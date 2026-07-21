Webflow MCP 2.0 Brings Governance to the Agentic Web

SAN FRANCISCO, July 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Webflow , the agentic web marketing platform trusted by companies like Dropbox, Orangetheory Fitness, and Docusign, today launched the next generation of their Model Context Protocol server with MCP 2.0 , giving marketing teams a faster, safer way to build and manage production websites with AI agents.

Webflow’s MCP server connects AI tools including Claude, Cursor, and ChatGPT directly to Webflow sites, enabling teams to design, build, and manage web experiences through natural conversation or fully automated agentic workflows. Over 30% of enterprise customers actively use Webflow’s MCP, with usage growing more than four times since January 2026 - and nearly 90% of MCP users connecting through Anthropic’s Claude.

"Most agentic work happens in a sandbox, or in internal tools. When an agent edits your website, it's live the second it publishes to customers, competitors, and every model crawling the web,” said Linda Tong, Webflow CEO. “When the stakes are this high, there is no room for guesswork. MCP 2.0 gives agents the brand rules and governance that production work demands. This is the line between agentic experiments and agentic infrastructure."

MCP 2.0 expands what agents can do inside Webflow, giving teams more power, with more control, to work agentically on production websites. With Webflow MCP 2.0, teams can:

Scale output while staying on brand: Build within an existing design system, using brand-specific components, elements, and styles, and connect everything to CMS data so updates are reflected everywhere they appear. Pair that with reusable Agent Instructions that encode voice and tone guidelines, legal docs, and brand rules, so AI speed never comes at the cost of brand consistency or long-term maintainability.

Build within an existing design system, using brand-specific components, elements, and styles, and connect everything to CMS data so updates are reflected everywhere they appear. Pair that with reusable Agent Instructions that encode voice and tone guidelines, legal docs, and brand rules, so AI speed never comes at the cost of brand consistency or long-term maintainability. Move fast, with guardrails: Build on branches in a secure, isolated environment before pushing updates to your live site. Enforce your account roles and permissions, including custom roles and granular access per site, CMS collection, page, and locale, and track every MCP action in your site activity log with AI attribution so you know exactly what changed, when, and who triggered it – whether human or AI.

Build on branches in a secure, isolated environment before pushing updates to your live site. Enforce your account roles and permissions, including custom roles and granular access per site, CMS collection, page, and locale, and track every MCP action in your site activity log with AI attribution so you know exactly what changed, when, and who triggered it – whether human or AI. Bring your agent of choice right into Webflow: Connect Webflow to popular platforms like Claude, ChatGPT, Cursor, Slack and more — with the control, governance, and infrastructure of Webflow behind every change.

Connect Webflow to popular platforms like Claude, ChatGPT, Cursor, Slack and more — with the control, governance, and infrastructure of Webflow behind every change. Move from insight to action faster: Quickly surface analytics about traffic, top pages, and traffic sources from Webflow Analyze, and share that data directly with other tools in your stack like Amplitude, Slack, and Asana without ever leaving your workflow.





Arkose Labs , the agent trust and control company, recently migrated its decade-old WordPress site to Webflow. They rebuilt it entirely with Claude Code via the Webflow MCP in days rather than months. The project was part of a company-wide push to put AI first in every workflow, technology choice, and vendor decision. Arkose's website, in place since the company's earliest days, was on the list. The goal was simple: a platform the team could engineer, build, and reposition agentically, fully in step with how Arkose now works.

"Making Arkose AI-first means our team rethinks how we build, not just what we build, so I wanted to do this one hands-on alongside them," said Kevin Gosschalk, founder and CEO of Arkose Labs. "Rebuilding our entire site agentically with Claude Code and Webflow's MCP showed us what's now possible. We designed it for both human and agentic buyers, optimized every page for AEO and GEO, and went from idea to live in days with no dev cycle. The pages load fast, the code is cleaner, and the metrics Webflow gives us are genuinely actionable, showing in real time what's resonating with visitors."

"Our workflows with Figma, Claude Code, and Webflow's MCP have been an absolute game changer,” said Alex Mejias, Head of Global Design Technology and Interactive Experience, Amazon Ads Brand Innovation Lab . “I really see this as our future workflow — taking technologists out of some of that cycle and bringing in designers to leverage AI to fill that technical gap."

MCP 2.0 is available today for Webflow customers and is integrated with popular platforms like Claude, ChatGPT, Cursor, Slack, Postman, Rovo and more. Click here to learn more .

About Webflow

Webflow is the agentic web marketing platform for modern marketing teams, helping organizations build and scale high-performing web experiences that drive predictable growth and strengthen brand trust. With a visual, composable CMS at its core, Webflow enables teams to design, ship, and optimize brand-forward web experiences with speed and control, without the complexity and fragility of stitched-together tools or the vendor lock-in of legacy digital experience platforms. Agent-ready workflows are embedded across the platform, allowing teams to safely apply AI to creation, automation, and optimization with the guardrails, auditability, and governance required at enterprise scale. Today, more than 300,000 companies and over 2,000 Certified Webflow Partners trust Webflow to power enterprise-grade web experiences around the world.