- Exact Sciences
- Foresight Diagnostics
- Foundation Medicine
- Freenome
- GeneDX
- Guardant Health
- Helix
- Hologic
- Illumina
- Inflammatix
- Invitae
- Lucence
- Mammoth Biosciences
- Mayo Clinic
- MiRXES
- Moderna
- Natera
- Oxford Nanopore Technologies
- Pacific Biosciences
- Personalis
- QIAGEN
- Quanterix
- Roche Diagnostics
- Sherlock Biosciences
- SOPHiA Genetics
- Tempus
- Thermo Fisher Scientific
- Twist Bioscience
- Veracyte
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/36ub3w
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