Biomarker Collaboration and Licensing Deals Report 2016-2026 - Featuring Quanterix, Caris Life Sciences, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Guardant Health, Eurofins Scientific and More

Dublin, July 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Biomarker Collaboration and Licensing Deals 2016-2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides a comprehensive and structured analysis of 590+ biomarker collaboration and licensing deals, delivering a clear and evidence-based view of how partnerships are designed, negotiated, and executed across the market.



The definitive benchmark for biomarker dealmaking

Biomarker partnering is driven by data, discovery, and precision medicine strategies, with deal structures reflecting the role of biomarkers in target identification, patient stratification, and clinical development.



Establish a clear view of market standards

The report enables a precise understanding of how biomarker deals are structured in practice, allowing you to:

Benchmark comparable transactions with confidence

Detailed analysis of upfronts, milestones, and royalty structures across relevant deals

Define realistic market parameters

Clear insight into how deal terms vary by application, data type, and partner profile

Support valuation and structuring decisions with evidence

Ground internal discussions in real transaction data rather than assumptions

Understand how leading companies approach dealmaking

Visibility into partner behaviour and recurring deal structures across a data-driven and research-intensive landscape

Full visibility into deal structure and execution

Beyond headline deal data, the report provides access to underlying contract documents, enabling a detailed understanding of how agreements are constructed in practice.



This includes:

Rights granted and retained

Development and commercialization responsibilities

Financial structures and payment triggers

Key contractual provisions and protections

This level of transparency is critical to understanding how value, risk, and control are allocated within biomarker partnerships, particularly in early-stage discovery and development contexts.



Designed for real-world BD and strategy use

The report is widely used to:

Structure and benchmark biomarker and discovery-driven transactions

Prepare for negotiations with well-defined market context

Evaluate data, platform, and collaboration opportunities

Support internal strategy with robust, defensible data

What's included?

590+ biomarker collaboration and licensing deals

Financial terms, including upfronts, milestones, and royalties where disclosed

Fully searchable deal directory (by company, application, and data type)

Direct access to SEC-filed agreements and source documents

Analysis of deal trends, key transactions, and active dealmakers

A trusted, evidence-based reference for biomarker dealmaking

Combining comprehensive deal coverage with contract-level insight, this report provides a trusted, evidence-based reference for how biomarker partnerships are structured, negotiated, and valued.

Companies Featured

Quanterix

Caris Life Sciences

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Guardant Health

Eurofins Scientific

Moderna

Akoya Biosciences

PathAI

Bayer

Olink Proteomics

Genentech

Ambry Genetics

BeiGene

Tempus

Adaptive Biotechnologies

Merck and Co

Grail

Eisai

Myriad Genetics

Novartis

Freenome

Bio-Rad Laboratories

QIAGEN

Illumina

Boehringer Ingelheim

Natera

Amgen

BostonGene

Delfi Diagnostics

AstraZeneca

Metabolon

Gilead Sciences

Foundation Medicine

4D Path

Evotec

Roche

Personalis

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Abbvie

Invitae

Agilent Technologies

Sanofi

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Owkin

Daiichi Sankyo

Pfizer

Eli Lilly

Janssen Pharmaceuticals

Biogen

Foundation Medicine

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nc4wfy

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