Global Xanthan Gum Market Forecast to Reach US$1.3 Billion and 389 Thousand Metric Tons by 2032 - Profiles Cargill, CP Kelco, Fufeng, Deosen and 21+ Others

Dublin, July 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Xanthan Gum - A Global Market Overview" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Asia-Pacific and food and beverage applications are expected to lead market growth through the forecast period.

The global xanthan gum market reached US$978.8 million in 2025 and is projected to attain US$1.3 billion and 389 thousand metric tons by 2032. Market value is forecast to expand at a compound annual growth rate of 3.6% from 2025 to 2032, supported by rising demand for processed foods, clean-label ingredients and multifunctional hydrocolloids that improve texture, shelf life and product stability.

Food and beverages remained the largest xanthan gum application in 2025, while oil and gas continued to represent a major source of demand through drilling fluids and enhanced oil recovery operations. Adoption is also increasing across pharmaceuticals, personal care, cosmetics, household products, agriculture and other industrial applications.

Growing consumer interest in plant-based foods, convenience products, dairy alternatives and premium formulations is strengthening demand across the food manufacturing sector. Long-term xanthan gum market trends also include greater use of bio-based additives, sustainable ingredient sourcing and multifunctional hydrocolloids as substitutes for synthetic stabilizers.

Industry growth may be affected by raw material price volatility, fermentation and energy costs, and competition from guar gum, locust bean gum and cellulose derivatives. Manufacturers are responding through production efficiencies, application-specific formulations, technical expertise and closer customer partnerships.

Leading Xanthan Gum Companies

Prominent companies operating in the global xanthan gum industry include Tate & Lyle PLC and CP Kelco, Cargill, Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, Fufeng Group Limited, Deosen Biochemical, dsm-firmenich, Jungbunzlauer Suisse AG and IFF. Chinese producers, including Fufeng, Meihua and Deosen, remain important contributors to global supply. Multinational ingredient companies compete through extensive fermentation capabilities, international distribution networks, specialty formulations and application support.

Asia-Pacific Leads the Global Xanthan Gum Market

Asia-Pacific accounted for 43.4% of global xanthan gum consumption by volume in 2025. Regional leadership is supported by large food processing industries, expanding oil and gas activity, rising pharmaceutical production and established hydrocolloid manufacturing capacity in China and India.

The region is forecast to record the fastest growth from 2025 to 2032, with a compound annual growth rate of 4.9%. By 2032, Asia-Pacific xanthan gum consumption is expected to reach 176 thousand metric tons, increasing its global volume share to 45.2%. North America ranked as the second-largest regional market in 2025, supported by established demand from processed food, energy and industrial applications. Growth across the Rest of World will reflect continued industrialization and investment in food manufacturing throughout emerging economies.

Food and Beverages Remain the Largest Application

The food and beverage segment generated US$459.8 million in 2025, representing 47% of the global xanthan gum market. Demand is being driven by processed foods, bakery products, beverages, dairy alternatives and clean-label formulations.

Food and beverages are projected to remain the fastest-growing application, recording a volume-based compound annual growth rate of 4.6% between 2025 and 2032. The segment is expected to reach US$603.4 million by 2032. Oil and gas will remain the second-largest application, with continued demand from drilling and enhanced oil recovery activities.

Global Xanthan Gum Market Report Scope

The global xanthan gum market report analyzes end-use applications and geographic markets from 2022 to 2032, with forecasts covering 2025 through 2032. Market estimates are provided in metric tons and US dollars. The study also profiles more than 25 companies and reviews corporate activity, product developments, production capacity expansions and major industrial trends affecting the competitive landscape.

Key Report Metrics

Historical period: 2022-2025

Base year: 2025

Forecast period: 2025-2032

Market units: Volume in metric tons and value in US dollars

Companies profiled or mentioned: More than 25

Geographic Coverage

North America: United States, Canada and Mexico

Europe: Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, Poland, Russia, Spain, United Kingdom and Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific: Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, South Korea, Thailand and Rest of Asia-Pacific

South America: Argentina, Brazil, Venezuela and Rest of South America

Rest of World: Oman, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Turkiye and other markets

Application Coverage

Food and beverages

Oil and gas

Pharmaceuticals

Personal care and cosmetics

Household, agriculture and other industrial applications

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 310 Forecast Period 2025-2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $980 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $1300 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.6% Regions Covered Global

Companies Featured

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company

Cargill, Incorporated

Deosen Biochemical (Ordos) Ltd.

dsm-firmenich

Fufeng Group Limited

Hebei Xinhe Biochemical Co., Ltd.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.

Jianlong Biotechnology Co., Ltd.

Jungbunzlauer Suisse AG

Meihua Holdings Group Co., Ltd.

PMC Group

Tate & Lyle PLC (CP Kelco)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7yvgsh

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment