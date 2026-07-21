Stem Cell Collaboration and Licensing Deals Report 2010-2026: A Clear Insight into How Deal Terms Vary by Therapy Type, Development Stage, and Partner Profile

Dublin, July 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Stem Cell Collaboration and Licensing Deals 2010-2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides a comprehensive and structured analysis of 570+ stem cell collaboration and licensing deals, delivering a clear and evidence-based view of how partnerships are designed, negotiated, and executed across the market.
The definitive benchmark for stem cell dealmaking
Stem cell partnering is driven by regenerative medicine approaches and early-stage innovation, with deal structures reflecting complex development pathways, translational challenges, and emerging therapeutic applications.
Establish a clear view of market standards
The report enables a precise understanding of how stem cell deals are structured in practice, allowing you to:
- Benchmark comparable transactions with confidence
- Detailed analysis of upfronts, milestones, and royalty structures across relevant deals
- Define realistic market parameters
- Clear insight into how deal terms vary by therapy type, development stage, and partner profile
- Support valuation and structuring decisions with evidence
- Ground internal discussions in real transaction data rather than assumptions
- Understand how leading companies approach dealmaking
- Visibility into partner behaviour and recurring deal structures across a research-intensive and evolving therapeutic landscape
- Full visibility into deal structure and execution
Beyond headline deal data, the report provides access to underlying contract documents, enabling a detailed understanding of how agreements are constructed in practice.
This includes:
- Rights granted and retained
- Development and commercialization responsibilities
- Financial structures and payment triggers
- Key contractual provisions and protections
This level of transparency is critical to understanding how value, risk, and control are allocated within stem cell partnerships, particularly in areas involving early-stage development and translational complexity.
Designed for real-world BD and strategy use
The report is widely used to:
- Structure and benchmark regenerative medicine transactions
- Prepare for negotiations with well-defined market context
- Evaluate licensing and collaboration opportunities
- Support internal strategy with robust, defensible data
What's included?
- 570+ stem cell collaboration and licensing deals
- Financial terms, including upfronts, milestones, and royalties where disclosed
- Fully searchable deal directory (by company, therapy type, and development stage)
- Direct access to SEC-filed agreements and source documents
- Analysis of deal trends, key transactions, and active dealmakers
- A trusted, evidence-based reference for stem cell dealmaking
Combining comprehensive deal coverage with contract-level insight, this report provides a trusted, evidence-based reference for how stem cell partnerships are structured, negotiated, and valued.
Companies Featured
- Abbott Laboratories
- Agilent Technologies
- AiVita Biomedical
- Amgen
- Arbor Biotechnologies
- Astellas Pharma
- AstraZeneca
- Bio-Techne
- BioLamina
- BlueRock Therapeutics
- Boehringer Ingelheim
- BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics
- Bristol-Myers Squibb
- CareDx
- Catalent
- Charles River Laboratories
- CRISPR Therapeutics
- Cynata Therapeutics
- Dana-Farber Cancer Institute
- Deepcell
- Eli Lilly
- Evotec
- Fate Therapeutics
- Fujifilm
- Gamida Cell
- GE Healthcare
- Harvard Stem Cell Institute
- Illumina
- Intellia Therapeutics
- Janssen Biotech
- Johnson & Johnson Innovation
- Kite Pharma
- Lonza
- Mayo Clinic
- Mesoblast
- Miltenyi Biotec
- Novartis
- Novo Nordisk
- Organovo
- Pfizer
- QIAGEN
- ReproCell
- Roche
- Sana Biotechnology
- Sanofi
- Takeda Pharmaceutical
- Thermo Fisher Scientific
- TreeFrog Therapeutics
- Vertex Pharmaceuticals
- Yale University
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4s6p03
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