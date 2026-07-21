Cancer Diagnostic Collaboration and Licensing Deals 2018-2026: Gain Access to Underlying Contract Documents for 800+ Cancer Diagnostic Deals

Dublin, July 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cancer Diagnostic Collaboration and Licensing Deals 2018-2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides a comprehensive and structured analysis of 800+ cancer diagnostic collaboration and licensing deals, delivering a clear and evidence-based view of how partnerships are designed, negotiated, and executed across the market.



The definitive benchmark for cancer diagnostics dealmaking

Cancer diagnostics partnering sits at the intersection of precision medicine and oncology, with deal structures reflecting the integration of diagnostic technologies, data, and therapeutic development strategies.



Establish a clear view of market standards

The report enables a precise understanding of how cancer diagnostic deals are structured in practice, allowing you to:

Benchmark comparable transactions with confidence

Detailed analysis of upfronts, milestones, and royalty structures across relevant deals

Define realistic market parameters

Clear insight into how deal terms vary by technology type, application, and partner profile

Support valuation and structuring decisions with evidence

Ground internal discussions in real transaction data rather than assumptions

Understand how leading companies approach dealmaking

Visibility into partner behaviour and recurring deal structures across a precision medicine-driven and technology-led landscape

Full visibility into deal structure and execution

Beyond headline deal data, the report provides access to underlying contract documents, enabling a detailed understanding of how agreements are constructed in practice.



This includes:

Rights granted and retained

Development and commercialization responsibilities

Financial structures and payment triggers

Key contractual provisions and protections

This level of transparency is critical to understanding how value, risk, and control are allocated within cancer diagnostic partnerships, particularly where companion diagnostics, data integration, and co-development with therapeutics are key considerations.



Designed for real-world BD and strategy use

The report is widely used to:

Structure and benchmark diagnostic and oncology partnerships

Prepare for negotiations with well-defined market context

Evaluate technology partners and collaboration opportunities

Support internal strategy with robust, defensible data

What's included?

800+ cancer diagnostic collaboration and licensing deals

Financial terms, including upfronts, milestones, and royalties where disclosed

Fully searchable deal directory (by company, technology, and application)

Direct access to SEC-filed agreements and source documents

Analysis of deal trends, key transactions, and active dealmakers

A trusted, evidence-based reference for cancer diagnostics dealmaking

Combining comprehensive deal coverage with contract-level insight, this report provides a trusted, evidence-based reference for how cancer diagnostic partnerships are structured, negotiated, and valued.

Companies Featured

Akoya Biosciences

Amgen

ArteraAI

AstraZeneca

BioNTech

BostonGene

Bruker

Caris Life Sciences

Castle Biosciences

CellCarta

Clarity Pharmaceuticals

ConcertAI

Daiichi Sankyo

Deep Bio

Discovery Life Sciences

Dxcover

Eli Lilly

Exact Sciences

Foresight Diagnostics

Freenome

GE Healthcare

Genentech

Guardant Health

Harbinger Health

Hologic

Illumina

Immunovia

Invenio Imaging

Johnson & Johnson

Lantern Pharma

Lucence

Lunaphore

Moderna

Myriad Genetics

Natera

Nucleai

OncoDNA

Oxford Nanopore Technologies

PathAI

Personalis

QIAGEN

Quanterix

Roche Diagnostics

SAGA Diagnostics

Siemens Healthineers

SOPHiA Genetics

Tempus

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Veracyte

Volpara Solutions

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lqsijr

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