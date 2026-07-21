Gene Therapy Collaboration and Licensing Deals Report 2016-2026: Gain Visibility into Partner Behaviour and Recurring Deal Structures

Dublin, July 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Gene Therapy Collaboration and Licensing Deals 2016-2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides a comprehensive and structured analysis of 850+ gene therapy collaboration and licensing deals, delivering a clear and evidence-based view of how partnerships are designed, negotiated, and executed across the market.
The definitive benchmark for gene therapy dealmaking
Gene therapy partnering is driven by transformative, high-impact therapeutic approaches, with deal structures reflecting complex development pathways, manufacturing challenges, and significant long-term value potential.
Establish a clear view of market standards
The report enables a precise understanding of how gene therapy deals are structured in practice, allowing you to:
- Benchmark comparable transactions with confidence
- Detailed analysis of upfronts, milestones, and royalty structures across relevant deals
- Define realistic market parameters
- Clear insight into how deal terms vary by therapy type, development stage, and partner profile
- Support valuation and structuring decisions with evidence
- Ground internal discussions in real transaction data rather than assumptions
- Understand how leading companies approach dealmaking
- Visibility into partner behaviour and recurring deal structures across a high-value and rapidly evolving therapeutic landscape
- Full visibility into deal structure and execution
Beyond headline deal data, the report provides access to underlying contract documents, enabling a detailed understanding of how agreements are constructed in practice.
This includes:
- Rights granted and retained
- Development and commercialization responsibilities
- Financial structures and payment triggers
- Key contractual provisions and protections
This level of transparency is critical to understanding how value, risk, and control are allocated within gene therapy partnerships, particularly in areas involving manufacturing scale-up, regulatory complexity, and long-term patient outcomes.
Designed for real-world BD and strategy use
The report is widely used to:
- Structure and benchmark advanced therapy transactions
- Prepare for negotiations with well-defined market context
- Evaluate licensing, co-development, and platform partnerships
- Support internal strategy with robust, defensible data
What's included?
- 850+ gene therapy collaboration and licensing deals
- Financial terms, including upfronts, milestones, and royalties where disclosed
- Fully searchable deal directory (by company, therapy type, and development stage)
- Direct access to SEC-filed agreements and source documents
- Analysis of deal trends, key transactions, and active dealmakers
- A trusted, evidence-based reference for gene therapy dealmaking
Combining comprehensive deal coverage with contract-level insight, this report provides a trusted, evidence-based reference for how gene therapy partnerships are structured, negotiated, and valued.
Companies Featured
- Abbvie
- Acuitas Therapeutics
- Adverum Biotechnologies
- Affinia Therapeutics
- AGC Biologics
- Alexion Pharmaceuticals
- Allogene Therapeutics
- Alnylam Pharmaceuticals
- Andelyn Biosciences
- Arbor Biotechnologies
- AstraZeneca
- Beam Therapeutics
- Biogen
- BioMarin Pharmaceutical
- Bluebird Bio
- Boehringer Ingelheim
- BridgeBio Pharma
- Capsida Biotherapeutics
- Carisma Therapeutics
- Catalent
- Charles River Laboratories
- CRISPR Therapeutics
- Cytiva
- Denali Therapeutics
- Dyno Therapeutics
- Editas Medicine
- ElevateBio
- Eli Lilly
- Forge Biologics
- Genentech
- Gilead Sciences
- Intellia Therapeutics
- Ionis Pharmaceuticals
- Kite Pharma
- Lonza
- Mammoth Biosciences
- Moderna
- Novartis
- Oxford BioMedica
- Pfizer
- Prime Medicine
- Regeneron Pharmaceuticals
- Rocket Pharmaceuticals
- Sangamo Therapeutics
- Sanofi
- Sarepta Therapeutics
- Spark Therapeutics
- Thermo Fisher Scientific
- Vertex Pharmaceuticals
- Voyager Therapeutics
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6dj2wa
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