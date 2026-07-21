Gene Therapy Collaboration and Licensing Deals Report 2016-2026: Gain Visibility into Partner Behaviour and Recurring Deal Structures

Dublin, July 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Gene Therapy Collaboration and Licensing Deals 2016-2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides a comprehensive and structured analysis of 850+ gene therapy collaboration and licensing deals, delivering a clear and evidence-based view of how partnerships are designed, negotiated, and executed across the market.



The definitive benchmark for gene therapy dealmaking

Gene therapy partnering is driven by transformative, high-impact therapeutic approaches, with deal structures reflecting complex development pathways, manufacturing challenges, and significant long-term value potential.



Establish a clear view of market standards

The report enables a precise understanding of how gene therapy deals are structured in practice, allowing you to:

Benchmark comparable transactions with confidence

Detailed analysis of upfronts, milestones, and royalty structures across relevant deals

Define realistic market parameters

Clear insight into how deal terms vary by therapy type, development stage, and partner profile

Support valuation and structuring decisions with evidence

Ground internal discussions in real transaction data rather than assumptions

Understand how leading companies approach dealmaking

Visibility into partner behaviour and recurring deal structures across a high-value and rapidly evolving therapeutic landscape

Full visibility into deal structure and execution

Beyond headline deal data, the report provides access to underlying contract documents, enabling a detailed understanding of how agreements are constructed in practice.



This includes:

Rights granted and retained

Development and commercialization responsibilities

Financial structures and payment triggers

Key contractual provisions and protections

This level of transparency is critical to understanding how value, risk, and control are allocated within gene therapy partnerships, particularly in areas involving manufacturing scale-up, regulatory complexity, and long-term patient outcomes.



Designed for real-world BD and strategy use

The report is widely used to:

Structure and benchmark advanced therapy transactions

Prepare for negotiations with well-defined market context

Evaluate licensing, co-development, and platform partnerships

Support internal strategy with robust, defensible data

What's included?

850+ gene therapy collaboration and licensing deals

Financial terms, including upfronts, milestones, and royalties where disclosed

Fully searchable deal directory (by company, therapy type, and development stage)

Direct access to SEC-filed agreements and source documents

Analysis of deal trends, key transactions, and active dealmakers

A trusted, evidence-based reference for gene therapy dealmaking

Combining comprehensive deal coverage with contract-level insight, this report provides a trusted, evidence-based reference for how gene therapy partnerships are structured, negotiated, and valued.

Companies Featured

Abbvie

Acuitas Therapeutics

Adverum Biotechnologies

Affinia Therapeutics

AGC Biologics

Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Allogene Therapeutics

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Andelyn Biosciences

Arbor Biotechnologies

AstraZeneca

Beam Therapeutics

Biogen

BioMarin Pharmaceutical

Bluebird Bio

Boehringer Ingelheim

BridgeBio Pharma

Capsida Biotherapeutics

Carisma Therapeutics

Catalent

Charles River Laboratories

CRISPR Therapeutics

Cytiva

Denali Therapeutics

Dyno Therapeutics

Editas Medicine

ElevateBio

Eli Lilly

Forge Biologics

Genentech

Gilead Sciences

Intellia Therapeutics

Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Kite Pharma

Lonza

Mammoth Biosciences

Moderna

Novartis

Oxford BioMedica

Pfizer

Prime Medicine

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Sangamo Therapeutics

Sanofi

Sarepta Therapeutics

Spark Therapeutics

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Voyager Therapeutics

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6dj2wa

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