Biomarker Collaboration and Licensing Deals Report 2016-2026 - Featuring Quanterix, Caris Life Sciences, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Guardant Health, Eurofins Scientific and More

Dublin, July 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Biomarker Collaboration and Licensing Deals 2016-2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides a comprehensive and structured analysis of 590+ biomarker collaboration and licensing deals, delivering a clear and evidence-based view of how partnerships are designed, negotiated, and executed across the market.
The definitive benchmark for biomarker dealmaking
Biomarker partnering is driven by data, discovery, and precision medicine strategies, with deal structures reflecting the role of biomarkers in target identification, patient stratification, and clinical development.
Establish a clear view of market standards
The report enables a precise understanding of how biomarker deals are structured in practice, allowing you to:
- Benchmark comparable transactions with confidence
- Detailed analysis of upfronts, milestones, and royalty structures across relevant deals
- Define realistic market parameters
- Clear insight into how deal terms vary by application, data type, and partner profile
- Support valuation and structuring decisions with evidence
- Ground internal discussions in real transaction data rather than assumptions
- Understand how leading companies approach dealmaking
- Visibility into partner behaviour and recurring deal structures across a data-driven and research-intensive landscape
- Full visibility into deal structure and execution
Beyond headline deal data, the report provides access to underlying contract documents, enabling a detailed understanding of how agreements are constructed in practice.
This includes:
- Rights granted and retained
- Development and commercialization responsibilities
- Financial structures and payment triggers
- Key contractual provisions and protections
This level of transparency is critical to understanding how value, risk, and control are allocated within biomarker partnerships, particularly in early-stage discovery and development contexts.
Designed for real-world BD and strategy use
The report is widely used to:
- Structure and benchmark biomarker and discovery-driven transactions
- Prepare for negotiations with well-defined market context
- Evaluate data, platform, and collaboration opportunities
- Support internal strategy with robust, defensible data
What's included?
- 590+ biomarker collaboration and licensing deals
- Financial terms, including upfronts, milestones, and royalties where disclosed
- Fully searchable deal directory (by company, application, and data type)
- Direct access to SEC-filed agreements and source documents
- Analysis of deal trends, key transactions, and active dealmakers
- A trusted, evidence-based reference for biomarker dealmaking
Combining comprehensive deal coverage with contract-level insight, this report provides a trusted, evidence-based reference for how biomarker partnerships are structured, negotiated, and valued.
Companies Featured
- Quanterix
- Caris Life Sciences
- Alnylam Pharmaceuticals
- Guardant Health
- Eurofins Scientific
- Moderna
- Akoya Biosciences
- PathAI
- Bayer
- Olink Proteomics
- Genentech
- Ambry Genetics
- BeiGene
- Tempus
- Adaptive Biotechnologies
- Merck and Co
- Grail
- Eisai
- Myriad Genetics
- Novartis
- Freenome
- Bio-Rad Laboratories
- QIAGEN
- Illumina
- Boehringer Ingelheim
- Natera
- Amgen
- BostonGene
- Delfi Diagnostics
- AstraZeneca
- Metabolon
- Gilead Sciences
- Foundation Medicine
- 4D Path
- Evotec
- Roche
- Personalis
- Thermo Fisher Scientific
- Abbvie
- Invitae
- Agilent Technologies
- Sanofi
- Bristol-Myers Squibb
- Owkin
- Daiichi Sankyo
- Pfizer
- Eli Lilly
- Janssen Pharmaceuticals
- Biogen
- Foundation Medicine
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nc4wfy
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