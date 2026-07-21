Cancer Diagnostic Collaboration and Licensing Deals 2018-2026: Gain Access to Underlying Contract Documents for 800+ Cancer Diagnostic Deals

Dublin, July 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cancer Diagnostic Collaboration and Licensing Deals 2018-2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides a comprehensive and structured analysis of 800+ cancer diagnostic collaboration and licensing deals, delivering a clear and evidence-based view of how partnerships are designed, negotiated, and executed across the market.
The definitive benchmark for cancer diagnostics dealmaking
Cancer diagnostics partnering sits at the intersection of precision medicine and oncology, with deal structures reflecting the integration of diagnostic technologies, data, and therapeutic development strategies.
Establish a clear view of market standards
The report enables a precise understanding of how cancer diagnostic deals are structured in practice, allowing you to:
- Benchmark comparable transactions with confidence
- Detailed analysis of upfronts, milestones, and royalty structures across relevant deals
- Define realistic market parameters
- Clear insight into how deal terms vary by technology type, application, and partner profile
- Support valuation and structuring decisions with evidence
- Ground internal discussions in real transaction data rather than assumptions
- Understand how leading companies approach dealmaking
- Visibility into partner behaviour and recurring deal structures across a precision medicine-driven and technology-led landscape
- Full visibility into deal structure and execution
Beyond headline deal data, the report provides access to underlying contract documents, enabling a detailed understanding of how agreements are constructed in practice.
This includes:
- Rights granted and retained
- Development and commercialization responsibilities
- Financial structures and payment triggers
- Key contractual provisions and protections
This level of transparency is critical to understanding how value, risk, and control are allocated within cancer diagnostic partnerships, particularly where companion diagnostics, data integration, and co-development with therapeutics are key considerations.
Designed for real-world BD and strategy use
The report is widely used to:
- Structure and benchmark diagnostic and oncology partnerships
- Prepare for negotiations with well-defined market context
- Evaluate technology partners and collaboration opportunities
- Support internal strategy with robust, defensible data
What's included?
- 800+ cancer diagnostic collaboration and licensing deals
- Financial terms, including upfronts, milestones, and royalties where disclosed
- Fully searchable deal directory (by company, technology, and application)
- Direct access to SEC-filed agreements and source documents
- Analysis of deal trends, key transactions, and active dealmakers
- A trusted, evidence-based reference for cancer diagnostics dealmaking
Combining comprehensive deal coverage with contract-level insight, this report provides a trusted, evidence-based reference for how cancer diagnostic partnerships are structured, negotiated, and valued.
Companies Featured
- Akoya Biosciences
- Amgen
- ArteraAI
- AstraZeneca
- BioNTech
- BostonGene
- Bruker
- Caris Life Sciences
- Castle Biosciences
- CellCarta
- Clarity Pharmaceuticals
- ConcertAI
- Daiichi Sankyo
- Deep Bio
- Discovery Life Sciences
- Dxcover
- Eli Lilly
- Exact Sciences
- Foresight Diagnostics
- Freenome
- GE Healthcare
- Genentech
- Guardant Health
- Harbinger Health
- Hologic
- Illumina
- Immunovia
- Invenio Imaging
- Johnson & Johnson
- Lantern Pharma
- Lucence
- Lunaphore
- Moderna
- Myriad Genetics
- Natera
- Nucleai
- OncoDNA
- Oxford Nanopore Technologies
- PathAI
- Personalis
- QIAGEN
- Quanterix
- Roche Diagnostics
- SAGA Diagnostics
- Siemens Healthineers
- SOPHiA Genetics
- Tempus
- Thermo Fisher Scientific
- Veracyte
- Volpara Solutions
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lqsijr
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