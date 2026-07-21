Stem Cell Collaboration and Licensing Deals Report 2010-2026: A Clear Insight into How Deal Terms Vary by Therapy Type, Development Stage, and Partner Profile

Dublin, July 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Stem Cell Collaboration and Licensing Deals 2010-2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides a comprehensive and structured analysis of 570+ stem cell collaboration and licensing deals, delivering a clear and evidence-based view of how partnerships are designed, negotiated, and executed across the market.



The definitive benchmark for stem cell dealmaking

Stem cell partnering is driven by regenerative medicine approaches and early-stage innovation, with deal structures reflecting complex development pathways, translational challenges, and emerging therapeutic applications.



Establish a clear view of market standards

The report enables a precise understanding of how stem cell deals are structured in practice, allowing you to:

Benchmark comparable transactions with confidence

Detailed analysis of upfronts, milestones, and royalty structures across relevant deals

Define realistic market parameters

Clear insight into how deal terms vary by therapy type, development stage, and partner profile

Support valuation and structuring decisions with evidence

Ground internal discussions in real transaction data rather than assumptions

Understand how leading companies approach dealmaking

Visibility into partner behaviour and recurring deal structures across a research-intensive and evolving therapeutic landscape

Full visibility into deal structure and execution

Beyond headline deal data, the report provides access to underlying contract documents, enabling a detailed understanding of how agreements are constructed in practice.



This includes:

Rights granted and retained

Development and commercialization responsibilities

Financial structures and payment triggers

Key contractual provisions and protections

This level of transparency is critical to understanding how value, risk, and control are allocated within stem cell partnerships, particularly in areas involving early-stage development and translational complexity.



Designed for real-world BD and strategy use

The report is widely used to:

Structure and benchmark regenerative medicine transactions

Prepare for negotiations with well-defined market context

Evaluate licensing and collaboration opportunities

Support internal strategy with robust, defensible data

What's included?

570+ stem cell collaboration and licensing deals

Financial terms, including upfronts, milestones, and royalties where disclosed

Fully searchable deal directory (by company, therapy type, and development stage)

Direct access to SEC-filed agreements and source documents

Analysis of deal trends, key transactions, and active dealmakers

A trusted, evidence-based reference for stem cell dealmaking

Combining comprehensive deal coverage with contract-level insight, this report provides a trusted, evidence-based reference for how stem cell partnerships are structured, negotiated, and valued.



Companies Featured

Abbott Laboratories

Agilent Technologies

AiVita Biomedical

Amgen

Arbor Biotechnologies

Astellas Pharma

AstraZeneca

Bio-Techne

BioLamina

BlueRock Therapeutics

Boehringer Ingelheim

BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics

Bristol-Myers Squibb

CareDx

Catalent

Charles River Laboratories

CRISPR Therapeutics

Cynata Therapeutics

Dana-Farber Cancer Institute

Deepcell

Eli Lilly

Evotec

Fate Therapeutics

Fujifilm

Gamida Cell

GE Healthcare

Harvard Stem Cell Institute

Illumina

Intellia Therapeutics

Janssen Biotech

Johnson & Johnson Innovation

Kite Pharma

Lonza

Mayo Clinic

Mesoblast

Miltenyi Biotec

Novartis

Novo Nordisk

Organovo

Pfizer

QIAGEN

ReproCell

Roche

Sana Biotechnology

Sanofi

Takeda Pharmaceutical

Thermo Fisher Scientific

TreeFrog Therapeutics

Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Yale University

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4s6p03

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.